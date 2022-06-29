Kevin Wilson, Ohio State offer seven tight ends on Tuesday

With an ongoing hot streak on the recruiting trail for Ohio State, the program shifted their attention to the tight end position on Tuesday, as the staff offered over a handful of prospects at the position. Plus, are cornerbacks coach Tim Walton and the Buckeyes on the verge of flipping a defensive back from a Big 12 program? It seems as if that may be the case.

Seven (!) tight ends add OSU offers

It was a busy day for co-offensive coordinator and tight end coach Kevin Wilson on Tuesday, as the Buckeye assistant dished out numerous offers as he looks to get a head start on the rising prospects at his position. Wilson and Ohio State dished out seven offers in total to tight end prospects in upcoming classes.

The two 2024 prospects that were recipients of a Buckeye offer on Tuesday was none other than four-star tight end Michael Smith of Calvary Day School (GA) and four-star tight end Walter Matthews of Hiram (GA). Smith, a Savannah native, is currently graded as the fifth best tight end overall in next year’s class, and immediately after is where Matthews slots in at the position.

The majority of focus for Wilson was clearly locked on the 2025 recruiting class, as the remaining five tight ends offers came to players at the position.

Two other Georgians, aside from the aforementioned Smith and Matthews, that also secured Buckeye offers on Tuesday include tight end Ryan Ghea of Milton (GA) and tight end Emaree Winston of Calhoun (GA). Ghea comes in as an early highly-coveted prospect among the group with a total of six power five offers. According to On3, Winston had already welcomed offers from Buffalo, Eastern Kentucky, Louisville, and NC State prior to the Buckeyes joining the mix.

The other trio of tight ends that cap off the Buckeyes flurry of offers at the position include Davon Mitchell of Allen (TX), Landon Pace of St. Louis University (MO), and Bear Tenney of Hamilton (AZ). Of note, Pace is the son of former Ohio State offensive tackle and pro football Hall-of-Famer Orlando Pace.

Bucks trending for Texas Tech pledge?

Ohio State has done a fine job at the cornerback position in the 2023 recruiting class, as they’ve seen new assistant Tim Walton land four-star cornerback Dijon Johnson of Wharton (FL) and four-star cornerback Kayin Lee of Cedar Grove (GA) — the latter being the Buckeyes’ latest commitment just two days ago.

However, it should be no surprise that the program is not done recruiting the position. The Buckeyes have two targets at the position set to announce their respective pledges on Friday, and on Tuesday, one respected recruiting analysts gave a vote of confidence for Ohio State to land a current pledge of Texas Tech.

247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong casted a Crystal Ball prediction for 2023 four-star cornerback Calvin Simpson-Hunt of Waxahachie (TX) to flip to the Buckeyes. The 6-foot, 175-pounder is currently committed to the Red Raiders and has been since November of last year.

Ohio State began their pursuit of Simpson-Hunt back in March when they dropped an offer to the Texas defensive back. The Buckeyes were awarded with an official visit from Simpson-Hunt on the week of June 17th, and all indications seem as if the university did enough to impress.

Quick Hits