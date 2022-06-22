Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for June 22, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Business is Still BOOOOOMING!

BOOOOM! Five-star wide receiver Brandon Inniss continues trend, commits to Ohio State

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

This is becoming quite an enjoyable habit.

Five-star receiver Brandon Inniss a Buckeye: The impact

Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts

Analyzing impact as five-star receiver Brandon Inniss commits to Buckeyes (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

What Brandon Inniss’ Commitment Means for Ohio State’s 2023 Recruiting Class

Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors

Commitment Breakdown: 2023 five-star WR Brandon Inniss to Ohio State

Ryan Wright, Rivals.com

Do we build the statute to Brian Hartline now or do we wait?

Since the 2019 class (and including the 2023 class), Brian Hartline has either signed or landed a commitment from 13 receivers who were top-100 players nationally.



During the same span, the rest of the Big Ten has landed a combined two. — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) June 21, 2022

What Brandon Inniss’ commitment means to Ohio State football

Stephen Means, cleveland.com

Scouting take: What Ohio State gets in 5-star receiver Brandon Inniss

Gabe Brooks, 247Sports

5-star WR Brandon Inniss shares message along with Ohio State commitment

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Ohio State Poised to Become Second School in Modern Recruiting Era to Land Multiple Five-Star Wide Receivers in Multiple Recruiting Classes

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

That’s just insane:

Brian Hartline’s Ohio State WR commits, last 5 classes:



5⭐️ Garrett Wilson

5⭐️ Julian Fleming

5⭐️ Jaxon Smith-Njigba

5⭐️ Emeka Egbuka

5⭐️ Carnell Tate

5⭐️ Brandon Inniss

4⭐️ Jameson Williams

4⭐️ Harrison

4⭐️ Grayes

4⭐️ Burton

4⭐️ Ballard



Six 5⭐️, no other school has more than 3 — Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) June 21, 2022

Twitter reacted after 5-star WR Brandon Inniss announced commitment to Ohio State

Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts

Buckeye Players, Coaches and Recruits React to Brandon Inniss’ Commitment to Ohio State

Kevin Harrish, Eleven Warriors

Have I changed my opinion on Ohio State’s 2023 class? Recruiting mailbag (paywall)

Ari Wasserman, The Athletic

On the Gridiron

Ohio State ranks first in key NIL deal categories

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Jaxon Smith-Njibga, Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave Set a New Standard for Ohio State Wide Receivers, and the Buckeyes Are Stockpiling the Talent to Build on It

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

You've seen @CurtisSamuel4__'s final @OhioStateFB TD countless times.



His first career score was pretty sweet, too. #TouchdownTuesday pic.twitter.com/SIVOzl889G — Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) June 22, 2022

Talented Buckeyes tackles ‘locked in,’ blocking out NFL Draft noise

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Buckeyes QB C.J. Stroud to be counselor at Manning Passing Academy

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Even with Key Losses in the Receiving Corps, Ryan Day’s Passing Attack Is Primed to Deliver

Chris Lauderback, Eleven Warriors

I’m biased, but I know who gets my vote:

Rank these returning running backs:



TreVeyon Henderson

Zach Evans

Sean Tucker

Braelon Allen pic.twitter.com/sAy51tYjZI — The Transfer Portal CFB (@TPortalCFB) June 22, 2022

Ranking every Ohio State loss since 2002 by how mad it still makes me

Colton Denning, Two Stripes

You’re Nuts: Who is your favorite Ohio State dad?

Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

The WNBA Buckeye Report: Week 6

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

“Non-Contending”

Andy Katz saying here that the #Buckeyes have the toughest schedule in the Big Ten of the "non-contending" teams https://t.co/lJVpfECFRH — Connor Lemons (@lemons_connor) June 20, 2022

Buckeyes star E.J. Liddell’s journey to 2022 NBA Draft

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Chris Holtmann Thinks Malaki Branham Will “Definitely” Be a First-Round Pick, Says E.J. Liddell “Ready to Impact an NBA Franchise”

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

This is horribly sad. Our thoughts are with the entire Purdue family.

Devastated.



Our thoughts and prayers to Caleb Swanigan’s family and friends. The world lost a gentle soul last night.



Love you Biggie. pic.twitter.com/spU2hQtJdi — Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) June 21, 2022

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Announced

Ohio State Athletics

Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame to induct Craft, Springs and others

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Congratulations @ACraft4 !

Well deserved and well earned recognition. https://t.co/ZRSICLCoMM — Clark Kellogg (@ClarkKelloggCBS) June 22, 2022

Watch: Mosiello brings family, passion, energy to Ohio State baseball job

Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts

OSU’s Hunter Armstrong earns bronze medal in the 100 back at 2022 World Championships

Staff Reports, Times-Reporter via The Columbus Dispatch

And now for something completely different...

Pass the tissues: