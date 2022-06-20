 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for June 20, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

On the Gridiron

Predicting Ohio State’s Big Ten media days representatives
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Ohio State’s 3rd down failures defined their 2021 season. Improving efficiency will define 2022
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

Projecting Buckeyes deep, talented wide receiver depth chart
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Garrett Wilson Praises Work Ethic of Marvin Harris Jr., Emeka Egbuka
Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Breaking down Ohio State’s non-conference opponents: Arkansas State
David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land

He learned the hard way:

For Ohio State football’s Tony Alford, Father’s Day is about much more than just being a dad to his three sons
Doug Lesmerises, cleveland.com

Forgotten Buckeyes: Jeff Uhlenhake
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

You’re Nuts: Which 2024 hoops recruit should the Buckeyes prioritize?
Justin Golba and Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Indiana, Michigan missing from Ohio State’s home Big Ten slate
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Los Angeles Lakers hire Chris Jent as assistant coach, per report
Raymond Lucas Jr., 247Sports

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Ohio State Heading Toward Top-Five Finish in Director’s Cup
Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

That seems good:

Swimming and Diving: Eight Buckeyes Compete in World Championships
Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Women’s Lacross: Kimberly Lowe McCalla Inducted into Ohio Lacrosse Hall of Fame
Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

