Ohio State offers four-star RB, trio of 2025 prospects

Ohio State put on yet another camp on Tuesday, and the result was four new prospects securing an offer from the program. The Buckeyes dropped a stand-alone offer to a player in next year’s cycle, but hit the 2025 class in particular rather hard after the camp concluded.

Cincinnati RB adds OSU offer

The lone non-2025 prospect to pick up an offer from the Buckeyes on Tuesday hails from the Queen City, as 2024 four-star running back Jordan Marshall of Archbishop Moeller (OH) delivered a camp performance that was deserving of a scholarship opportunity.

Marshall, a Cincinnati native, had already eclipsed over 20 offers on the recruiting trail, so it should come as no surprise that Ohio State jumped into the mix after the coaching staff got a first hand look over what the Crusader can bring to the table.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pounder compiled 1,155 yards rushing on 166 attempts and added 15 scores on the ground. Marshall also made noise in the receiving game as he tallied just over 400 yards as a pass-catcher and found the endzone another seven more times.

Marshall’s offer from the Buckeyes now places them in a group that includes Cincinnati, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and many more who are also in pursuit.

As a prospect, Marshall currently slots in as the No. 260 overall prospect in the early class rankings for next year. The in-state back also is penciled in as the 18th highest graded player at his position and falls just outside of the top ten in Ohio coming in at No. 11.

Trio in 2025 nab Buckeye offers

Marshall wouldn’t be the only prospect to garner an offer from Ohio State on Tuesday after seeing numerous prospects emerge in Columbus to participate in the Buckeyes camp. The program also dropped a trio offers to 2025 prospects in wide receiver Jamie Ffrench of Mandarin (FL), athlete Bo Jackson of Villa Angela-St. Joseph (OH), and linebacker Jadon Perlotte of Buford (GA).

Ffrench made his way up to campus from Jacksonville and would not walk away empty-handed. The Sunshine State pass-catcher looks to be well on his way to being one of the top players at his position, as he already has acquired offers from Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, and more.

Making a much shorter trek to show out in camp was Jackson — who carries a lot of weight with a name like he has. According to 247Sports, Kentucky is the only other program to extend an offer to Jackson thus far, which likely places the Buckeyes in a good position despite it being very early in his recruitment.

Lastly, the lone defender on the day to pick up an offer from Ohio State was the aforementioned Perlotte. Along with the Buckeyes, the 6-foot-4, 205-pounder has also shown enough to take in offers from Auburn, Florida State, LSU, Miami (FL), Michigan, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M, and the list goes on.

