Play Like a Girl Podcast: Our favorite moments made possible by Title IX

Welcome back to the show! This week is a very special week on Play Like a Girl, because Jami and Meredith get to break down the landmark Title IX legislation that made the landscape we see today for women in sports possible — from supporting a pipeline of athletes to fill outstanding professional leagues to giving a platform for girls to learn teamwork on the field.

The moments that have been made possible with Title IX are innumerable, from that iconic play in 1999 when Brandi Chastain ripped her shirt off to celebrate after a game-winning goal at the World Cup finals to more than two decades later when Sarah Fuller became the first woman to score points in a Power Five football game.

Here’s to many more amazing moments for women in sports to come.

