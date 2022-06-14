Bucketheads Podcast: NBA Draft looms for Branham and Liddell, Carmen’s Crew is on hiatus

Land-Grant Holy Land’s newest podcast, ‘Bucketheads’ takes you on a journey across the college basketball landscape every episode. The only basketball-focused podcast in the LGHL family of podcasts, co-hosts Connor Lemons and Justin Golba give the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes as well as all the other happenings in the college hoops world. ‘Bucketheads’ will be released every Thursday throughout the regular season and every other Thursday during the off-season.

After a two-week break due to illness (a non-COVID pause, if you will), Connor and Justin are back to talk TBT, NBA and NCAA basketball. With the recent news that Carmen’s Crew will not be participating in this year’s TBT tournament, what does that mean for the future of the team? Could this actually be the end of the Carmen’s Crew dynasty?

They then get into the NBA Draft, including what all the most recent mock drafts are saying about Malaki Branham and E.J. Liddell — and also who the Cavaliers are taking in each draft. Most experts are expecting the Cavaliers to pass on Branham, but will they actually grab the two-time Mr. Basketball if he’s still on the board?

We close it with a game of “Transfer portal player or U.S. Congressman?” where Justin is forced to guess if the person Connor names is a player still in the transfer portal or a sitting member of Congress.

Connect with the Podcast:

Twitter: @BucketheadsLGHL

Connect with Connor:

Twitter: @lemons_connor

Connect with Justin:

Twitter: @justin_golba