Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for June 20, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Predicting Ohio State’s Big Ten media days representatives

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Ohio State’s 3rd down failures defined their 2021 season. Improving efficiency will define 2022

Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

3 year PhD program now available from WRU in Columbus, OH. Professor Hartline is the best there is! @brandon5star2 @carnelltate_ @noah1rogers Get your applications in ASAP. Classes fill up fast. Also, the guys majoring in throwing here are pretty good too. #DevelopedHere. pic.twitter.com/NubJ2D14ox — Devin Brown (@dbrownqb33) June 18, 2022

Projecting Buckeyes deep, talented wide receiver depth chart

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Garrett Wilson Praises Work Ethic of Marvin Harris Jr., Emeka Egbuka

Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Breaking down Ohio State’s non-conference opponents: Arkansas State

David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land

He learned the hard way:

Garrett Wilson had NO IDEA what a rookie dinner actually means



️: @thepivot | #NFL pic.twitter.com/MLO7oAYgy4 — FanDuel (@FanDuel) June 18, 2022

For Ohio State football’s Tony Alford, Father’s Day is about much more than just being a dad to his three sons

Doug Lesmerises, cleveland.com

Forgotten Buckeyes: Jeff Uhlenhake

Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

You’re Nuts: Which 2024 hoops recruit should the Buckeyes prioritize?

Justin Golba and Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Indiana, Michigan missing from Ohio State’s home Big Ten slate

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Los Angeles Lakers hire Chris Jent as assistant coach, per report

Raymond Lucas Jr., 247Sports

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Ohio State Heading Toward Top-Five Finish in Director’s Cup

Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

That seems good:

Ohio State athletes have surpassed 1,000 NIL deals in year one, per @OSUNIL_



The Buckeyes have ranked 1st in:



➖ NIL compensation

➖ Number of athletes with least one NIL deal pic.twitter.com/TY1pIIuT6W — Front Office Sports (@FOS) June 19, 2022

Swimming and Diving: Eight Buckeyes Compete in World Championships

Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Women’s Lacross: Kimberly Lowe McCalla Inducted into Ohio Lacrosse Hall of Fame

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...