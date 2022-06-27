Ohio State four-star safety target reveals finalists, sets decision date

Head coach Ryan Day showed an emphasis on overhauling the defensive coaches in Columbus, and the early returns have been positive thus far on the recruiting trail. After coming over from Cincinnati this offseason, newly hired safety coach Perry Eliano has had his hands directly linked with the Buckeyes’ two pledges at the position, and now he looks to be on the verge of potentially landing another. Plus, the hoops program has their sights set on an in-state prospect as Chris Holtmann sends out an offer to a Cincinnati standout.

Bonsu down to five, reveals announcement details

As Monday arrives, Ohio State currently bolsters the No. 2 recruiting class in the country just behind Notre Dame — their Week 1 opponent to kick off the season. Within the class that the Buckeyes are currently constructing, you will notice that two safety prospects are already in the fold in four-star Malik Hartford of Lakota West (OH) and four-star Cedrick Hawkins of Cocoa (FL).

Despite the duo already being set to suit up for the Buckeyes at the next level, that’s not slowing the programs pursuit of another top tier safety in four-star Jayden Bonsu of St. Peters Prep (NJ). The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder is fresh off of his official visit to Columbus on the 17th of the month, and from the looks of things, the visit was enough to impress the Hillside native.

Bonsu took to Twitter on Saturday afternoon to reveal that he has narrowed down his recruitment to five programs and will be ending his recruitment in just over a month.

5. Who can show the most love ?!https://t.co/Jiwim7f9WF pic.twitter.com/hOpharsL6g — Jayden Bonsu (@JaydenBonsu) June 25, 2022

The New Jersey native will be picking from the likes of Alabama, Miami (FL), Michigan State, Ohio State, and Penn State. The decision is set for August 20, and as things stand, the Buckeyes look to be in a favorable position, as they are the lone program with a Crystal Ball prediction to land the blue-chip defensive back.

Bonsu is currently graded as the No. 271 overall prospect in this year’s recruiting class. The Buckeye target also finds himself among the 25 highest graded safeties and is the third best player from the state of New Jersey.

Buckeyes offer Burgess

Switching gears to the hardwood, head coach Chris Holtmann and the Buckeyes coaching staff had a busy day on Saturday that included having 2024 center Raleigh Burgess of Sycamore (OH) on campus for an unofficial visit, which ended with outstanding news for the Queen City prospect.

Burgess, who is now approaching double-digit offers as a prospect, departed Columbus this weekend and was awarded with a scholarship opportunity from the Buckeyes. Ohio State joins Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa, Ole Miss, Penn State, Purdue, Wake Forest, and Wisconsin on the offer sheet for the 6-foot-10, 205-pound big.

After a great visit with @ChrisHoltmann and @CoachJackOwens at The Ohio State University, I’m excited to announce that I’ve received an offer! @OhioStateHoops pic.twitter.com/FmrGNFrk0D — Raleigh Burgess (@raleigh_burgess) June 25, 2022

Despite Burgess not yet garnering a ranking from recruiting services, the Aviators center played an important role this past season just as a sophomore. Burgess tallied over 10.5 points per game with six rebounds and just under two blocks per night. Burgess recorded the best field goal percentage among all Greater Miami Conference participants last season and finished second in blocks in the conference.

