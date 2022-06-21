Ohio State trending for yet another five-star WR

Entering the back half of June, the college football recruiting landscape will see an uptick in activity as recruits will start making their decisions on where to continue their football careers. This has certainly been the case for Ohio State, as the Buckeyes earned a commitment from 2023 five-star wide receiver Carnell Tate (Bradenton, FL / IMG Academy) on Monday. However, garnering another top WR target wasn’t the only recruiting headline Ohio State made Monday.
In case you missed any of the other action to kick off the week, Land-Grant Holy Land has you covered as always.
Ohio State trending for Inniss
As was mentioned above, the Buckeyes added another WR target to their 2023 class on Monday in Carnell Tate. The blue-chip prospect is the second wide-out in the Buckeyes’ class this year, joining four-star WR Bryson Rodgers.
The Buckeyes are hoping to add to this haul soon, and if the tea leaves are correct, Brian Harline could elevate himself into the upper-echelon of college football recruiters. The team played host to five-star WR Brandon Inniss (For Lauderdale, FL / American Heritage) and his family this past weekend, and Inniss now appears to be trending towards the Buckeyes.
Following his visit, Ohio State earned three 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions, catapulting them over USC to become the new favorites to land him. While these predictions are far from guarantees, when 247Sports Director of Football Recruiting, Steve Wiltfong and BuckNuts “Dean of Recruiting,” Bill Kurelic agree in their predictions, the smoke is usually a sign of fire. Inniss also showed some love to Ohio State on Twitter as well.
Just a kid from Hollywood, FL #blessed pic.twitter.com/E8EOvjBNpK— Brandon Inniss (@brandon5star2) June 20, 2022
Adding Inniss to the Buckeyes’ 2023 recruiting class would once again give the program the top WR haul in the country — something Brian Hartline has been able to achieve on multiple occasions during his tenure.
There is no official timetable for Inniss to make a decision in his recruitment, but he may take his time before making a decision. He was once verbally committed to Oklahoma, but the Trojans under former OU head coach Lincoln Riley continue to be Ohio State’s biggest competition for the blue-chip prospect. Because of this, he may wait to ensure the next time he commits is his last.
If the Buckeyes were to swing and miss with Inniss, they are still heavily involved in recruiting both 2023 four-star WR’s Noah Rogers and Rico Flores.
Inniss is the No. 2 WR in the 2023 class and is the No. 18 overall prospect in the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He is also the No. 4 recruit from the talent-rich state of Florida.
Ohio State gearing up for more visits
Summer camps has been kind to Ohio State. While certainly the Ohio State coaching staff is having to put in a lot of work hosting dozens of the nation’s top prospects, it appears to be paying off well for the team. This week kicks off another week of camp, and with it comes more visitors. Below are just a few of those planning to soon visit with the Buckeyes:
Four-star LB Troy Bowles
Class: 2023
Hometown: Tampa, FL / Jesuit
Size: 6-foot-1, 205 pounds
In Columbus on Friday‼️ @ryandaytime @MattGuerrieri @CoachJimKnowles— Troy Bowles ♂️ ²³ (@TroyBowles23) June 20, 2022
Four-star TE Kylan Fox
Class: 2024
Hometown: Loganville, GA / Grayson
Size: 6-foot-5, 215 pounds
I will be at THE Ohio State University Today and Tomorrow ❤️ @R2X_Rushmen1 @OSUCoachKDub @CoachM_Patrick @Coach_FredM @ChadSimmons_ @JeremyO_Johnson— Kylan Fox (@Kylan_Fox6) June 20, 2022
Three-star OT Jordan Hall
Class: 2023
Hometown: Columbus, OH / KIPP Columbus
Size: 6-foot-8, 340 pounds
I’ll be at @OhioStateFB tomorrow ready to work!! @CoachJFrye pic.twitter.com/0Qtd1En1aO— Jordan Hall (@JordanHall614) June 20, 2022
WR Debron Gatling
Class: 2024
Hometown: Alpharetta, GA / Milton
Size: 6-foot-1, 182 pounds
I will be at The Ohio State university tomorrow ❤️ @brianhartline @CoachM_Patrick @N_Murph @CoachJordan82 @CoachKOHara— Debron Gatling (@debron_gatling) June 20, 2022
IOL Jake Cook
Class: 2025
Hometown: Westerville, OH / Westerville North
Size: 6-foot-4.5 / 295 pounds
I’ll be back at THE Ohio State University tomorrow! ️ @CoachJFrye @CoachSollenne @Bill_Kurelic @ColinGay_Rivals @Garrick_Hodge @OSUCoachHinton @etwill21 #GoBucks— Jake Cook (@CookJake52) June 20, 2022
QB Rocco Williams
Class: 2026
Hometown: Pickerington, OH / Pickerington North
Size: 6-foot-0, 183 pounds
Ohio State camp tomorrow.— Rocco Williams (@Qb1_rocco) June 20, 2022
Ready to learn and compete with some of the other top QBs in the nation.
@ryandaytime @CoreyDennis_ @OSUCoachKDub @pnfootball #DJRS pic.twitter.com/13mM0BTBH4
Quick Hits
- Ohio State 2023 four-star DL target AJ Hoffler (Atlanta, GA / Woodward Academy) announced he will be committing this afternoon at 7:00 p.m. ET. The one-time Buckeyes’ favorite once called Ohio State his “dream school” but as of late, the Buckeyes have lost steam in his recruitment. Clemson has now taken over as the favorites to land Hoffler and is likely due to Ohio State decreasing their communication with him.
I will be Committing Tomorrow at 7pm ET on @11Alive ‼️ pic.twitter.com/sjFtRibqFb— AJ Hoffler (@yungajh) June 20, 2022
