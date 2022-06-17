Ohio State defensive line target announces commitment date, names top schools

Like any other day this month, Thursday was a busy one on Ohio State’s campus. Hosting several local and out-of-state teams for a 7-on-7 camp, the Buckeyes were able to yet again see several players for evaluations. Having guys on site that are already on their radar is the top priority for the staff, but surely any players that caught their attention were welcome too.

This weekend will be another major official visit weekend, and a killer opportunity for the Buckeyes to hopefully seal the deal with some of their biggest targets in the 2023 class. Having the red carpet rolled out all weekend, here’s to hoping for some major booms this weekend or at least some progress towards that end game.

2023 defensive lineman announces commitment date

As mentioned briefly, this weekend is another big time official visit weekend for Ohio State. This and next week are easily the two biggest recruiting weekends of the summer months, and that has the coaching staff fully engaged on making these next few days some memorable ones that hopefully lead to Ohio State commitments. Hosting top national talents on both sides of the ball, it’s just another prime example of the Buckeyes having the recruiting trail atop of their to do list.

One target that will be on campus this weekend is Georgia native, Stephiylan Green. A 6-foot-4, 270 pound defensive lineman out of Rome High School, Green is the No. 212 player nationally and the 31st defensive lineman in the class of 2023 per the 247Sports Composite.

At over 20 offers to his name from the likes of Clemson, Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Ohio State, and several more, Green is looking to start getting closer to making a final decision, as on Thursday he took to his Twitter account to not only share a list of six final schools still in the mix for his services, but also his commitment date set for June 24.

As things stand right now, the betting favorite to land his commitment is Clemson, as the 247Sports Crystal Ball lists every prediction in the Tigers’ favor, but this weekend’s official visit to Ohio State may at least give him pause. Either way, Ole Miss, Alabama, Clemson, Tennessee, Georgia, and Ohio State still have a shot as they rounded out the list of six schools still under consideration. Look for Larry Johnson to be all over this one for the next 48 hours or so.

Montgomery looking the part

Yesterday’s team camp at Ohio State gave some great insight to in-state 2025 quarterback, Ryan Montgomery. The Findlay, Ohio product is of course the younger brother of current Buckeye commit, Luke Montgomery, and is one of only two in-state signal callers to hold an Ohio State offer at least as of now.

Going to be a priority for some time for Ryan Day and Corey Dennis, Montgomery is sure to be a nationally ranked player when the time comes. Already an impressive 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, Montgomery is developing very well as a quarterback and his athleticism in other areas such as the basketball court give further evidence to how talented he really is. Only a sophomore come fall, it’s going to be a fun three years to see how much more he can improve in three years of varsity football.

Thursday, Ryan looked the part as he helped lead Findlay to several big time plays in their various 7-on-7 contests. While his brother Luke was also in attendance and getting in some work with Justin Frye, it was little brother with the eyes on him. As you can see from the video below, he has all of the arm strength already and tons of intangibles when it comes to leading his receivers, getting the football in tight windows, and baiting coverage with his eyes.

Any time you’re talking about a player who just finished his freshman year of high school, it’s probably too early to talk about a commitment. However, with his older brother committed and the leader of the current 2023 recruiting class, if Ohio State is all in on Ryan, they’ll continue to make him feel important to their success in the 2025 class, even if it’s a couple years away.

Ryan Montgomery connection deep pass down the middle. pic.twitter.com/nO2k5tgj1E — Bill Kurelic (@Bill_Kurelic) June 16, 2022

Quick Hits

Top receiver target Brandon Inniss arrived last night in Columbus as his official visits starts to get underway for this weekend. This visit will hopefully help to seal the deal for Brian Hartline in landing Inniss for this class. The second ranked receiver in the country per 247Sports may have listed a list of six schools on Wednesday, but Ohio State is certainly in the top two or three, and wants this weekend to be the deciding factor for why they’re the choice in the end.

I’m here!! ❤️ — Brandon Inniss (@brandon5star2) June 17, 2022

To highlight their academic success, Ohio State took to their Twitter account with a graphic to display their pride in their academics not only as a program, but as a university in general. Coming off of the comments made by Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman, the timing of this post isn’t an accident at all and should serve notice that Freeman needs to be a little bit smarter himself and worry about his own program for a change.

September cannot come soon enough.