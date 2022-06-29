Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: NBA Draft recap, Ohio State’s defensive recruiting

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast ‘Hangout in the Holy Land’ is here! Join LGHL’s co-managing editor Gene Ross alongside his co-host Josh Dooley as they cover everything from football to basketball to recruiting and more!

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On this week’s episode, Gene and Josh take a look at the 2022 NBA Draft, including the landing spots for both Malaki Branham and E.J. Liddell as well as some of the other big storylines from around the league. They then pivot to the recruiting headlines, where once again Ohio State has made waves with their latest commitment to jump them to the top of the board in 2023. They finish up with a look-ahead at the Buckeyes’ defensive target board moving forward and reasons to be optimistic about Ohio State’s defense these next few years.

