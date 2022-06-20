I-70 Football Show: Happy Fathers Day & Juneteenth

Welcome to a new episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s I-70 podcast. On this show, we talk all things Big Ten football and basketball. After every week of action, we will get you caught up on all the conference’s games and look ahead at the matchups, storylines, and players that you should be paying attention to in the next week. My name is Jordan Williams, and I am joined by my co-host Dante Morgan.

It’s a double holiday! Happy Juneteenth and Happy Father’s Day! We hope you’re celebrating with the cookout to end all cookouts. The guys discuss the origin of Juneteenth, a holiday that celebrates the actual end of slavery. June 19, 1865 — two and a half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation — the slaves in Galveston, Texas finally learned of their freedom, marking the last known day of slavery in the United States. They also discuss good and bad gifts to receive on Father’s Day.

There is not much Big Ten news to talk about, so on this episode the guys get some things off their chest. Dante doesn’t believe that Jordan should have to mow his own grass since he’s paying rent, and they both have opinions on moving, moving costs, and what is an acceptable age to still be lifting things yourself. They also get into the NBA Finals; Steph Curry led the Warriors and captured his fourth ring and first finals MVP. What is Steph’s legacy, and where does Jayson Tatum rank after a bad final’s performance? Lastly it is not a Big Ten show without some Big Ten content, so they discuss what week two games they’re most interested in.

In their weekly pit stop, Jordan discusses the importance of being able to change a tire, owning some tools, and how nice it is to save money by working on things yourself versus paying for it. Dante provides a word of inspiration, reminding us that social media is not real life and not to use it to compare what you’ve accomplished. Being on our own our timeline and using it for comparison can be a thief of joy.

