Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for June 17, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

What Marcus Freeman needs to do about those OSU comments
Rob Oller, The Columbus Dispatch

Big moments in Ohio State football history: Sept. 15, 2018
David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land

My senior year at Ohio State:

On the Hardwood

Big Ten sets basketball schedule rotation: OSU sees IU, Michigan only on road
Patrick Murphy, Land-Grant Holy Land

Big Ten announces Ohio State women’s basketball 2022-23 home, away conference games
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

VOTE 4 KELSEY!

Here are five things Jack Owens said about his new Ohio State job
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State Assistant Jack Owens Emphasizing Relationships, Player Development in New Role
Jack Emerson, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Ohio State’s Aquilla, Battle named Big Ten athletes of the year
Brian White, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State hires TCU’s Bill Mosiello as baseball coach
Staff Reports, The Columbus Dispatch

Welcome to Columbus, Coach.

Women’s Lacrosse: Kimberly Lowe McCalla Inducted into Ohio Lacrosse Hall of Fame
Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

My goodness, do I love this show:

