Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for June 22, 2022

Business is Still BOOOOOMING!
BOOOOM! Five-star wide receiver Brandon Inniss continues trend, commits to Ohio State
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
This is becoming quite an enjoyable habit.
Buckeye nation. I’m home! ❤️ #Back2Back #blessed @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/p9xCkqSrAE— Brandon Inniss (@brandon5star2) June 21, 2022
Five-star receiver Brandon Inniss a Buckeye: The impact
Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts
Analyzing impact as five-star receiver Brandon Inniss commits to Buckeyes (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
What Brandon Inniss’ Commitment Means for Ohio State’s 2023 Recruiting Class
Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors
Commitment Breakdown: 2023 five-star WR Brandon Inniss to Ohio State
Ryan Wright, Rivals.com
Do we build the statute to Brian Hartline now or do we wait?
Since the 2019 class (and including the 2023 class), Brian Hartline has either signed or landed a commitment from 13 receivers who were top-100 players nationally.— Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) June 21, 2022
During the same span, the rest of the Big Ten has landed a combined two.
What Brandon Inniss’ commitment means to Ohio State football
Stephen Means, cleveland.com
Scouting take: What Ohio State gets in 5-star receiver Brandon Inniss
Gabe Brooks, 247Sports
5-star WR Brandon Inniss shares message along with Ohio State commitment
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Ohio State Poised to Become Second School in Modern Recruiting Era to Land Multiple Five-Star Wide Receivers in Multiple Recruiting Classes
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
That’s just insane:
Brian Hartline’s Ohio State WR commits, last 5 classes:— Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) June 21, 2022
5⭐️ Garrett Wilson
5⭐️ Julian Fleming
5⭐️ Jaxon Smith-Njigba
5⭐️ Emeka Egbuka
5⭐️ Carnell Tate
5⭐️ Brandon Inniss
4⭐️ Jameson Williams
4⭐️ Harrison
4⭐️ Grayes
4⭐️ Burton
4⭐️ Ballard
Six 5⭐️, no other school has more than 3
Twitter reacted after 5-star WR Brandon Inniss announced commitment to Ohio State
Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts
Buckeye Players, Coaches and Recruits React to Brandon Inniss’ Commitment to Ohio State
Kevin Harrish, Eleven Warriors
Have I changed my opinion on Ohio State’s 2023 class? Recruiting mailbag (paywall)
Ari Wasserman, The Athletic
On the Gridiron
Ohio State ranks first in key NIL deal categories
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Jaxon Smith-Njibga, Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave Set a New Standard for Ohio State Wide Receivers, and the Buckeyes Are Stockpiling the Talent to Build on It
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
You've seen @CurtisSamuel4__'s final @OhioStateFB TD countless times.— Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) June 22, 2022
His first career score was pretty sweet, too. #TouchdownTuesday pic.twitter.com/SIVOzl889G
Talented Buckeyes tackles ‘locked in,’ blocking out NFL Draft noise
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Buckeyes QB C.J. Stroud to be counselor at Manning Passing Academy
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
Even with Key Losses in the Receiving Corps, Ryan Day’s Passing Attack Is Primed to Deliver
Chris Lauderback, Eleven Warriors
I’m biased, but I know who gets my vote:
Rank these returning running backs:— The Transfer Portal CFB (@TPortalCFB) June 22, 2022
TreVeyon Henderson
Zach Evans
Sean Tucker
Braelon Allen pic.twitter.com/sAy51tYjZI
Ranking every Ohio State loss since 2002 by how mad it still makes me
Colton Denning, Two Stripes
You’re Nuts: Who is your favorite Ohio State dad?
Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
The WNBA Buckeye Report: Week 6
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
“Non-Contending”
Andy Katz saying here that the #Buckeyes have the toughest schedule in the Big Ten of the "non-contending" teams https://t.co/lJVpfECFRH— Connor Lemons (@lemons_connor) June 20, 2022
Buckeyes star E.J. Liddell’s journey to 2022 NBA Draft
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Chris Holtmann Thinks Malaki Branham Will “Definitely” Be a First-Round Pick, Says E.J. Liddell “Ready to Impact an NBA Franchise”
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
This is horribly sad. Our thoughts are with the entire Purdue family.
Devastated.— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) June 21, 2022
Our thoughts and prayers to Caleb Swanigan’s family and friends. The world lost a gentle soul last night.
Love you Biggie. pic.twitter.com/spU2hQtJdi
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Announced
Ohio State Athletics
Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame to induct Craft, Springs and others
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Congratulations @ACraft4 !— Clark Kellogg (@ClarkKelloggCBS) June 22, 2022
Well deserved and well earned recognition. https://t.co/ZRSICLCoMM
Watch: Mosiello brings family, passion, energy to Ohio State baseball job
Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts
OSU’s Hunter Armstrong earns bronze medal in the 100 back at 2022 World Championships
Staff Reports, Times-Reporter via The Columbus Dispatch
And now for something completely different...
Pass the tissues:
Baseball is just the best, example 3,574,196: pic.twitter.com/1wKyKWQNWm— MLB (@MLB) June 22, 2022
