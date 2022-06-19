Some great pieces of Ohio State decor for Dad or the new homeowner

On Wednesday, I became a homeowner for the first time. Honestly though, it wasn’t like the big celebration you’d expect when buying a house for the first time since we purchased the house that we have been renting for the last five years. The bigger concern on Wednesday was whether or not we would have power after closing on the house, since AEP wanted to remind everyone how awful they are.

Now that I own the house I’m living in, I can really go crazy with Ohio State decor if I wanted to. Well, not totally crazy, since I’m not the only decision-maker when it comes to what goes up on the walls and throughout the house, but there are areas that I can put my own spin on. Not that I couldn’t before since our landlord was a really nice guy that really only came over on the rare occasion that we needed something repaired. It’s just now I feel more comfortable with adding items to the walls.

While I haven’t pulled the trigger on anything yet when it comes to upgrading the decor of the house, but there are a number of things that caught my eye. A lot of these items came off of Fanatics, mainly because it was a little easier to search, but this was more just to grab some ideas. There likely are some local vendors or artists that you can find similar products and feel better about supporting since they are based inside Ohio.

Ohio State Buckeyes Dartboard Cabinet $170 You’re an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan and love to flaunt it. Show the team your support by grabbing this Dartboard Cabinet. It features bold Ohio State Buckeyes graphics, so no one will be able to question where your allegiance lies when you add this sweet piece to your fan cave or game room. $170 at Fanatics

This would likely be my first purchase since I love darts. My next-door neighbor has a couple of boards that we shoot on regularly, and there are a few friends that I play with in a darts league down at Ledo’s. The first game of the 2021 season actually fell on a Thursday, which was a dart league night, so I actually watched Ohio State take on Minnesota at Ledo’s.

This dartboard cabinet has a great look to it. The right combination of scarlet and gray to go along with looking a little weathered. Being that our house is a little bit older, it would be fitting for a dartboard cabinet to be part of it.

Even though it is $170, keep your eyes on the Fanatics site, since on Saturday I saw it on sale for about $120. If you can find it around that price, it certainly would make for either a belated Father’s Day gift, or you could get your Christmas shopping done early for the dart lover in your family.

National Championship - Oregon V Ohio Canvas Print $87 National Championship - Oregon V Ohio canvas print by Christian Petersen. Bring your artwork to life with the texture and depth of a stretched canvas print. Your image gets printed onto one of our premium canvases and then stretched on a wooden frame of 1.5” x 1.5” stretcher bars (gallery wrap) or 5/8” x 5/8” stretcher bars (museum wrap). Your canvas print will be delivered to you “ready to hang” with pre-attached hanging wire, mounting hooks, and nails. $87 at Fine Art America

While this photo would have been better if it was at Ohio Stadium, this is still quite a shot. The Buckeyes taking the field prior to the first College Football Playoff Championship Game before Ohio State took down Oregon at JerryWorld. We all know now what happened in the game, but we weren’t quite sure what would happen back in early 2015. I just love how it looks like the Buckeyes are ready to run right into your living room, or wherever you would decide to hang this beautiful print.

1’ Metallic Silver and Red Waxed Ohio State Bourbon Barrel Wood Cutout with Rings $50 This Ohio cutout is made from real bourbon barrel staves. It is dipped in Metallic silver and red wax. It is assembled by aged bourbon barrel rings. Each state will be unique depending on the barrels and rings. Each one representing a different past. Each state is assembled using specialized screws with a customized patina. The edges of the state are bourbon charred. The state is 12 inches high 11 inches wide and curves from the wall 2 inches. I have clear coated the back to seal the char. Other sizes available. $50 at Etsy

I love this because I have toured the Maker’s Mark distillery in Kentucky, and dipped a bottle that I purchased in wax. There have been times when I have seen collector’s edition bottles created with different colors of wax, and I have wished that we could get an Ohio State collectible bottle. This will likely be the closest that we’ll get to something like that. Not only do we get the wax at the top, we get the outline of the state created from a bourbon barrel. Perfect for the Ohio State fan that loves to drink a bit of whisky.

Ohio State Buckeyes Magma Lamp with Bluetooth Speaker Untitled $55 As a dedicated Ohio State Buckeyes fan, you’re always looking for the latest items to show off your team spirit. Look no further than this Ohio State Buckeyes Magma Lamp with Bluetooth Speaker. The incredible team graphics are perfect for showing off your fandom, while the high-quality speakers allow you to play music whenever you want. $55 at Fanatics

This is just a really goofy lamp that I would absolutely love. I remember having a lava lamp as a kid, but it was nothing like this one, which has a Bluetooth speaker attached to it. I’m sure that if you weren’t able to watch the game, you could use the speaker to listen to Paul Keels and Jim Lachey break down all the action. Or, in the winter just the look of the lamp might help to warm you up as Keels and Ron Stokes call Ohio State basketball games. This lamp feels like it would be a no-brainer for any entertainment den.

Greatest Ohio State Football Plays: Slate Coasters (Set of 4) $45 Relive four of the greatest moments in Ohio State football history. Each set comes with four laser-etched coasters depicting these historic plays: 2006 Big Ten Regular Season vs Michigan - Game of the Century. 1974 Rose Bowl vs USC - 47 yards seals it. 2003 National Championship vs Miami - First to 14 wins. 1969 Rose Bowl vs USC - Battle of the Unbeatens. These slate coasters are laser-etched indelibly into the stone itself. - Size: 4” x 4” x 0.25” per coaster - Weight: 0.25lbs (4oz) - Natural edgeNotice: No sports player, team, league, or playoff is affiliated with Playbook Products or is the source of, is responsible for, or has endorsed, sponsored, or authorized these products or this website. $45 at Etsy

These coasters are great mainly because they would provide a great talking point. Are these the four best plays in Ohio State history? They are definitely important, I’m just not sure if the best ones were found. What about “Holy Buckeye”? Even though it was simple, could we get a coaster for “The Spot” just because of how good it actually was? We could go on for hours debating what would be the perfect set of four coasters, but we’ll save that for another day.

Ohio State Buckeyes Imperial 4’ x 6’ Courtside Rug $150 Prove your top-notch fan status when you get this Ohio State Buckeyes 4’ x 6’ Courtside Rug! Vibrant Ohio State Buckeyes graphics create a look fellow fans will envy. This Imperial rug will highlight your Ohio State Buckeyes devotion all season long. $150 at Fanatics

After showing some love to the football program, I figured we should do the same to the basketball program. We have a giant basement and if I was going to put a recliner, TV, dartboard, etc. anywhere, it would be down there. The only issue is the floors are concrete, so in the winter they can get pretty cold. This rug would not only take care of that issue, the court design is really sharp here. There are bigger sizes of this rug as well, so if you thought 4’ x 6’ wasn’t quite big enough, there are other options!