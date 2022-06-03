Buckeyes catching the attention of newly offered target, tight end camper to watch moving forward

With Wednesday’s first camp of the summer, nearly 10 new offers being sent out proved how busy the coaching staff is going to be this entire month of June. A bit of a slower day on Thursday, it was an opportunity to let the dust to settle. Surely it won’t be long for things to ramp up again, and with how many elite level prospects are coming to Columbus over the next few weeks, the only goal is to add to both the 2023 and 2024 classes.

Cass Tech product impacted by latest offer

An Ohio State offer doesn’t come that easily. Sure, some programs dish out offers in droves in each cycle, but the Buckeyes are more the type to offer players they’re truly serious about and would accept a commitment from. Wednesday’s several new offers being sent out in one day isn’t a common practice for the staff, but after seeing the performances from those players, the evaluations gave the reasoning behind each one.

In one case, Jalen Thompson is proof to how much an Ohio State offer means to prep talents. The Cass Tech product is the No. 212 player in the nation per 247Sports, and has most closely been linked to Michigan State. Having five predictions in favor of the Spartans on the 247Sports Crystal Ball feature, Thompson is basically what you’d call a heavy lean to Michigan State, and while they may still be in the lead, Ohio State is certainly giving him a lot to think about.

Larry Johnson’s ability to land top defensive line targets is incredible, and many times the players he brings in come later in the process than other positions. Not to say commitments come early each cycle, often the quantity comes later on. In the 2023 class, the Buckeyes currently only have one player committed along the defensive line, and while there’s several top players strongly considering Ohio State, Thompson looks to be a name that’s already feeling the impact of the Buckeyes being in his recruitment.

Moving forward, it’s not going to be a surprise if Ohio State and LJ are able to make him at least slow things down a bit. After Thompson has made it clear that he intends to get back to Columbus for another visit, and an official visit for that matter. This is just one instance that shows how valuable it is when the Buckeye’s coaching staff sends out an offer.

A new tight end name worth watching?

The first commitment in the 2023 class for Ohio State was tight end Ty Lockwood. The Tennessee native has been an incredible leader in the class when it comes to peer recruiting other top targets on Ohio State’s board, but the staff has every desire to pair him with another player at the position as depth is definitely needed. Moving players to the position doesn’t always happen at a program like Ohio State, but that’s been needed to ensure there’s healthy depth. That said, there’s every reason to take two tight ends in this current cycle.

With offers out to elite players at the spot, the Buckeyes would love to land a player such as Walker Lyons, but not banking on anything right now, the staff looks like they’ll be casting their nets a little bit wider and new names should pop up.

On Wednesday, Vance Bolyard (Greensboro, North Carolina/Northern Guilford) was in attendance for Ohio State’s one day football camp and the 6-foot-5, 230 pound tight end was able to work with position coach, Kevin Wilson during his time on campus. Going through drills and testing, Bolyard, who currently has over 20 offers to his name, was taking in every bit of coaching he could as he looked to develop his game and get better on the field.

The No. 831 player in the country per the 247Sports Composite, Bolyard isn’t the highly ranked player the Buckeyes typically go after. While he doesn’t have an Ohio State offer to this point, this could be a name worth watching if the staff continues to look for tight ends. Schools such as North Carolina, Maryland, Duke, Pitt, Michigan State, and several more have already entered the mix, and it’s not a guarantee that Ohio State follows suit. But definitely a recruitment that with further attention, it could be one worth paying attention to as potential for another new offer.