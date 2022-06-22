 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for June 22, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Atomic Energy Experimental Explosion ca. 1940s or 1950s Photo by: Hum Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

Business is Still BOOOOOMING!

BOOOOM! Five-star wide receiver Brandon Inniss continues trend, commits to Ohio State
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

This is becoming quite an enjoyable habit.

Five-star receiver Brandon Inniss a Buckeye: The impact
Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts

Analyzing impact as five-star receiver Brandon Inniss commits to Buckeyes (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

What Brandon Inniss’ Commitment Means for Ohio State’s 2023 Recruiting Class
Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors

Commitment Breakdown: 2023 five-star WR Brandon Inniss to Ohio State
Ryan Wright, Rivals.com

Do we build the statute to Brian Hartline now or do we wait?

What Brandon Inniss’ commitment means to Ohio State football
Stephen Means, cleveland.com

Scouting take: What Ohio State gets in 5-star receiver Brandon Inniss
Gabe Brooks, 247Sports

5-star WR Brandon Inniss shares message along with Ohio State commitment
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Ohio State Poised to Become Second School in Modern Recruiting Era to Land Multiple Five-Star Wide Receivers in Multiple Recruiting Classes
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

That’s just insane:

Twitter reacted after 5-star WR Brandon Inniss announced commitment to Ohio State
Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts

Buckeye Players, Coaches and Recruits React to Brandon Inniss’ Commitment to Ohio State
Kevin Harrish, Eleven Warriors

Have I changed my opinion on Ohio State’s 2023 class? Recruiting mailbag (paywall)
Ari Wasserman, The Athletic

On the Gridiron

Ohio State ranks first in key NIL deal categories
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Jaxon Smith-Njibga, Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave Set a New Standard for Ohio State Wide Receivers, and the Buckeyes Are Stockpiling the Talent to Build on It
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Talented Buckeyes tackles ‘locked in,’ blocking out NFL Draft noise
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Buckeyes QB C.J. Stroud to be counselor at Manning Passing Academy
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Even with Key Losses in the Receiving Corps, Ryan Day’s Passing Attack Is Primed to Deliver
Chris Lauderback, Eleven Warriors

I’m biased, but I know who gets my vote:

Ranking every Ohio State loss since 2002 by how mad it still makes me
Colton Denning, Two Stripes

You’re Nuts: Who is your favorite Ohio State dad?
Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

The WNBA Buckeye Report: Week 6
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

“Non-Contending”

Buckeyes star E.J. Liddell’s journey to 2022 NBA Draft
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Chris Holtmann Thinks Malaki Branham Will “Definitely” Be a First-Round Pick, Says E.J. Liddell “Ready to Impact an NBA Franchise”
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

This is horribly sad. Our thoughts are with the entire Purdue family.

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Announced
Ohio State Athletics

Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame to induct Craft, Springs and others
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Watch: Mosiello brings family, passion, energy to Ohio State baseball job
Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts

OSU’s Hunter Armstrong earns bronze medal in the 100 back at 2022 World Championships
Staff Reports, Times-Reporter via The Columbus Dispatch

And now for something completely different...

Pass the tissues:

More From Land-Grant Holy Land

Loading comments...