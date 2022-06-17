Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for June 17, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
What Marcus Freeman needs to do about those OSU comments
Rob Oller, The Columbus Dispatch
Big moments in Ohio State football history: Sept. 15, 2018
David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land
My senior year at Ohio State:
#HolyBuckeye https://t.co/NzThYu9HJ1— Matt Tamanini (@BWWMatt) June 16, 2022
On the Hardwood
Big Ten sets basketball schedule rotation: OSU sees IU, Michigan only on road
Patrick Murphy, Land-Grant Holy Land
Big Ten announces Ohio State women’s basketball 2022-23 home, away conference games
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
VOTE 4 KELSEY!
Don’t forget to vote for former buckeye @Kelz_Hoop to be a 2022 WNBA ALL STAR‼️— Ohio State WBB (@OhioStateWBB) June 16, 2022
Link in bio to vote‼️#GoBucks #VoteKelseyMitchell pic.twitter.com/uXt2c4bcct
Here are five things Jack Owens said about his new Ohio State job
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State Assistant Jack Owens Emphasizing Relationships, Player Development in New Role
Jack Emerson, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Ohio State’s Aquilla, Battle named Big Ten athletes of the year
Brian White, The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State hires TCU’s Bill Mosiello as baseball coach
Staff Reports, The Columbus Dispatch
Welcome to Columbus, Coach.
— TCU Baseball (@TCU_Baseball) June 16, 2022
We are beyond thankful to Coach Mo for all of his contributions to our program.
7⃣ Big 12 Championships
7⃣ NCAA Tournaments
4⃣ College World Series
You’re getting a good one @ohiostatebase!#FrogballUSA | #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/V00GyDNAhk
Women’s Lacrosse: Kimberly Lowe McCalla Inducted into Ohio Lacrosse Hall of Fame
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
My goodness, do I love this show:
