Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for June 16, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

On the Gridiron

Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman says he was ‘misquoted’ about Ohio State’s academics, clarifies comments
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

OSU football self-reports eight minor NCAA violations from 2020-22
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State Football Achieves Highest Academic Progress Rate Ever as 16 Buckeye Teams Post Perfect Scores for 2020-21 Academic Year
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

How Brian Hartline, Buckeyes maintain nation’s best receivers room (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Column: Let’s just accept that college football is a professional sport
Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Kelsey Mitchell is due for a WNBA All-Star spot
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Video: Ohio State assistant Jack Owens discusses his new job
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Internship next step in growth for Ohio State’s Gene Brown III
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Two Buckeyes in the top 20 here:

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Joseph Says Becoming Ohio State Track and Field and Cross Country Director Is ‘A Dream Come True’
Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Track & Field: ‘Second to None’: Aquilla Cherishes Breaking College Shot Put Record
Jacob Benge, The Lantern

And now for something completely different...

Welp, this was the first routine of the season to make me cry.

