Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for June 23, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

THE GREATEST RECRUITING RUN OF ALL

BOOOOM (Again)! Top-50 wide receiver Noah Rogers commits, making Ohio State three-for-three
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

Noah Rogers a Buckeye: The impact
Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts

Analyzing impact as four-star receiver Noah Rogers commits to Buckeyes (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

What Noah Rogers’ Commitment Means for Ohio State’s 2023 Recruiting Class
Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors

Analysis, impact of Noah Rogers Ohio State commitment
Zack Carpenter and Colin Gay

What Noah Rogers’ commitment means to Ohio State football
Stephen Means, cleveland.com

Top247 WR Noah Rogers talks about his commitment to Ohio State: ‘Nothing but the best receivers!’
Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports

Ohio State’s three-day receiver run continues nationally historic recruiting from Brian Hartline, Buckeyes
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Column: Is Ohio State recruiting wide receivers too well?
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State’s Brian Hartline climbs to No. 1 in 247Sports 2023 national recruiter rankings
Patrick Muphy, Bucknuts

A Look at Brian Harline’s Wizardry Recruiting Wide Receivers the Past Five Seasons
Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors

Twitter reacted big after 4-star WR Noah Rogers announced commitment to Ohio State
Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts

Buckeye Players, Coaches and Recruits React to Three-Straight Top-10 Receiver Commitments to Ohio State
Kevin Harrish, Eleven Warriors

On the Gridiron

Forgotten Buckeyes: Tim Anderson
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

Bryson Rodgers Reaffirms Commitment to Ohio State After Receiving Texts from Michigan Wide Receivers Coach Ron Bellamy
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Inject this DIRECTLY into my veins!

On the Hardwood

Final mock draft check-in for Branham, Liddell leading up to 2022 NBA Draft
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Analysis on Branham, Liddell Prime to Be Next Buckeye First Rounders
Gaurav Law, The Lantern

Chris Holtmann believes Ohio State’s EJ Liddell, Malaki Branham will be first-round NBA Draft picks
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

NBA dream about to come true for STVM graduate Malaki Branham (paywall)
Nate Ulrich, Akron Beacon Journal

“A Chance to Advance”: Owens Embraces New Opportunity
Jacob Benge, The Lantern

#DevelopedHere

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Ohio State University secures trademark for use of the word ‘THE’ on clothing
Aaron Skubby, The Columbus Dispatch

Column: The legacy of Title IX at Ohio State and the quest toward progress
Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Mosiello vows to bring excitement to OSU baseball
Rob Oller, The Columbus Dispatch

Men’s Lacrosse, DiCicco, Marinier Will Compete for Team Canada at U21 World Championships
Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

I love this show so much:

