Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for June 28, 2022

Business is BOOOOOMing Again
Four-star cornerback Kayin Lee commits to Ohio State
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
BIA. pic.twitter.com/fTOExhtVlE— Kayin Lee (@_kayinlee) June 27, 2022
OSU vaults to No. 1 in recruiting rankings (paywall)
Bill Landis, The Athletic
DB Kayin Lee commits to Ohio State: The impact
Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts
What Kayin Lee’s Commitment Means for Ohio State’s 2023 Recruiting Class
Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors
Dude can HIT!
Four-star CB Kayin Lee has committed to OHIO STATE @_kayinlee pic.twitter.com/GoiTacU1Hh— Overtime (@overtime) June 28, 2022
What Kayin Lee’s commitment means to Ohio State football
Stephen Means, cleveland.com
Twitter reacted after 4-star DB Kayin Lee announced commitment to Ohio State
Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts
On the Gridiron
Ohio State’s 2022 schedule ranked second-hardest in Big Ten
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, TreVeyon Henderson, Dawand Jones and Noah Ruggles Land on Walter Camp Preseason All-America Teams
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
.@TreVeyonH4— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) June 27, 2022
x@WalterCampFF Preseason All-American#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/WzC5uAIvwk
Five Questions for Buckeyes deep, experienced group of Rushmen
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
This or That: Ohio State football is in better hands with Ryan Day now than if Urban Meyer was still on the job
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land
How Buckeyes defensive ends fare in name, image, likeness space
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Does OSU have an inflated ego? No. The school, the athletic department, and the team all take themselves seriously but put in the work to be elite in what they do.
OSU fans are a bit of a different story. However, given the success that the program has had over the past two decades, it is really silly to even ask the question if they have THE most inflated ego. Get back to me when you’ve talked to Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, or any of the other schools that think they are in Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, and Clemson’s level but haven’t won anything since before the turn of the century.
Does OSU have THE most inflated ego in sports? https://t.co/FqI0ebH0gB— BuckeyeXtra.com (@BuckeyeXtra) June 27, 2022
Unpopular Opinion: Top recruits playing the same position shouldn’t choose the same school
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State product Corey Linsley named NFL’s best center
Dave Biddle, Bucknuts
On the Hardwood
You’re Nuts: Analyzing the NBA fits for Branham, Liddell
Gene Ross and Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land
I think people have forgotten about Etzler after his red-shirt year.
Kalen Etzler been getting ACTIVE at the Kingdom League @kalen_etzler24 @KingdomSLeague pic.twitter.com/8Jl8jW1CyK— Jake Spegal (@JakeSpegal270) June 27, 2022
Outside the Shoe and Schott
NACDA and Fiesta Bowl Select Ohio State as 2022 Community Service Award Winner
Ohio State Athletics
Big Ten Holds Inaugural Women’s Leadership Summit
Ohio State Athletics
It was a pleasure to host several Buckeye alumni, public officials, community leaders and partners at @AFMuseum to celebrate @OhioState and the impact of student scholarships. Thank you all for joining us and for your steadfast friendship. #StateTourOSU pic.twitter.com/Ug3eb6zGCf— Kristina M. Johnson (@PresKMJohnson) June 27, 2022
And now for something completely different...
My weekly recommendations of what to stream every day of the week!
Something to Stream Every Day this Week: 'Only Murders in the Building' Returns, 'The Princess' Debuts, Wimbledon Action https://t.co/N9UH7nJTo6— The Streamable (@TheStreamable) June 27, 2022
