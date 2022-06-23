Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for June 23, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

THE GREATEST RECRUITING RUN OF ALL

BOOOOM (Again)! Top-50 wide receiver Noah Rogers commits, making Ohio State three-for-three

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

Noah Rogers a Buckeye: The impact

Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts

Analyzing impact as four-star receiver Noah Rogers commits to Buckeyes (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

What Noah Rogers’ Commitment Means for Ohio State’s 2023 Recruiting Class

Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors

Analysis, impact of Noah Rogers Ohio State commitment

Zack Carpenter and Colin Gay

What Noah Rogers’ commitment means to Ohio State football

Stephen Means, cleveland.com

Your newest Buckeye commit pic.twitter.com/EissGpNld4 — Buckeyes Crootin' ️ (@BuckeyesCrootin) June 23, 2022

Top247 WR Noah Rogers talks about his commitment to Ohio State: ‘Nothing but the best receivers!’

Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports

Ohio State’s three-day receiver run continues nationally historic recruiting from Brian Hartline, Buckeyes

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Column: Is Ohio State recruiting wide receivers too well?

Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State’s Brian Hartline climbs to No. 1 in 247Sports 2023 national recruiter rankings

Patrick Muphy, Bucknuts

Brian Hartline and the Ohio State Buckeyes recruiting and developing WRs at a different level



Crazy correlation here… Back2Back2Back pic.twitter.com/H2fSR4IfD8 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 22, 2022

A Look at Brian Harline’s Wizardry Recruiting Wide Receivers the Past Five Seasons

Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors

Twitter reacted big after 4-star WR Noah Rogers announced commitment to Ohio State

Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts

Buckeye Players, Coaches and Recruits React to Three-Straight Top-10 Receiver Commitments to Ohio State

Kevin Harrish, Eleven Warriors

On the Gridiron

Forgotten Buckeyes: Tim Anderson

Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

Bryson Rodgers Reaffirms Commitment to Ohio State After Receiving Texts from Michigan Wide Receivers Coach Ron Bellamy

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Inject this DIRECTLY into my veins!

I love the optics of this from Michigan’s perspective.



Ohio State lands three top-10 receivers in three days and their response is “Well, I guess let’s see if we can flip their lowest-rated receiver commit of the past five years.”



*immediately gets shut down* https://t.co/Fq2EU3ZDND — Kevin Harrish (@Kevinish) June 23, 2022

On the Hardwood

Final mock draft check-in for Branham, Liddell leading up to 2022 NBA Draft

Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Analysis on Branham, Liddell Prime to Be Next Buckeye First Rounders

Gaurav Law, The Lantern

24 to Milwaukee. That’s my pick https://t.co/DeREn7ftTy — Justin Golba (@justin_golba) June 23, 2022

Chris Holtmann believes Ohio State’s EJ Liddell, Malaki Branham will be first-round NBA Draft picks

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

NBA dream about to come true for STVM graduate Malaki Branham (paywall)

Nate Ulrich, Akron Beacon Journal

“A Chance to Advance”: Owens Embraces New Opportunity

Jacob Benge, The Lantern

#DevelopedHere

Me when Ohio State has two players selected in the NBA Draft tomorrow night#DevelopedHere pic.twitter.com/PHx5hDGadh — Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) June 23, 2022

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Ohio State University secures trademark for use of the word ‘THE’ on clothing

Aaron Skubby, The Columbus Dispatch

The Ohio State University has successfully registered a trademark for "THE."



The registration was just issued on June 21st by the USPTO.



The application was filed back in August 2019. So why did it take 3 years to get approved?



A thread pic.twitter.com/Wfa5EFp4DS — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) June 22, 2022

Column: The legacy of Title IX at Ohio State and the quest toward progress

Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Mosiello vows to bring excitement to OSU baseball

Rob Oller, The Columbus Dispatch

Men’s Lacrosse, DiCicco, Marinier Will Compete for Team Canada at U21 World Championships

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

I love this show so much: