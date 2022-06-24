 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for June 24, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
2022 NBA Draft Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

On the Hardwood

Malaki Branham drafted by the San Antonio Spurs with the 20th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

What the San Antonio Spurs are getting in Ohio State SG Malaki Branham
Colin Gay, Scarlet & Gray Report

E.J. Liddell drafted by the New Orleans Pelicans with the 41st pick in the 2022 NBA Draft
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

What E.J. Liddell brings to the New Orleans Pelicans (paywall)
Bill Landis, The Athletics

Ohio State’s NBA Draft history by the numbers
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Gridiron

What we know about Ohio State’s 2022 wide receivers
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

How Buckeyes offensive linemen fare in name, image, likeness landscape (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Calm, confident Luke Wypler set for huge second season as Buckeyes center
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Jim Tressel to step down as Youngstown State president
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

This or That: Which position group from Ohio State’s past could change the 2022 outlook immediately?
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

This or That: Comparing Ohio State’s current and most recent edge rushers
David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Ohio State Begins Year-Long Celebration of 50 Years of Title IX
Ohio State Athletics

Column: Ohio State patented a word and that’s fine
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

And now for something completely different...

Hello there.

