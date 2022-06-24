Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for June 24, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
On the Hardwood
Dreams come true...— Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) June 24, 2022
O-H❗ pic.twitter.com/oxJFXm7NUA
Malaki Branham drafted by the San Antonio Spurs with the 20th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
a message from Malaki #NBADraft | @SelfCreditApp pic.twitter.com/eiXH9o1ZVN— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) June 24, 2022
What the San Antonio Spurs are getting in Ohio State SG Malaki Branham
Colin Gay, Scarlet & Gray Report
E.J. Liddell drafted by the New Orleans Pelicans with the 41st pick in the 2022 NBA Draft
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
What E.J. Liddell brings to the New Orleans Pelicans (paywall)
Bill Landis, The Athletics
The moment E.J. Liddell became a Pelican: pic.twitter.com/YB69gfHQkH— Lantern Sports (@LanternSports) June 24, 2022
Ohio State’s NBA Draft history by the numbers
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Gridiron
What we know about Ohio State’s 2022 wide receivers
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
How Buckeyes offensive linemen fare in name, image, likeness landscape (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Appreciate my O-Line for everything they do, It all starts with those guys! Your hard work doesn’t go unnoticed by us!— TreVeyon Henderson (@TreVeyonH4) June 24, 2022
Big thanks to @JeffRubys #Paloma #Chargii #CanvasStation
Shoutout to my team @nilmanagement for helping me put this together! pic.twitter.com/Szg3Vdqn6c
Calm, confident Luke Wypler set for huge second season as Buckeyes center
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Jim Tressel to step down as Youngstown State president
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
#CountdownToKickoff: 6⃣5⃣ days@treyera's 6⃣5⃣-yard run sparked his record-breaking 331-yard (‼️) effort in @OhioStateFB's 2020 @B1Gfootball title game win. #B1Gstats pic.twitter.com/jqmfEzOZ5A— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) June 23, 2022
This or That: Which position group from Ohio State’s past could change the 2022 outlook immediately?
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land
This or That: Comparing Ohio State’s current and most recent edge rushers
David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Ohio State Begins Year-Long Celebration of 50 Years of Title IX
Ohio State Athletics
Column: Ohio State patented a word and that’s fine
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
