Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: Brian Hartline has done it again

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast ‘Hangout in the Holy Land’ is here! Join LGHL’s co-managing editor Gene Ross alongside his co-host Josh Dooley as they cover everything from football to basketball to recruiting and more!

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On this week’s episode, Gene and Josh discuss the big news of the week at Ohio State, with a pair of five-star commits at wide receiver joining the Buckeyes’ class as Brian Hartline continues his reign of dominance on the recruiting trail. The guys discuss the long stretch of success at the position in Columbus both from the talent and a development side, as well as what has made Ohio State such an attractive destination for the nation’s top pass-catchers. They then dive into a discussion of what other Big Ten schools can claim a recent history of high-level success at any one specific position group.

(Note: This was recorded before Noah Rodgers’ commitment on Wednesday.)

“Hangout in the Holy Land” is will be dropping one episode per week during the offseason, coming out every Wednesday (don’t hold us to that). Be sure to download and listen in wherever you get your podcasts, and leave us a review on Apple to let us know your thoughts and how we can make things even better!

You can also follow us on Twitter @HolyLandPod, where we will want to hear from you guys even more! If there’s anything you’d like us to talk about on the show, @ us and let us know!

As always, Go Bucks.

Connect with the Podcast:

Twitter: @HolyLandPod

Connect with Gene:

Twitter: @Gene_Ross23

Connect with Josh

Twitter: @jdooleybuckeye