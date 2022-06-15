Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for June 15, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
Big Ten announces details for conference’s 2022 media days
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Marcus Freeman Takes Apparent Shot at Ohio State Football Academics: “Take Some Online Classes, Show Up for Your Appointments”
Kevin Harrish, Eleven Warriors
Succession: Ohio State’s future plan for cornerback
Colin Gay, Scarlet and Gray Report
Looks like elite talent runs in the family.
family— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) June 14, 2022
Congratulations @CanaanSmith_ on your @MLB debut! https://t.co/i75pCizAwD pic.twitter.com/dRNnvbWy2y
Winning Third Down at a Competitive Clip Will Go a Long Way in Solving Ohio State’s Defensive Woes
Chris Lauderback, Eleven Warriors
From Silver Bullets to the Orange Crush, three former Buckeyes were reunited in the NFL and have experienced surprising success with their new team
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land
An in-depth look at how Ohio State targets the family and not just the athlete in recruiting
Caleb Houser, Land-Grant Holy Land
Not gonna lie, I really want three years of Big Dave.
Someone looks ready, don’t you think so my favorite @OhioStateFB @TheFront54 @MaxPreps @Zack_Poff_MP @GregBiggins @latsondheimer @247Sports @Rivals pic.twitter.com/8glCSbi3Rc— Big Dave Uiagalelei (@DUiagalelei) June 14, 2022
On the Hardwood
Austin Parks ‘anxious’ to get Ohio State career started
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Congrats to Malaki on the Green Room invite for the NBA Draft. Have had a lot of q’s about his rapid growth this YR.— Chris Holtmann (@ChrisHoltmann) June 14, 2022
Maybe this will help…He sent me this text the morning after a tough early season game. Gratitude, self-awareness, accountability and grit on full display here. pic.twitter.com/GG63QuH7sv
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Ohio State Athletics Continues APR Success
Ohio State Athletics
Rosalind Joseph Named Director of Track & Field and Cross Country
Ohio State Athletics
Welcome back, Coach!
⏪ welcome back Rosalind! #GoBucks https://t.co/4vSvEtln3d pic.twitter.com/QYnQYtLMQA— Ohio State Buckeyes (@OhioStAthletics) June 14, 2022
Ohio State’s Name, Image and Likeness Department Launches Twitter Account
Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
You’re Nuts: What is your favorite ice cream?
Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land
And now for something completely different...
This seems bad:
UPDATE: Columbus Power Outages— AEP Ohio (@AEPOhio) June 15, 2022
AEP Ohio customers in the Columbus area who are currently without power should prepare for the outage to potentially continue into Thursday. We know it’s hot and understand how uncomfortable and inconvenient this is for our customers, especially pic.twitter.com/0Du5Lt3D3F
