Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for June 14, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Brooke LaValley/The Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Column: With Ohio State returning majority of production on DL, expectations for improvement should be high
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

How Buckeyes receivers fare in name, image, likeness landscape (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

This is the story that we need to be talking about:

Buckeye linebackers have to step up in 2022
David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land

Projecting stats for explosive group of Buckeyes running backs
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Ohio State football survey: Buckeyes fans on Ryan Day and program trajectory (paywall)
Bill Landis, The Athletic

I mean, he’s not wrong:

Ohio State to Sell Pieces of Ohio Stadium’s Old Turf After Summer Remodel
Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Column: Is this year make or break for Justin Fields?
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Entering a pivotal season, Jeff Okudah has a chance to prove early doubters wrong
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Report: Ohio State’s Malaki Branham invited to 2022 NBA Draft
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

You’re Nuts: Which Big Ten basketball team will take a step back this season?
Justin Golba and Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

This is a legally binding contract:

Where Malaki Branham and E.J. Liddell will be taken in the 2022 NBA Draft, per the experts
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Track and Field: Karen Dennis Announces Retirement
Ohio State Buckeyes

‘It Doesn’t Come Solo’: Dennis Reflects on Buckeye Coaching Career, Direction of College Athletics for Women
Jacob Benge, The Lantern

Women’s Track & Field: Ohio State Finishes 12th as a Team at NCAA Championships
Ohio State Buckeyes

Congratulations and thank you, Coach!

Ohio State’s Patterson, Johnson, Tobias earn track All-American status
Staff Reports, The Columbus Dispatch

Men’s Lacrosse: Three Buckeyes Are Among USA Men’s Tryout Candidates
Ohio State Buckeyes

‘Hard to imagine’: Ohio State’s Maxwell Moldovan preps for U.S. Open
Josh Weir, The Repository

Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s brother to make MLB debut with Pittsburgh Pirates
Joe Harrington, The Columbus Dispatch

Down on the Farm: The latest update on the former Ohio State Buckeyes in MiLB
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

And now for something completely different...

I’m sorry. What now?

