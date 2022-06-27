 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for June 27, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Film Study: Jaxon Smith-Njigba has every trait of an elite receiver
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State offers Cincinnati 2024 standout Burgess during recent visit
Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts

-Level Stuff Here

Ohio State’s Current Run of Wide Receiver Talent Is Brian Hartline’s Revenge
Johnny Ginter, Eleven Warriors

Big moments in Ohio State football history: The 1974 Rose Bowl
David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Ohio State to face Duke in ACC-Big Ten Challenge rematch in 2022
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Citadel transfer forward Owen Spencer joins Buckeyes as walk-on
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

David Lighty Just Keeps on Winning!

Emotional NBA draft day sends Ohio State’s E.J. Liddell to New Orleans
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Men’s Basketball: ‘God’s Plan’: Liddell Embraces Journey, Wait Toward NBA Draft Dream
Jacob Benge, The Lantern

You’re Nuts: Which former Ohio State men’s basketball player should have been drafted
Justin Golba and Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Women’s Track & Field: Aquilla Qualifies for World Championships as Four Buckeyes Compete at the USA Championships
Ohio State Athletics

Ohio State wrestling: Preseason individual 2022-23 rankings released, per InterMat
Nick Kosko, Bucknuts

Former Buckeye Heading to the Bigs!

Men’s Swimming & Dive: Buckeyes Earn Six Medals In Swimming at World Championships
Ohio State Athletics

After DQ reversal, OSU’s Armstrong gets silver in 50m backstroke
Ciaran Fahey, Associated Press

And now for something completely different...

I Absolutely Love This!

