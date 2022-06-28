 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for June 28, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Business is BOOOOOMing Again

Four-star cornerback Kayin Lee commits to Ohio State
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

OSU vaults to No. 1 in recruiting rankings (paywall)
Bill Landis, The Athletic

DB Kayin Lee commits to Ohio State: The impact
Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts

What Kayin Lee’s Commitment Means for Ohio State’s 2023 Recruiting Class
Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors

Dude can HIT!

What Kayin Lee’s commitment means to Ohio State football
Stephen Means, cleveland.com

Twitter reacted after 4-star DB Kayin Lee announced commitment to Ohio State
Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts

On the Gridiron

Ohio State’s 2022 schedule ranked second-hardest in Big Ten
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, TreVeyon Henderson, Dawand Jones and Noah Ruggles Land on Walter Camp Preseason All-America Teams
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Five Questions for Buckeyes deep, experienced group of Rushmen
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

This or That: Ohio State football is in better hands with Ryan Day now than if Urban Meyer was still on the job
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

How Buckeyes defensive ends fare in name, image, likeness space
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Does OSU have an inflated ego? No. The school, the athletic department, and the team all take themselves seriously but put in the work to be elite in what they do.

OSU fans are a bit of a different story. However, given the success that the program has had over the past two decades, it is really silly to even ask the question if they have THE most inflated ego. Get back to me when you’ve talked to Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, or any of the other schools that think they are in Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, and Clemson’s level but haven’t won anything since before the turn of the century.

Unpopular Opinion: Top recruits playing the same position shouldn’t choose the same school
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State product Corey Linsley named NFL’s best center
Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

On the Hardwood

You’re Nuts: Analyzing the NBA fits for Branham, Liddell
Gene Ross and Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

I think people have forgotten about Etzler after his red-shirt year.

Outside the Shoe and Schott

NACDA and Fiesta Bowl Select Ohio State as 2022 Community Service Award Winner

Ohio State Athletics

Big Ten Holds Inaugural Women’s Leadership Summit
Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

My weekly recommendations of what to stream every day of the week!

