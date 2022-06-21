You’re Nuts: Who is your favorite Ohio State dad?

Father’s Day was on Sunday, which gave many a chance to show appreciation for their dads. It is fitting that the US Open’s final round takes place on Father’s Day, since most dads think the perfect activity on the day is taking a nap on the couch, drifting in and out of sleep with some exciting golf action going on in the background. Of course, for many dads around Ohio, the best Father’s Day took place back in 2016, when the Cavaliers finished off their 3-1 comeback over Golden State, finally giving Cleveland the championship they had desired for so long.

Over the years we have seen plenty of great Buckeye dads. When we talk about Buckeye dads, they don’t necessarily have to hold a degree from Ohio State. Maybe these dads are just proud fathers who have sent their kids to Ohio State. Other great Buckeye dads might be working their way towards a degree at Ohio State, while also trying to balance the demands of playing a sport, all while trying to be the best father they can be. A perfect example of a great Buckeye dad who is still suiting up in the scarlet and gray is Jerron Cage.

As much love and respect that we have for all the Ohio State dads out there, some just are a little more unforgettable than others. Today we are looking for your favorite Ohio State dad. There are no wrong answers to this question, except for the likes of Jim Jordan or Art Schlichter.

Today’s question: Who is your favorite Ohio State dad?

Brett’s answer: Joe Laurinaitis

I’m sure by now it has become pretty obvious that I’m a wrestling nerd. As a kid, the Legion of Doom/Road Warriors were my favorite tag team. Between the face paint, the shoulder pads with spikes, the intro music, and WHATTTTTT A RUSH!, it had everything that young B-Leez was looking for to be entertained, and all that doesn’t even take into consideration the actual wrestling the duo did, which made Animal & Hawk one of the best tag teams in history.

Now, if you would have told me in 1995 that in 10 years the son of one of the Road Warriors would not only be attending the same college I was attending, but go on to be one of the best linebackers in the country, I would have thought you were crazy. But that’s exactly what happened. James Laurinaitis saw limited action in 2005 after being forced into action when Bobby Carpenter was injured against Michigan. After getting his feet wet to end the season, Laurinaitis would play in 39 games over the next three years, recording 366 total tackles and picking off nine passes. Lil’ Animal was a three-time All-American, two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, and is in the discussion as one of the best linebackers in Ohio State history.

Even though James Laurinaitis has moved on to be an analyst for Marcus Freeman at Notre Dame, we can still be proud of just how great of a human being Laurinaitis is. Prior to taking the position at Notre Dame, Laurinaitis was rising up the media ranks, hosting a show with Beau Bishop on 97.1 The Fan, as well as calling games for the Big Ten Network. One thing that always stuck with me when listening to Laurinaitis on the radio was not only how down to earth he was, but also how he was a great family man. All of those positive traits can be attributed to his father and how he was brought up over the years.

Meredith’s answer: Ted Ginn Sr.

When it comes to Buckeye dads, I’m going to go with one who was not a Buckeye and a dad, but rather a dad to a Buckeye. Ted Ginn Sr.’s presence at Ohio State when Ted Ginn Jr. was on the field was palpable, and we can’t deny the father’s influence on the son’s play, nor his importance to the community where he lived.

Ginn Sr. became head coach at Glenview in 1997 after spending many years as an assistant. During his lengthy tenure, he coached not only his own first-round NFL Draft pick son, but also Troy Smith, Frank Clark and Marshon Lattimore to name a few more.

The elder Ginn coached the younger in both football and in track and field at Glenville High School in Cleveland (that explains how he was so fast…). Ginn’s teams on the track were elite, garnering seven state championships, including this past spring.

However, if coaching two sports at such a high level isn’t enough of a resume, Ginn Sr. has also been a major advocate for his community, even opening the Ginn Academy, an all-boys high school in Cleveland where Ginn Sr. is the director.

While Ginn Jr. just retired after a long NFL career, it’s exciting to see the legacy of his father continue to impact Ohio State football and the community he has been integral to for so many years.