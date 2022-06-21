Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for June 21, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

For your Earholes...

And BOOOOOM Goes the Dynamite!

BOOOOOM! Five-star wide receiver Carnell Tate commits to Ohio State over Tennessee, Notre Dame

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

Analyzing impact as five-star receiver Carnell Tate commits to Buckeyes (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

What Carnell Tate’s Commitment Means for Ohio State’s 2023 Recruiting Class

Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors

What Carnell Tate’s commitment means to Ohio State football

Stephen Means, cleveland.com

247Sports’ Andrew Ivins: ‘Ohio State is going to be pretty hard to beat for Carnell Tate’

Patrick Murphy, 247Sports

Buckeye Players, Coaches and Commitments React to Five-Star Receiver Carnell Tate’s Commitment to Ohio State

Kevin Harrish, Eleven Warriors

Twitter reacted after 5-star WR Carnell Tate announced commitment to Ohio State

Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts

A Look at Brian Hartline’s Wizardry Recruiting Wide Receivers the Past Five Seasons

Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors

5-star WR Carnell Tate puts Ohio State in position to land No. 1 recruiting class

Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports

Is this a back-to-back reference?

Buckeye nation. What Drake say ? — Carnell Tate ¹⁷ (@carnelltate_) June 20, 2022

Carnell Tate’s commitment to Ohio State could soon be followed by another 5-star receiver (paywall)

Manny Navarro, The Athletic

Brian Hartline continues to build Ohio State WR room with Carnell Tate

Colin Gay, Scarlet and Gray Report

Runaway Train: Tate verbal continues Ohio State’s remarkable run on wide receivers

Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts

On the Gridiron

Five Questions as Buckeyes continue building talented, deep offensive line unit

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

You’re Nuts: What if the Big Ten had relegation?

Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

Get that bag:

On the Hardwood

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Column: Ohio State hoping new baseball coach helps turn around program

Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

#DevelopedHere

@ArmstrongH_ takes home the bronze in the 100 back in a school-record time of 51.98 #GoBucks // #FINABudapest2022 pic.twitter.com/yrcGYi1niH — Ohio State Swim/Dive (@OhioStSwimDive) June 20, 2022

“Dream Come True” for Rosalind Joseph to Return to Ohio State, Succeed Karen Dennis as Director of Track and Field

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Olympic Recap: McGinty Joins Women’s Golf Team, Moldovan and Hoag Miss Cut at U.S. Open, Women’s Tennis Picks Up

Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

And now for something completely different...

