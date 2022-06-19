Some great pieces of Ohio State decor for Dad or the new homeowner

On Wednesday, I became a homeowner for the first time. Honestly though, it wasn’t like the big celebration you’d expect when buying a house for the first time since we purchased the house that we have been renting for the last five years. The bigger concern on Wednesday was whether or not we would have power after closing on the house, since AEP wanted to remind everyone how awful they are.
Now that I own the house I’m living in, I can really go crazy with Ohio State decor if I wanted to. Well, not totally crazy, since I’m not the only decision-maker when it comes to what goes up on the walls and throughout the house, but there are areas that I can put my own spin on. Not that I couldn’t before since our landlord was a really nice guy that really only came over on the rare occasion that we needed something repaired. It’s just now I feel more comfortable with adding items to the walls.
While I haven’t pulled the trigger on anything yet when it comes to upgrading the decor of the house, but there are a number of things that caught my eye. A lot of these items came off of Fanatics, mainly because it was a little easier to search, but this was more just to grab some ideas. There likely are some local vendors or artists that you can find similar products and feel better about supporting since they are based inside Ohio.
This would likely be my first purchase since I love darts. My next-door neighbor has a couple of boards that we shoot on regularly, and there are a few friends that I play with in a darts league down at Ledo’s. The first game of the 2021 season actually fell on a Thursday, which was a dart league night, so I actually watched Ohio State take on Minnesota at Ledo’s.
This dartboard cabinet has a great look to it. The right combination of scarlet and gray to go along with looking a little weathered. Being that our house is a little bit older, it would be fitting for a dartboard cabinet to be part of it.
Even though it is $170, keep your eyes on the Fanatics site, since on Saturday I saw it on sale for about $120. If you can find it around that price, it certainly would make for either a belated Father’s Day gift, or you could get your Christmas shopping done early for the dart lover in your family.
While this photo would have been better if it was at Ohio Stadium, this is still quite a shot. The Buckeyes taking the field prior to the first College Football Playoff Championship Game before Ohio State took down Oregon at JerryWorld. We all know now what happened in the game, but we weren’t quite sure what would happen back in early 2015. I just love how it looks like the Buckeyes are ready to run right into your living room, or wherever you would decide to hang this beautiful print.
I love this because I have toured the Maker’s Mark distillery in Kentucky, and dipped a bottle that I purchased in wax. There have been times when I have seen collector’s edition bottles created with different colors of wax, and I have wished that we could get an Ohio State collectible bottle. This will likely be the closest that we’ll get to something like that. Not only do we get the wax at the top, we get the outline of the state created from a bourbon barrel. Perfect for the Ohio State fan that loves to drink a bit of whisky.
This is just a really goofy lamp that I would absolutely love. I remember having a lava lamp as a kid, but it was nothing like this one, which has a Bluetooth speaker attached to it. I’m sure that if you weren’t able to watch the game, you could use the speaker to listen to Paul Keels and Jim Lachey break down all the action. Or, in the winter just the look of the lamp might help to warm you up as Keels and Ron Stokes call Ohio State basketball games. This lamp feels like it would be a no-brainer for any entertainment den.
These coasters are great mainly because they would provide a great talking point. Are these the four best plays in Ohio State history? They are definitely important, I’m just not sure if the best ones were found. What about “Holy Buckeye”? Even though it was simple, could we get a coaster for “The Spot” just because of how good it actually was? We could go on for hours debating what would be the perfect set of four coasters, but we’ll save that for another day.
After showing some love to the football program, I figured we should do the same to the basketball program. We have a giant basement and if I was going to put a recliner, TV, dartboard, etc. anywhere, it would be down there. The only issue is the floors are concrete, so in the winter they can get pretty cold. This rug would not only take care of that issue, the court design is really sharp here. There are bigger sizes of this rug as well, so if you thought 4’ x 6’ wasn’t quite big enough, there are other options!
