 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for June 21, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NCAA Football: Ohio State Spring Game Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

And BOOOOOM Goes the Dynamite!

BOOOOOM! Five-star wide receiver Carnell Tate commits to Ohio State over Tennessee, Notre Dame
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

Analyzing impact as five-star receiver Carnell Tate commits to Buckeyes (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

What Carnell Tate’s Commitment Means for Ohio State’s 2023 Recruiting Class
Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors

What Carnell Tate’s commitment means to Ohio State football
Stephen Means, cleveland.com

247Sports’ Andrew Ivins: ‘Ohio State is going to be pretty hard to beat for Carnell Tate’
Patrick Murphy, 247Sports

Buckeye Players, Coaches and Commitments React to Five-Star Receiver Carnell Tate’s Commitment to Ohio State
Kevin Harrish, Eleven Warriors

Twitter reacted after 5-star WR Carnell Tate announced commitment to Ohio State
Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts

A Look at Brian Hartline’s Wizardry Recruiting Wide Receivers the Past Five Seasons
Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors

5-star WR Carnell Tate puts Ohio State in position to land No. 1 recruiting class
Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports

Is this a back-to-back reference?

Carnell Tate’s commitment to Ohio State could soon be followed by another 5-star receiver (paywall)
Manny Navarro, The Athletic

Brian Hartline continues to build Ohio State WR room with Carnell Tate
Colin Gay, Scarlet and Gray Report

Runaway Train: Tate verbal continues Ohio State’s remarkable run on wide receivers
Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts

On the Gridiron

Five Questions as Buckeyes continue building talented, deep offensive line unit
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

You’re Nuts: What if the Big Ten had relegation?
Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

Get that bag:

On the Hardwood

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Column: Ohio State hoping new baseball coach helps turn around program
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

#DevelopedHere

“Dream Come True” for Rosalind Joseph to Return to Ohio State, Succeed Karen Dennis as Director of Track and Field
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Olympic Recap: McGinty Joins Women’s Golf Team, Moldovan and Hoag Miss Cut at U.S. Open, Women’s Tennis Picks Up
Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

And now for something completely different...

Seriously, watch this show:

More From Land-Grant Holy Land

Loading comments...