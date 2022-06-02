Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for June 2, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio
On the Gridiron
Ohio State will not be Penn State’s ‘White Out’ game in 2022
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Ohio State begins replacement of Ohio Stadium turf
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio Announces Jan. 1, 2023 Legalized Betting Start Date, Missing Much of Football Season
Kevin Harrish, Eleven Warriors
College football programs generating the most interactions on official team social accounts in May 2022. https://t.co/VIP8mcGAXe pic.twitter.com/Wrn0lJCMat— SkullSparks (@SkullSparks) June 1, 2022
Examining how Buckeyes tight ends fare with Name, Image, Likeness (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
BuckeyesCrootin’s 2023 Class-In-Review: Running back Mark Fletcher
Shane Bailey, Land-Grant Holy Land
The Invisible Man: Devin Smith
Ramzy Nasrallah, Eleven Warriors
Forgotten Buckeyes: Dane Sanzenbacher
Josh Dooley. Land-Grant Holy Land
‘I lost three of my teeth in Ohio Stadium’: 4 questions with Ohio State football legend Dick LeBeau
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Baron Browning on shift from inside to outside linebacker. #9sports pic.twitter.com/7XG56w4Y54— Mike Klis (@mikeklis) June 1, 2022
Inside how Buckeyes Brotherhood goes well beyond locker room
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Five-Star ‘24 QB Dylan Raiola has taken on the role of recruiter for the Buckeyes
Greg Biggins, 247Sports
B1G Thoughts: Five quarterbacks to watch in 2022
Jordan Williams, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Columbus could again host Women’s Final Four
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Is Ohio State’s Joe Roberts another Hall of Fame oversight?
Michael Arace, The Columbus Dispatch
UNISWAG UNIFORM OF THE YEAR NOMINEE @OhioStateHoops is nominated for the Basketball UNISWAG Uniform of the Year Award.— UNISWAG (@UNISWAG) June 1, 2022
Click here to cast your vote by Saturday, June 4th: https://t.co/ieCnohKRS2#uniswag pic.twitter.com/AuVuZhagaU
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Men’s Ice Hockey: Buckeyes Announce Team Award Winners for 2021-22
Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Lisa Strom, head coach of the Buckeyes, begins a two-year term as president of the Women's Golf Coaches Association today. For more on Strom and the WGCA go here: https://t.co/xq0pJIL0LM#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/B5hq6kXrYM— Ohio State W Golf (@OhioStateWGOLF) June 1, 2022
And now for something completely different...
My brother has talked about wanting to climb Mt. Everest for decades. This is now my default response whenever he brings it up:
Loading comments...