Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for June 30, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Ohio State records C.J. Stroud could break in 2022

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Tyleik Williams staying in shape, ‘ready to go’ for Buckeyes (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Unpopular opinion: Soft skills only take you so far

Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Non-college football expert Matt Tamanini agrees with college football expert Phil Steele.

Unpopular Onion You’re Nuts: Which team would you be least upset about OSU losing to

Matt Tamanini and Jami Jurich, Land-Grant Holy Land

Film Study: There isn’t a weakness to Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s game

Blake Brockermeyer, Bucknuts

Let’s see these two guys on the same field against each other in January.

Alumni CJ Stroud and Bryce Young warming up together at the Elite 11 Finals



Live updates: https://t.co/1FV5AndDQQ pic.twitter.com/0XsRrBODQG — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) June 30, 2022

Ohio State football recruiting: What we learned in June (paywall)

Bill Landis, The Athletic

Forgotten Buckeyes: Greg Bellisari

Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Buckeyes release full nonconference hoops schedule

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

OSU men’s basketball 2022-23 season tickets go on sale

Staff Reports, The Columbus Dispatch

Report: Houston Rockets decline Jae’Sean Tate’s team option, hope to negotiate

Patrick Murphy, Land-Grant Holy Land

Washington III, Several Ohio State Targets Participate in NBPA Top 100 Camp

Jack Emerson, The Lantern

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Athletic Department Addresses Title IX, Women’s Athletics on ‘The Gene Smith Podcast’

Jacob Benge, The Lantern

And now for something completely different...

