Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for June 29, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
/ new

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Predicting the rest of Ohio State’s 2023 recruiting class on the defensive side of the ball
Caleb Houser, Land-Grant Holy Land

Three Buckeyes projected in first round of ESPN 2023 NFL mock draft
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Mark it down: C.J. Stroud will be an All-American this season.

Commitment analysis: Buckeyes getting a feisty corner in Kayin Lee
Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Analyzing impact as four-star cornerback Kayin Lee commits to Ohio State
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Ohio State legend Eddie George comfortable in unexpected leading role at Tennessee State
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Terry gets a record-setting bonus!

How Buckeyes defensive tackles fare in name, image, likeness
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

You’re Nuts: What is your spiciest unpopular opinion?
Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Update on Ohio State’s 2024 basketball recruiting
Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

That must have been one hell of an abdominal injury:

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Title IX: Phyllis Bailey – A Pioneer in Women’s Intercollegiate Sports
Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

Even the coaching staff got in on BOOM-teasing:

