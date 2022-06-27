Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for June 27, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

On the Gridiron

Film Study: Jaxon Smith-Njigba has every trait of an elite receiver

Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State offers Cincinnati 2024 standout Burgess during recent visit

Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts

-Level Stuff Here

Ohio State’s Current Run of Wide Receiver Talent Is Brian Hartline’s Revenge

Johnny Ginter, Eleven Warriors

Big moments in Ohio State football history: The 1974 Rose Bowl

David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Ohio State to face Duke in ACC-Big Ten Challenge rematch in 2022

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Citadel transfer forward Owen Spencer joins Buckeyes as walk-on

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

David Lighty Just Keeps on Winning!

Emotional NBA draft day sends Ohio State’s E.J. Liddell to New Orleans

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Men’s Basketball: ‘God’s Plan’: Liddell Embraces Journey, Wait Toward NBA Draft Dream

Jacob Benge, The Lantern

You’re Nuts: Which former Ohio State men’s basketball player should have been drafted

Justin Golba and Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Women’s Track & Field: Aquilla Qualifies for World Championships as Four Buckeyes Compete at the USA Championships

Ohio State Athletics

Ohio State wrestling: Preseason individual 2022-23 rankings released, per InterMat

Nick Kosko, Bucknuts

Former Buckeye Heading to the Bigs!

Roster move this afternoon for the Major League club



+Selected the contract of LHP Tanner Tully (#56) from AAA Columbus

+Optioned RHP Yohan Ramirez to Columbus.



40-man is again at 40. — GuardsInsider (@GuardsInsider) June 25, 2022

Men’s Swimming & Dive: Buckeyes Earn Six Medals In Swimming at World Championships

Ohio State Athletics

After DQ reversal, OSU’s Armstrong gets silver in 50m backstroke

Ciaran Fahey, Associated Press

And now for something completely different...

I Absolutely Love This!