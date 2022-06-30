Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for June 30, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
Ohio State records C.J. Stroud could break in 2022
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Tyleik Williams staying in shape, ‘ready to go’ for Buckeyes (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Unpopular opinion: Soft skills only take you so far
Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land
Non-college football expert Matt Tamanini agrees with college football expert Phil Steele.
College football expert @philsteele042 believes #OhioState will “run the table” and make it to the #CFBPlayoff national championship game (FREE)https://t.co/AUUus5j0dW pic.twitter.com/goWQX0UXnt— Bucknuts (@Bucknuts247) June 30, 2022
Unpopular Onion You’re Nuts: Which team would you be least upset about OSU losing to
Matt Tamanini and Jami Jurich, Land-Grant Holy Land
Film Study: There isn’t a weakness to Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s game
Blake Brockermeyer, Bucknuts
Let’s see these two guys on the same field against each other in January.
Alumni CJ Stroud and Bryce Young warming up together at the Elite 11 Finals— On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) June 30, 2022
Live updates: https://t.co/1FV5AndDQQ pic.twitter.com/0XsRrBODQG
Ohio State football recruiting: What we learned in June (paywall)
Bill Landis, The Athletic
Forgotten Buckeyes: Greg Bellisari
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Buckeyes release full nonconference hoops schedule
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Early thoughts: Games in grey=hard, games in Red=not hard. #analysis https://t.co/BtiVK0ZOnF— Bucketheads (@BucketheadsLGHL) June 29, 2022
OSU men’s basketball 2022-23 season tickets go on sale
Staff Reports, The Columbus Dispatch
Report: Houston Rockets decline Jae’Sean Tate’s team option, hope to negotiate
Patrick Murphy, Land-Grant Holy Land
Washington III, Several Ohio State Targets Participate in NBPA Top 100 Camp
Jack Emerson, The Lantern
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Athletic Department Addresses Title IX, Women’s Athletics on ‘The Gene Smith Podcast’
Jacob Benge, The Lantern
And now for something completely different...
Mandatory viewing every Wednesday:
