Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for June 16, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

On the Gridiron

Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman says he was ‘misquoted’ about Ohio State’s academics, clarifies comments

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

OSU football self-reports eight minor NCAA violations from 2020-22

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State Football Achieves Highest Academic Progress Rate Ever as 16 Buckeye Teams Post Perfect Scores for 2020-21 Academic Year

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

How Brian Hartline, Buckeyes maintain nation’s best receivers room (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Column: Let’s just accept that college football is a professional sport

Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Kelsey Mitchell is due for a WNBA All-Star spot

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Video: Ohio State assistant Jack Owens discusses his new job

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Internship next step in growth for Ohio State’s Gene Brown III

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Two Buckeyes in the top 20 here:

What happens when two college basketball writers attempt to predict the future of professional franchises?@DanaONeilWriter and @_Brian_Hamilton unveil the inaugural Shot Takers NBA Mock Draft.



More: https://t.co/WYFMKlDfQf pic.twitter.com/rC3MrcirvP — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) June 14, 2022

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Joseph Says Becoming Ohio State Track and Field and Cross Country Director Is ‘A Dream Come True’

Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Ohio State rolled out the scarlet carpet today for former Buckeye and new Director of Track & Field and Cross Country Rosalind Joseph. Here are some of the sights and sounds from today's introduction. @nbc4i @OhioStateTFXC @OhioStAthletics pic.twitter.com/y8AmDt29FH — Whitney Harding (@WhitneyNBC4) June 15, 2022

Track & Field: ‘Second to None’: Aquilla Cherishes Breaking College Shot Put Record

Jacob Benge, The Lantern

And now for something completely different...

Welp, this was the first routine of the season to make me cry.