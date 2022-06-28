Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for June 28, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Business is BOOOOOMing Again

Four-star cornerback Kayin Lee commits to Ohio State

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

OSU vaults to No. 1 in recruiting rankings (paywall)

Bill Landis, The Athletic

DB Kayin Lee commits to Ohio State: The impact

Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts

What Kayin Lee’s Commitment Means for Ohio State’s 2023 Recruiting Class

Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors

Dude can HIT!

Four-star CB Kayin Lee has committed to OHIO STATE @_kayinlee pic.twitter.com/GoiTacU1Hh — Overtime (@overtime) June 28, 2022

What Kayin Lee’s commitment means to Ohio State football

Stephen Means, cleveland.com

Twitter reacted after 4-star DB Kayin Lee announced commitment to Ohio State

Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts

On the Gridiron

Ohio State’s 2022 schedule ranked second-hardest in Big Ten

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, TreVeyon Henderson, Dawand Jones and Noah Ruggles Land on Walter Camp Preseason All-America Teams

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Five Questions for Buckeyes deep, experienced group of Rushmen

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

This or That: Ohio State football is in better hands with Ryan Day now than if Urban Meyer was still on the job

Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

How Buckeyes defensive ends fare in name, image, likeness space

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Does OSU have an inflated ego? No. The school, the athletic department, and the team all take themselves seriously but put in the work to be elite in what they do.

OSU fans are a bit of a different story. However, given the success that the program has had over the past two decades, it is really silly to even ask the question if they have THE most inflated ego. Get back to me when you’ve talked to Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, or any of the other schools that think they are in Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, and Clemson’s level but haven’t won anything since before the turn of the century.

Does OSU have THE most inflated ego in sports? https://t.co/FqI0ebH0gB — BuckeyeXtra.com (@BuckeyeXtra) June 27, 2022

Unpopular Opinion: Top recruits playing the same position shouldn’t choose the same school

Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State product Corey Linsley named NFL’s best center

Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

On the Hardwood

You’re Nuts: Analyzing the NBA fits for Branham, Liddell

Gene Ross and Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

I think people have forgotten about Etzler after his red-shirt year.

Kalen Etzler been getting ACTIVE at the Kingdom League @kalen_etzler24 @KingdomSLeague pic.twitter.com/8Jl8jW1CyK — Jake Spegal (@JakeSpegal270) June 27, 2022

Outside the Shoe and Schott

NACDA and Fiesta Bowl Select Ohio State as 2022 Community Service Award Winner

Ohio State Athletics

Big Ten Holds Inaugural Women’s Leadership Summit

Ohio State Athletics

It was a pleasure to host several Buckeye alumni, public officials, community leaders and partners at @AFMuseum to celebrate @OhioState and the impact of student scholarships. Thank you all for joining us and for your steadfast friendship. #StateTourOSU pic.twitter.com/Ug3eb6zGCf — Kristina M. Johnson (@PresKMJohnson) June 27, 2022

And now for something completely different...

My weekly recommendations of what to stream every day of the week!