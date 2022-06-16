Ohio State offers trio of prospects at Wednesday’s camp, top receiver target announces final schools list

June is rolling on, and Wednesday was yet another busy day for Ohio State’s coaching staff. Hosting another football camp, the Buckeyes continue to evaluate new players and play host to their top targets in both the current and future cycles. As the weekends have been big time visit opportunities, the week days have proven to be more reserved for camps, and that has given Ryan Day and company several new names to take serious looks at.

As June marches on, much of the same will continue. The recruiting trail is as busy as ever.

Buckeyes offer a trio of 2024 players

Ohio State is still clearly in full evaluation mode, and the proof has come from the many offers they have sent out to new players in the various recruiting classes this month. Having a large number of players on campus for one-day camps is a great chance for the coaches to see new faces, and after several impressive performances, the offers are still coming.

With more camp days still to commence, it’s pretty likely we haven’t seen the last of the new offers being dished out. Here’s a look at the three latest ones earned on Wednesday:

Kristopher Jones (Stafford, Virginia/Mountain View)

A 6-foot-2, 205 pound linebacker in the 2024 class, Jones was on campus yesterday and came away with an offer after a big time camp performance. The No. 104 player nationally, Jones is also ranked as the eighth best linebacker in the class and the top player in Virginia for 2024, all per the 247Sports Composite.

Last on campus in April, Jones made the trek back to Columbus and left with a mission accomplished. Really only a matter of time until he was offered based on his talent and ranking, Jones was thrilled to get the news from the Buckeyes, and it sounds like the talk with Jim Knowles went exceptionally well.

With 20 offers to his name already, it won’t be long before other top programs jump in the mix. In the last two weeks alone, Jones has seen both Georgia and now Ohio State enter his recruitment officially. This early in the game, the Buckeyes are looking to make a real and lasting impression. Having been able to score a top national player in Virginia in the 2021 class with TreVeyon Henderson, Knowles would love nothing more than to do the same in the 2024 cycle with the position he coaches personally.

Ian Moore (New Palestine, Indiana/New Palestine)

A monstrous offensive lineman in the the 2024 class, Ian Moore is already an impressive 6-foot-5, 295 pound mauler. The No. 206 player nationally, Moore is also considered to be the 11th best interior lineman in the 2024 cycle and the second ranked player in Indiana according to the 247Sports Composite.

At over 20 offers to his name already, Moore currently has the likes of Penn State, Wisconsin, Tennessee, Miami, Michigan State, Florida State, and several more in the fold with the Buckeyes now being the latest. As always, it’s not out of the realm of possibilities for some other top schools in the national landscape to also start courting Moore with an Ohio State offer now being dished out.

The Buckeyes have had their way in Indiana lately, and would love nothing more than to poach a few more players — especially at a position of major importance in each cycle.

Christian Bentancur (Woodstock, Illinois/Marian Central Catholic)

The final player to receive an Ohio State offer on Wednesday, 2024 tight end Christian Bentancur was on the receiving end of the Buckeyes after his camp performance. A 6-foot-5, 240 pound target, Bentancur is considered by 247Sports to be the No. 235 player overall and the 14th best player at his position in the class.

Nearly 30 offers already, many of the top programs are paying attention to the very well sized tight end, and now Ohio State and position coach Kevin Wilson are in the mix. A position of major importance to the Buckeyes and their offense, Wilson knows he needs to continue stockpiling the talent in his room, and getting in on another Midwestern native always bodes well for Ohio State in terms of distance.

As the 2023 class has only one tight end in the fold right now, the staff is certainly looking at landing another. If that doesn’t happen, two at the position in the next class will be even that much more of a priority. At any rate, this is a name worth watching as time goes on.

Quick Hits

The second-ranked receiver in the country per the 247Sports Composite grades, Brandon Inniss has been a big time priority the last several months for Brian Hartline. What at one time was a bit of a longshot has become a real possibility in terms of landing Inniss, but the Buckeyes still need to seal the deal. Coming this weekend to campus again but for an official visit this time, Hartline is hoping this is the one that closes the door and gives Inniss every reason to be a Buckeye.

Though it’s been down to Ohio State, USC, and Alabama for sometime now, at least in terms of who is most prevalent in his recruitment, yesterday Brandon released a top six schools that are still in the mix for his commitment.

Making the cut included USC, Miami, Alabama, Texas A&M, LSU, and Ohio State. Again, this has really been down to fewer schools, but others still at least have a shot. Still, with Hartline doing the work here, Ohio State is in a good spot and momentum needs to continue.