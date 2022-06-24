Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for June 24, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

For your Earholes...

On the Hardwood

Dreams come true...



O-H❗ pic.twitter.com/oxJFXm7NUA — Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) June 24, 2022

Malaki Branham drafted by the San Antonio Spurs with the 20th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft

Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

What the San Antonio Spurs are getting in Ohio State SG Malaki Branham

Colin Gay, Scarlet & Gray Report

E.J. Liddell drafted by the New Orleans Pelicans with the 41st pick in the 2022 NBA Draft

Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

What E.J. Liddell brings to the New Orleans Pelicans (paywall)

Bill Landis, The Athletics

The moment E.J. Liddell became a Pelican: pic.twitter.com/YB69gfHQkH — Lantern Sports (@LanternSports) June 24, 2022

Ohio State’s NBA Draft history by the numbers

Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Gridiron

What we know about Ohio State’s 2022 wide receivers

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

How Buckeyes offensive linemen fare in name, image, likeness landscape (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Appreciate my O-Line for everything they do, It all starts with those guys! Your hard work doesn’t go unnoticed by us!

Big thanks to @JeffRubys #Paloma #Chargii #CanvasStation

Shoutout to my team @nilmanagement for helping me put this together! pic.twitter.com/Szg3Vdqn6c — TreVeyon Henderson (@TreVeyonH4) June 24, 2022

Calm, confident Luke Wypler set for huge second season as Buckeyes center

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Jim Tressel to step down as Youngstown State president

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

This or That: Which position group from Ohio State’s past could change the 2022 outlook immediately?

Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

This or That: Comparing Ohio State’s current and most recent edge rushers

David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Ohio State Begins Year-Long Celebration of 50 Years of Title IX

Ohio State Athletics

Column: Ohio State patented a word and that’s fine

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

