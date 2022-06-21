Ohio State trending for yet another five-star WR

Entering the back half of June, the college football recruiting landscape will see an uptick in activity as recruits will start making their decisions on where to continue their football careers. This has certainly been the case for Ohio State, as the Buckeyes earned a commitment from 2023 five-star wide receiver Carnell Tate (Bradenton, FL / IMG Academy) on Monday. However, garnering another top WR target wasn’t the only recruiting headline Ohio State made Monday.

In case you missed any of the other action to kick off the week, Land-Grant Holy Land has you covered as always.

Ohio State trending for Inniss

As was mentioned above, the Buckeyes added another WR target to their 2023 class on Monday in Carnell Tate. The blue-chip prospect is the second wide-out in the Buckeyes’ class this year, joining four-star WR Bryson Rodgers.

The Buckeyes are hoping to add to this haul soon, and if the tea leaves are correct, Brian Harline could elevate himself into the upper-echelon of college football recruiters. The team played host to five-star WR Brandon Inniss (For Lauderdale, FL / American Heritage) and his family this past weekend, and Inniss now appears to be trending towards the Buckeyes.

Following his visit, Ohio State earned three 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions, catapulting them over USC to become the new favorites to land him. While these predictions are far from guarantees, when 247Sports Director of Football Recruiting, Steve Wiltfong and BuckNuts “Dean of Recruiting,” Bill Kurelic agree in their predictions, the smoke is usually a sign of fire. Inniss also showed some love to Ohio State on Twitter as well.

Adding Inniss to the Buckeyes’ 2023 recruiting class would once again give the program the top WR haul in the country — something Brian Hartline has been able to achieve on multiple occasions during his tenure.

There is no official timetable for Inniss to make a decision in his recruitment, but he may take his time before making a decision. He was once verbally committed to Oklahoma, but the Trojans under former OU head coach Lincoln Riley continue to be Ohio State’s biggest competition for the blue-chip prospect. Because of this, he may wait to ensure the next time he commits is his last.

If the Buckeyes were to swing and miss with Inniss, they are still heavily involved in recruiting both 2023 four-star WR’s Noah Rogers and Rico Flores.

Inniss is the No. 2 WR in the 2023 class and is the No. 18 overall prospect in the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He is also the No. 4 recruit from the talent-rich state of Florida.

Ohio State gearing up for more visits

Summer camps has been kind to Ohio State. While certainly the Ohio State coaching staff is having to put in a lot of work hosting dozens of the nation’s top prospects, it appears to be paying off well for the team. This week kicks off another week of camp, and with it comes more visitors. Below are just a few of those planning to soon visit with the Buckeyes:

Class: 2023

Hometown: Tampa, FL / Jesuit

Size: 6-foot-1, 205 pounds

Class: 2024

Hometown: Loganville, GA / Grayson

Size: 6-foot-5, 215 pounds

Class: 2023

Hometown: Columbus, OH / KIPP Columbus

Size: 6-foot-8, 340 pounds

Class: 2024

Hometown: Alpharetta, GA / Milton

Size: 6-foot-1, 182 pounds

Class: 2025

Hometown: Westerville, OH / Westerville North

Size: 6-foot-4.5 / 295 pounds

Class: 2026

Hometown: Pickerington, OH / Pickerington North

Size: 6-foot-0, 183 pounds

Quick Hits

Ohio State 2023 four-star DL target AJ Hoffler (Atlanta, GA / Woodward Academy) announced he will be committing this afternoon at 7:00 p.m. ET. The one-time Buckeyes’ favorite once called Ohio State his “dream school” but as of late, the Buckeyes have lost steam in his recruitment. Clemson has now taken over as the favorites to land Hoffler and is likely due to Ohio State decreasing their communication with him.