Buck Off Podcast: The receiver three-peat, recruiting big board, and Arch Manning’s recruitment

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On today’s episode of “Buck Off with Christopher Renne,” I am joined by Jordan Williams, and we get into every major recruiting story from the week.

To start, we discuss the commitments from Carnell Tate, Brandon Inniss, and Noah Rogers to Ohio State this week. We get into what this means for Brian Hartline and how this week can lead into huge momentum for the rest of the class. After that, we get into our updated recruiting big board, which includes quite a few visitors heading to Columbus this weekend. During our big board discussion, we also talk about the potential of this class for the Buckeyes and why it looks like a top-3 group as of now.

When we get back from the break, we get into a conversation about Arch Manning’s recruitment. We talk about what it means to be a five-star quarterback, and why people shouldn’t just buy into the hype because of his name. This leads to more conversations about quarterback recruiting and its challenges.

For the last part of the show, we get into the tweet that caught everyone’s eye from a certain Ohio State commit. Then we get into our final thoughts about Ohio State’s most recent trademark and how good the new field turf looks.

Connect with the Show:

Twitter: @BuckOffPod

Connect with Chris Renne:

Twitter: @ChrisRenneCFB

Connect with Jordan Williams

Twitter: @JordanW330