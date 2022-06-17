Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for June 17, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

On the Gridiron

What Marcus Freeman needs to do about those OSU comments

Rob Oller, The Columbus Dispatch

Big moments in Ohio State football history: Sept. 15, 2018

David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land

My senior year at Ohio State:

On the Hardwood

Big Ten sets basketball schedule rotation: OSU sees IU, Michigan only on road

Patrick Murphy, Land-Grant Holy Land

Big Ten announces Ohio State women’s basketball 2022-23 home, away conference games

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

VOTE 4 KELSEY!

Don’t forget to vote for former buckeye @Kelz_Hoop to be a 2022 WNBA ALL STAR‼️



Link in bio to vote‼️#GoBucks #VoteKelseyMitchell pic.twitter.com/uXt2c4bcct — Ohio State WBB (@OhioStateWBB) June 16, 2022

Here are five things Jack Owens said about his new Ohio State job

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State Assistant Jack Owens Emphasizing Relationships, Player Development in New Role

Jack Emerson, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Ohio State’s Aquilla, Battle named Big Ten athletes of the year

Brian White, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State hires TCU’s Bill Mosiello as baseball coach

Staff Reports, The Columbus Dispatch

Welcome to Columbus, Coach.





We are beyond thankful to Coach Mo for all of his contributions to our program.



7⃣ Big 12 Championships

7⃣ NCAA Tournaments

4⃣ College World Series



You’re getting a good one @ohiostatebase!#FrogballUSA | #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/V00GyDNAhk — TCU Baseball (@TCU_Baseball) June 16, 2022

Women’s Lacrosse: Kimberly Lowe McCalla Inducted into Ohio Lacrosse Hall of Fame

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

My goodness, do I love this show: