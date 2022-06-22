BOOOOM (Again)! Top-50 wide receiver Noah Rogers commits, making Ohio State three-for-three

Three is a magic number. Yes it is. They had threeeeeee in the family. And that’s a magic number. For the third day in a row, the Ohio State football team has landed a commitment from a top-50 wide receiver following the pledge of Carnell Tate on Monday and Brandon Inniss on Tuesday.

This time it is No. 50 national recruit Noah Rogers who has decided to play his college football in Columbus. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound pass-catcher is rated as the ninth-best WR in the 2023 cycle and top player coming out of the state of North Carolina according to 247Sports Composite ratings.

I am sure that someone will break down all of the historic numbers, but as a lowly, humble blogger typing with no need for references or fact-checking, I’m going to go on record and say that this is the greatest three-day stretch of wide receiver recruiting in the history of college football. Fight me on that statement, I dare you!

Rogers sided with position coach Brian Hartline over offers from more than two dozen other schools, including Clemson, North Carolina, Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and more.

The WR becomes the 13th player in the Buckeyes’ 2023 recruiting class and pushes Ohio State within a few points of the top spot in the cycle’s class rankings. OSU currently trails only the Fighting Irish by 4.1 points. The Domers currently have two more commits in their class, but wait until tomorrow, maybe there will be a fourth top-50 commitment in as many days.

Verified size with verified sub 4.5 speed and plus length. Also competes in track ... Smooth route runner. Gets off line and into routes well. Gets out of breaks and accelerates to gain separation. Adjusts well to off-target throws and shows excellent ball skills. His sure-handed and willing to make plays in traffic. Exhibits body control and makes acrobatic catches look easy. Knows how to use size to shield defensive back. High-points ball well and excels on 50-50 balls. Shows ability to pierce defense and make big play after catch. Demonstrates some elusiveness after the catch but is at best when securing catch and getting up field. Consistently gets behind defense despite facing very little press coverage. Knows how to sit in holes against zone. Willing blocker. Has strength throughout frame but will need to continue to develop strength. Fine-tuning route running and being a bit sharper into breaks will help. High level receiver at Top 10 college program. Early round NFL draft potential.

Rogers joins Tate, Inniss, and fellow four-star Bryson Rodgers in an already loaded wide receiver class for the Buckeyes. The three recent wide receiver pledges make up three-quarters of OSU’s top-four rated players in the class. Offensive tackle Luke Montgomery is currently ranked No. 42 and is slotted between Tate and Rogers.

Check out Noah Rogers’ junior season highlights: