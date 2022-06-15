 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for June 15, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Big Ten announces details for conference’s 2022 media days
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Marcus Freeman Takes Apparent Shot at Ohio State Football Academics: “Take Some Online Classes, Show Up for Your Appointments”
Kevin Harrish, Eleven Warriors

Succession: Ohio State’s future plan for cornerback
Colin Gay, Scarlet and Gray Report

Looks like elite talent runs in the family.

Winning Third Down at a Competitive Clip Will Go a Long Way in Solving Ohio State’s Defensive Woes
Chris Lauderback, Eleven Warriors

From Silver Bullets to the Orange Crush, three former Buckeyes were reunited in the NFL and have experienced surprising success with their new team
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

An in-depth look at how Ohio State targets the family and not just the athlete in recruiting
Caleb Houser, Land-Grant Holy Land

Not gonna lie, I really want three years of Big Dave.

On the Hardwood

Austin Parks ‘anxious’ to get Ohio State career started
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Ohio State Athletics Continues APR Success
Ohio State Athletics

Rosalind Joseph Named Director of Track & Field and Cross Country
Ohio State Athletics

Welcome back, Coach!

Ohio State’s Name, Image and Likeness Department Launches Twitter Account
Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

You’re Nuts: What is your favorite ice cream?
Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

And now for something completely different...

This seems bad:

