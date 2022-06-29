Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for June 29, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Predicting the rest of Ohio State’s 2023 recruiting class on the defensive side of the ball

Caleb Houser, Land-Grant Holy Land

Three Buckeyes projected in first round of ESPN 2023 NFL mock draft

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Mark it down: C.J. Stroud will be an All-American this season.

Ohio State had four players named Walter Camp Football Preseason All-Americans, including TreVeyon Henderson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Dawand Jones and Noah Ruggles.



However, Buckeye quarterback C.J. Stroud was left off the list.https://t.co/4NZmSzMxUh pic.twitter.com/jOAEO6LrwF — Buckeye Sports Bulletin (@Buckeye_Sports) June 28, 2022

Commitment analysis: Buckeyes getting a feisty corner in Kayin Lee

Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Analyzing impact as four-star cornerback Kayin Lee commits to Ohio State

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Ohio State legend Eddie George comfortable in unexpected leading role at Tennessee State

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Terry gets a record-setting bonus!

Washington locked up its star pass catcher.



Terry McLaurin & the Commanders have agreed on a 3-year deal worth over $71 million total, with about $53 million guaranteed, a source confirms to @benstandig.



McLaurin has 3,090 rec. yards & 16 total TDs over the past three seasons. pic.twitter.com/mbwVTG5IZs — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) June 28, 2022

How Buckeyes defensive tackles fare in name, image, likeness

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

You’re Nuts: What is your spiciest unpopular opinion?

Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Update on Ohio State’s 2024 basketball recruiting

Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

That must have been one hell of an abdominal injury:

Ohio State's Justice Sueing (abdomen) is "making progress in return to workouts, but as of now continues to rehab", per Chris Holtmann.



Sueing only played in two games last season due to injury.



Averaged 10.7 PPG and 5.5 RPG two years ago. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 28, 2022

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Title IX: Phyllis Bailey – A Pioneer in Women’s Intercollegiate Sports

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

Even the coaching staff got in on BOOM-teasing: