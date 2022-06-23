Bucketheads Podcast: Talking NBA Draft with Ohio State Hoops’ Joe Gemma

Land-Grant Holy Land’s newest podcast, ‘Bucketheads’ takes you on a journey across the college basketball landscape every episode. The only basketball-focused podcast in the LGHL family of podcasts, co-hosts Connor Lemons and Justin Golba give the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes as well as all the other happenings in the college hoops world. ‘Bucketheads’ will be released every Thursday throughout the regular season and every other Thursday during the off-season.

For the 40th episode of the “Bucketheads” podcast, Connor and Justin talk a little bit about their memories of Caleb Swanigan and the adversity he overcame to make it big in college basketball and ultimately the NBA. Also, the guys talk about the 2022 NBA Draft and where they think Malaki Branham and E.J. Liddell could wind up.

Plus, an interview with Ohio State social media guru Joe Gemma. Joe will have boots on the ground in New York for the draft, so we talked about what he’ll be doing at the draft as well as why teams need to draft E.J. Liddell and Malaki Branham on Thursday night.

