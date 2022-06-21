Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for June 21, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio
And BOOOOOM Goes the Dynamite!
BOOOOOM! Five-star wide receiver Carnell Tate commits to Ohio State over Tennessee, Notre Dame
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
Analyzing impact as five-star receiver Carnell Tate commits to Buckeyes (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
What Carnell Tate’s Commitment Means for Ohio State’s 2023 Recruiting Class
Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors
What Carnell Tate’s commitment means to Ohio State football
Stephen Means, cleveland.com
247Sports’ Andrew Ivins: ‘Ohio State is going to be pretty hard to beat for Carnell Tate’
Patrick Murphy, 247Sports
Buckeye Players, Coaches and Commitments React to Five-Star Receiver Carnell Tate’s Commitment to Ohio State
Kevin Harrish, Eleven Warriors
Home ! pic.twitter.com/675E0ojifr— Carnell Tate ¹⁷ (@carnelltate_) June 20, 2022
Twitter reacted after 5-star WR Carnell Tate announced commitment to Ohio State
Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts
A Look at Brian Hartline’s Wizardry Recruiting Wide Receivers the Past Five Seasons
Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors
5-star WR Carnell Tate puts Ohio State in position to land No. 1 recruiting class
Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports
Is this a back-to-back reference?
Buckeye nation. What Drake say ?— Carnell Tate ¹⁷ (@carnelltate_) June 20, 2022
Carnell Tate’s commitment to Ohio State could soon be followed by another 5-star receiver (paywall)
Manny Navarro, The Athletic
Brian Hartline continues to build Ohio State WR room with Carnell Tate
Colin Gay, Scarlet and Gray Report
Runaway Train: Tate verbal continues Ohio State’s remarkable run on wide receivers
Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts
On the Gridiron
Five Questions as Buckeyes continue building talented, deep offensive line unit
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
You’re Nuts: What if the Big Ten had relegation?
Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land
Get that bag:
No better way to get engaged with #BuckeyeNation and the community than partnering with the official collective @THEFoundation1_— Julian Fleming (@julian_040) June 20, 2022
Check out https://t.co/lbPoKfMFug to see how you can support OSU student athletes. pic.twitter.com/J0jq8eExQB
On the Hardwood
Be sure to checkout the full Chris Holtmann Interview and the extended version on any of our podcast pages!— Buckeye Show (@TheBuckeyeShow) June 21, 2022
Spotify: https://t.co/tnvIBGCpcY
Itunes: https://t.co/ezjZuwbSvS
Google: https://t.co/FpgdA5qqTS pic.twitter.com/joLfbMdk1O
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Column: Ohio State hoping new baseball coach helps turn around program
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land
#DevelopedHere
@ArmstrongH_ takes home the bronze in the 100 back in a school-record time of 51.98 #GoBucks // #FINABudapest2022 pic.twitter.com/yrcGYi1niH— Ohio State Swim/Dive (@OhioStSwimDive) June 20, 2022
“Dream Come True” for Rosalind Joseph to Return to Ohio State, Succeed Karen Dennis as Director of Track and Field
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Olympic Recap: McGinty Joins Women’s Golf Team, Moldovan and Hoag Miss Cut at U.S. Open, Women’s Tennis Picks Up
Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
And now for something completely different...
Seriously, watch this show:
Not enough people are talking about #TheLakeOnPrimeVideo. I binged the whole season in three days and loved each episode more than the last.— Matt Tamanini (@BWWMatt) June 21, 2022
It is funny and filled with heart, intelligent laughs, and performances that made me cry. One of my favorite new shows of the year.
Loading comments...