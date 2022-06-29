Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for June 29, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
Predicting the rest of Ohio State’s 2023 recruiting class on the defensive side of the ball
Caleb Houser, Land-Grant Holy Land
Three Buckeyes projected in first round of ESPN 2023 NFL mock draft
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Mark it down: C.J. Stroud will be an All-American this season.
Ohio State had four players named Walter Camp Football Preseason All-Americans, including TreVeyon Henderson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Dawand Jones and Noah Ruggles.— Buckeye Sports Bulletin (@Buckeye_Sports) June 28, 2022
However, Buckeye quarterback C.J. Stroud was left off the list.https://t.co/4NZmSzMxUh pic.twitter.com/jOAEO6LrwF
Commitment analysis: Buckeyes getting a feisty corner in Kayin Lee
Andrew Ivins, 247Sports
Analyzing impact as four-star cornerback Kayin Lee commits to Ohio State
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Ohio State legend Eddie George comfortable in unexpected leading role at Tennessee State
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Terry gets a record-setting bonus!
Washington locked up its star pass catcher.— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) June 28, 2022
Terry McLaurin & the Commanders have agreed on a 3-year deal worth over $71 million total, with about $53 million guaranteed, a source confirms to @benstandig.
McLaurin has 3,090 rec. yards & 16 total TDs over the past three seasons. pic.twitter.com/mbwVTG5IZs
How Buckeyes defensive tackles fare in name, image, likeness
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
You’re Nuts: What is your spiciest unpopular opinion?
Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Update on Ohio State’s 2024 basketball recruiting
Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land
That must have been one hell of an abdominal injury:
Ohio State's Justice Sueing (abdomen) is "making progress in return to workouts, but as of now continues to rehab", per Chris Holtmann.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 28, 2022
Sueing only played in two games last season due to injury.
Averaged 10.7 PPG and 5.5 RPG two years ago.
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Title IX: Phyllis Bailey – A Pioneer in Women’s Intercollegiate Sports
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
Even the coaching staff got in on BOOM-teasing:
Guess what though #SilverBullets#CHO23N #GOBUCKS pic.twitter.com/JsAju3Gj4c— M. Patrick (@CoachM_Patrick) June 27, 2022
