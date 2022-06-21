BOOOOM! Five-star wide receiver Brandon Inniss continues trend, commits to Ohio State

This is not a drill, nor a mistake, nor some sort of multiversal time glitch repeating the previous day’s news with just a slight alteration due to the flap of a butterfly’s wings. For the second day in a row, the Ohio State football team has in fact received a commitment from a five-star wide receiver from South Florida who plays on the South Florida Express 7-on-7 team.

On Monday, it was IMG Academy’s Carnell Tate and on Tuesday it is the No. 18 player in the country Brandon Inniss. The 6-foot, 190-pound pass-catcher is rated as the second-best wide receiver in the country and fourth-best player in the Sunshine State by 247Sports Composite rankings.

Inniss sided with position coach Brian Hartline over offers from 36 other schools, including Alabama, Miami, USC, Oklahoma, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M, and many others.

The WR becomes the 12th player in the Buckeyes’ 2023 recruiting class and pushes Ohio State further up the class rankings. OSU currently trails only the Fighting Irish and their 15-person class; but wait until tomorrow, who knows what top-50 wide receiver might commit on Wednesday? Is it Noah Rogers’ turn next? Only time will tell.

Andrew Ivins, the 247Sports Southeast recruiting analyst said that Inniss is “Arguably the most established prospect in the class of 2023.” Ivins compares Inniss favorably to current Cleveland Browns’ receiver Jarvis Landry.

Ivins continues:

Listed as a wide receiver and will likely get paid one day to catch passes, but could also be labeled as just a straight up alpha as he’s someone that absolutely hates to lose and will do whatever it takes to win. Has evolved as a wide receiver over the years and seems to be settling in as a game-changing inside receiver that can work all the different numbers of the route tree. Fires out of his stance with a purpose and can create separation with his quick feet, sharp cuts and head fakes. Sure-handed and likes to attack the football by snagging it out of the air. Has progressed immensely as a ball carrier and could turn into a YAC machine at the next level as he isn’t afraid to lower his shoulder pad and power his way through defenders ... One of the more college-ready wideouts to come out of the high school ranks in recent memory given his build (looks to be close to 195 pounds) and competitive temperament. Likely won’t need too long to find his bearings and should push for playing time his first year on campus if he can stay healthy. Has all-conference type of potential and Day 1 or Day 2 upside when it comes to the NFL Draft as most modern spread attacks covet guys with the ability to turn a slant or swing pass into a big gain.

Inniss becomes the top-ranked prospect in the Buckeyes’ class and joins Tate and four-star Zephyrhills-native Bryson Rodgers as the third Florida wide receiver in the class. In fact, Inniss is the sixth Floridian to join the Buckeyes this cycle, including his American Heritage High School teammate, running back Mark Fletcher.

Check out highlights from Inniss’ junior season: