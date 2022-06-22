Brian Hartline, Ohio State lands five-star wide receivers in consecutive days

Just one day after Ohio State was able to secure a commitment from a five-star wide receiver, it was more of the same for the position coach on Tuesday as he added yet another highly-covered prospect. Plus, a trio of prospects took advantage of their opportunity to camp in Columbus in front of the Buckeyes coaching staff by landing an offer from Head Coach Ryan Day and co.

Inniss picks the Buckeyes

Just a little over 24 hours after Ohio State picked up 2023 five-star wide receiver Carnell Tate of IMG Academy (FL), Brian Hartline struck gold once again in the class when he reeled in 2023 five-star wide receiver Brandon Inniss of American Heritage (FL).

The move was hinted at throughout the day by a few Buckeye pledges and ultimately would come to fruition on Tuesday. Inniss picked Ohio State after naming a top schools list that featured Alabama, LSU, Miami (FL), Texas A&M, USC, and of course the Buckeyes, just one week ago.

The massive home run for Hartline will now bring the No. 2 pass-catcher in the class to Columbus to join an already loaded position group. Inniss, a Fort Lauderdale native, also finds himself among the very best in the class at No. 18 overall, and only three Floridians have garnered a higher grade on the 247Sports Composite Scale.

The 6-foot, 190-pounder is now the third receiver pledge for the Buckeyes as Inniss joins four-star wide receiver Bryson Rodgers of Wiregrass Ranch (FL) and the aforementioned Tate. The latest commitment for the scarlet and gray gives them the No. 2 recruiting class in the country just behind Notre Dame — Ohio State’s week one opponent.

Ohio State dishes out three offers

Aside from the big news of the day being the pledge of Inniss, the Buckeyes did hold yet another camp day in Columbus that featured a host of prospects looking to earn themselves an offer from Ohio State. On Tuesday, there were three prospects that separated themselves from the competition and they did not walk away empty handed.

The Buckeyes delivered a scholarship opportunity to a trio that includes 2024 four-star athlete Kylan Fox of Grayson (GA), 2024 four-star athlete Miles Lockhart of Basha (AZ), and 2025 quarterback Colin Hurley of Trinity Christian Academy (FL).

The offer from the Buckeyes to Fox pushes the Loganville native over 30 offers as a prospect thus far. The fringe Top 150 prospect is also being courted by programs like Auburn, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, and much more.

Aside from Fox, Lockhart was the only other 2024 prospect to attract an offer from the Buckeyes. The 5-foot-10, 185-pounder might not have the extensive offer sheet that Fox does at this time, however he has plenty of suitors. The fifth highest graded prospect from Arizona is one to watch for the Buckeyes going forward with Iowa, Iowa State, Louisville, Oregon, Washington, and now Ohio State looking like the top programs involved thus far.

Finally, the lone recipient of an offer in the 2025 class was a big one as the Buckeyes now have their sights set on Hurley, a potential option to fill the quarterback spot that the program seems to prioritize in each recruiting class. The Jacksonville native is no stranger to big time programs like Ohio State as Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan State, and many more are already in high pursuit of the signal-calling Floridian. Hurley, fresh off of a state championship, is surely well on his way to becoming one of the players overall in his class and unquestionably will be one of the top quarterbacks.

