Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for June 14, 2022

For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
Column: With Ohio State returning majority of production on DL, expectations for improvement should be high
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land
How Buckeyes receivers fare in name, image, likeness landscape (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
This is the story that we need to be talking about:
When Ryan Day became Ohio State's head football coach, he worked to make mental health a priority.— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 13, 2022
Shortly before the 2021 season began, offensive lineman Harry Miller came to Day in crisis. Now, Miller credits Coach Day and the Ohio State staff for saving his life. pic.twitter.com/6YF3DXOATW
Buckeye linebackers have to step up in 2022
David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land
Projecting stats for explosive group of Buckeyes running backs
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Ohio State football survey: Buckeyes fans on Ryan Day and program trajectory (paywall)
Bill Landis, The Athletic
I mean, he’s not wrong:
Ohio State could sell tickets to practice & I’d pay to watch their WRs work pic.twitter.com/qA7VJlW23V— Josh Pate (@LateKickJosh) June 13, 2022
Ohio State to Sell Pieces of Ohio Stadium’s Old Turf After Summer Remodel
Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Column: Is this year make or break for Justin Fields?
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land
Entering a pivotal season, Jeff Okudah has a chance to prove early doubters wrong
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Report: Ohio State’s Malaki Branham invited to 2022 NBA Draft
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
You’re Nuts: Which Big Ten basketball team will take a step back this season?
Justin Golba and Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
This is a legally binding contract:
As the czar of Ohio State Hoops ™ uniforms i can promise you that when we are playing in the National Championship game next season we will be wearing one of two uniforms. This is my guarantee to you! pic.twitter.com/PfNpiklCYY— Joe Gemma (@JoeDGemma) June 14, 2022
Where Malaki Branham and E.J. Liddell will be taken in the 2022 NBA Draft, per the experts
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Track and Field: Karen Dennis Announces Retirement
Ohio State Buckeyes
‘It Doesn’t Come Solo’: Dennis Reflects on Buckeye Coaching Career, Direction of College Athletics for Women
Jacob Benge, The Lantern
Women’s Track & Field: Ohio State Finishes 12th as a Team at NCAA Championships
Ohio State Buckeyes
Congratulations and thank you, Coach!
Thank you, Coach Dennis, for letting us be part of your trailblazing career! You've influenced so many and changed the landscape of this sport. We are honored that you chose to be a Buckeye and wish you the best in retirement!— Ohio State T&F/XC (@OhioStateTFXC) June 13, 2022
: https://t.co/RoQ8ploqKH#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/JG5gMDQHNZ
Ohio State’s Patterson, Johnson, Tobias earn track All-American status
Staff Reports, The Columbus Dispatch
Men’s Lacrosse: Three Buckeyes Are Among USA Men’s Tryout Candidates
Ohio State Buckeyes
‘Hard to imagine’: Ohio State’s Maxwell Moldovan preps for U.S. Open
Josh Weir, The Repository
Buckeyes in Atlanta These six will hear from various industry leaders on how to navigate different tracks within the #NIL space at the @NILSummit pic.twitter.com/Qx9NUTQFoD— OSUNIL (@OSUNIL_) June 13, 2022
Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s brother to make MLB debut with Pittsburgh Pirates
Joe Harrington, The Columbus Dispatch
Down on the Farm: The latest update on the former Ohio State Buckeyes in MiLB
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land
And now for something completely different...
I’m sorry. What now?
Lady Gaga is in negotiations to star opposite Joaquin Phoenix in director Todd Phillips’ sequel to #Joker. Sources say the sequel is a musical: https://t.co/8ZNJxSx7c9 pic.twitter.com/OhNjzYry0H— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 14, 2022
