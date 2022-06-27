I-70 Football Show: Celebrating 50 years of Title IX

Welcome to a new episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s I-70 Podcast. On this show, we talk all things Big Ten football and basketball. After every week of action, we will get you caught up on all the conference’s games and look ahead at the matchups, storylines, and players that you should be paying attention to in the next week. My name is Jordan Williams, and I am joined by my co-host Dante Morgan.

In this episode, the guys preview some more of the Big Ten football schedule. After a dud in week two, weeks three and four bring some heat. In week three, we get an Oklahoma vs Nebraska rematch. Last year was a close loss with a new quarterback and a redesigned coaching staff for the Huskers. Can Nebraska get a big win to start their season? While among the lesser games SU vs Maryland will be interesting, as Maryland hopes to reach back-to-back bowl games. Michigan State wants to prove that their 2021 season was not a fluke, and they can do that by going to Washington and dominating a solid opponent.

In week four we have two candidates for best game of the year. Michigan State vs. Minnesota will be an intense game of two teams in similar places — both ahead of schedule and hoping to break through their ceiling to reach the top of the mountain, but they must go through their rival to get there. Both teams hope to win their division in 2022, but this game will go a long way to seeing which team is further along. Wisconsin comes into Columbus hoping that Braelon Allen can lead them to a pivotal win over the Buckeyes. The guys get into some basketball news as well, as the Big Ten had nine players drafted in the 2022 NBA Draft, three of which went in the lottery.

In their weekly pit stops, Jordan thanks all the people who put hours of work into preview magazines. We would not be able to do our job without them. Dante sets the table to celebrate 50 years of Title IX. We have come a long way in 50 years and have a lot to celebrate, but we still have much more work to do. The success of women’s college basketball and softball as well as women’s international soccer has shown that women’s sports is a viable product when invested in. It always has been, but the masses are finally starting to pay attention. Here is to more growth and success in women’s sports for the next 50 years and beyond.

