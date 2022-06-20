Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for June 20, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
Predicting Ohio State’s Big Ten media days representatives
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Ohio State’s 3rd down failures defined their 2021 season. Improving efficiency will define 2022
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land
3 year PhD program now available from WRU in Columbus, OH. Professor Hartline is the best there is! @brandon5star2 @carnelltate_ @noah1rogers Get your applications in ASAP. Classes fill up fast. Also, the guys majoring in throwing here are pretty good too. #DevelopedHere. pic.twitter.com/NubJ2D14ox— Devin Brown (@dbrownqb33) June 18, 2022
Projecting Buckeyes deep, talented wide receiver depth chart
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Garrett Wilson Praises Work Ethic of Marvin Harris Jr., Emeka Egbuka
Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Breaking down Ohio State’s non-conference opponents: Arkansas State
David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land
He learned the hard way:
Garrett Wilson had NO IDEA what a rookie dinner actually means— FanDuel (@FanDuel) June 18, 2022
️: @thepivot | #NFL
For Ohio State football’s Tony Alford, Father’s Day is about much more than just being a dad to his three sons
Doug Lesmerises, cleveland.com
Forgotten Buckeyes: Jeff Uhlenhake
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
You’re Nuts: Which 2024 hoops recruit should the Buckeyes prioritize?
Justin Golba and Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
Indiana, Michigan missing from Ohio State’s home Big Ten slate
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Los Angeles Lakers hire Chris Jent as assistant coach, per report
Raymond Lucas Jr., 247Sports
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Ohio State Heading Toward Top-Five Finish in Director’s Cup
Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
That seems good:
Ohio State athletes have surpassed 1,000 NIL deals in year one, per @OSUNIL_— Front Office Sports (@FOS) June 19, 2022
The Buckeyes have ranked 1st in:
➖ NIL compensation
➖ Number of athletes with least one NIL deal pic.twitter.com/TY1pIIuT6W
Swimming and Diving: Eight Buckeyes Compete in World Championships
Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Women’s Lacross: Kimberly Lowe McCalla Inducted into Ohio Lacrosse Hall of Fame
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
Happy Father’s Day to the man who has taught me nearly every valuable lesson I have ever learned in my life, including how to photobomb! pic.twitter.com/NpwZD2JntN— Matt Tamanini (@BWWMatt) June 20, 2022
