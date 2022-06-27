Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for June 27, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
Film Study: Jaxon Smith-Njigba has every trait of an elite receiver
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State offers Cincinnati 2024 standout Burgess during recent visit
Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts
-Level Stuff Here
.@OhioStateFB's @brianhartline joins DJ & @BuckyBrooks on the new @MoveTheSticks podcast as he touches on his evaluation & recruiting process. Full interview— NFL Podcasts (@NFL_Podcasts) June 24, 2022
APPLE: https://t.co/KiiWSwOo2D pic.twitter.com/DhUTY32GV6
Ohio State’s Current Run of Wide Receiver Talent Is Brian Hartline’s Revenge
Johnny Ginter, Eleven Warriors
Big moments in Ohio State football history: The 1974 Rose Bowl
David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Ohio State to face Duke in ACC-Big Ten Challenge rematch in 2022
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Citadel transfer forward Owen Spencer joins Buckeyes as walk-on
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
David Lighty Just Keeps on Winning!
@OSULighty23 with ANOTHER one!!! Congrats my boy @OhioStateHoops https://t.co/h9wpoqf7LX— Jared Sullinger Sr. (@Jared_Sully0) June 26, 2022
Emotional NBA draft day sends Ohio State’s E.J. Liddell to New Orleans
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Men’s Basketball: ‘God’s Plan’: Liddell Embraces Journey, Wait Toward NBA Draft Dream
Jacob Benge, The Lantern
You’re Nuts: Which former Ohio State men’s basketball player should have been drafted
Justin Golba and Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Women’s Track & Field: Aquilla Qualifies for World Championships as Four Buckeyes Compete at the USA Championships
Ohio State Athletics
Ohio State wrestling: Preseason individual 2022-23 rankings released, per InterMat
Nick Kosko, Bucknuts
Former Buckeye Heading to the Bigs!
Roster move this afternoon for the Major League club— GuardsInsider (@GuardsInsider) June 25, 2022
+Selected the contract of LHP Tanner Tully (#56) from AAA Columbus
+Optioned RHP Yohan Ramirez to Columbus.
40-man is again at 40.
Men’s Swimming & Dive: Buckeyes Earn Six Medals In Swimming at World Championships
Ohio State Athletics
After DQ reversal, OSU’s Armstrong gets silver in 50m backstroke
Ciaran Fahey, Associated Press
And now for something completely different...
I Absolutely Love This!
This girl had the whole section rooting for her bottle flip pic.twitter.com/CxSyGP7OKx— Gleyber With No Brim (Corey) (@Saquon_Gleyber) June 26, 2022
