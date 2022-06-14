Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for June 14, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Column: With Ohio State returning majority of production on DL, expectations for improvement should be high

Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

How Buckeyes receivers fare in name, image, likeness landscape (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

This is the story that we need to be talking about:

When Ryan Day became Ohio State's head football coach, he worked to make mental health a priority.



Shortly before the 2021 season began, offensive lineman Harry Miller came to Day in crisis. Now, Miller credits Coach Day and the Ohio State staff for saving his life. pic.twitter.com/6YF3DXOATW — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 13, 2022

Buckeye linebackers have to step up in 2022

David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land

Projecting stats for explosive group of Buckeyes running backs

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Ohio State football survey: Buckeyes fans on Ryan Day and program trajectory (paywall)

Bill Landis, The Athletic

I mean, he’s not wrong:

Ohio State could sell tickets to practice & I’d pay to watch their WRs work pic.twitter.com/qA7VJlW23V — Josh Pate (@LateKickJosh) June 13, 2022

Ohio State to Sell Pieces of Ohio Stadium’s Old Turf After Summer Remodel

Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Column: Is this year make or break for Justin Fields?

Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Entering a pivotal season, Jeff Okudah has a chance to prove early doubters wrong

Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Report: Ohio State’s Malaki Branham invited to 2022 NBA Draft

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

You’re Nuts: Which Big Ten basketball team will take a step back this season?

Justin Golba and Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

This is a legally binding contract:

As the czar of Ohio State Hoops ™ uniforms i can promise you that when we are playing in the National Championship game next season we will be wearing one of two uniforms. This is my guarantee to you! pic.twitter.com/PfNpiklCYY — Joe Gemma (@JoeDGemma) June 14, 2022

Where Malaki Branham and E.J. Liddell will be taken in the 2022 NBA Draft, per the experts

Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Track and Field: Karen Dennis Announces Retirement

Ohio State Buckeyes

‘It Doesn’t Come Solo’: Dennis Reflects on Buckeye Coaching Career, Direction of College Athletics for Women

Jacob Benge, The Lantern

Women’s Track & Field: Ohio State Finishes 12th as a Team at NCAA Championships

Ohio State Buckeyes

Congratulations and thank you, Coach!

Thank you, Coach Dennis, for letting us be part of your trailblazing career! You've influenced so many and changed the landscape of this sport. We are honored that you chose to be a Buckeye and wish you the best in retirement!



: https://t.co/RoQ8ploqKH#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/JG5gMDQHNZ — Ohio State T&F/XC (@OhioStateTFXC) June 13, 2022

Ohio State’s Patterson, Johnson, Tobias earn track All-American status

Staff Reports, The Columbus Dispatch

Men’s Lacrosse: Three Buckeyes Are Among USA Men’s Tryout Candidates

Ohio State Buckeyes

‘Hard to imagine’: Ohio State’s Maxwell Moldovan preps for U.S. Open

Josh Weir, The Repository

Buckeyes in Atlanta These six will hear from various industry leaders on how to navigate different tracks within the #NIL space at the @NILSummit pic.twitter.com/Qx9NUTQFoD — OSUNIL (@OSUNIL_) June 13, 2022

Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s brother to make MLB debut with Pittsburgh Pirates

Joe Harrington, The Columbus Dispatch

Down on the Farm: The latest update on the former Ohio State Buckeyes in MiLB

Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

And now for something completely different...

I’m sorry. What now?