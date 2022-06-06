Buck Off Podcast: Ohio State Football Camps, SEC Arrogance, and Ohio State’s NIL Budget

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On today’s episode of “Buck Off with Christopher Renne,” I am joined by Jordan Williams to discuss the recruiting news out of Ohio State’s summer football camps.

To start the show, discuss the the first week of Ohio State’s busy June with their summer football camps underway. There is an 8th grade phenom, a local southern Ohio product getting an offer, and some more clarity on the quarterback position in the 2023 class.

After that, we get into the conversation coming out of the SEC meetings about an SEC-only playoff. This comes right before the June conference leadership meetings and when playoff expansion talk ramps up. We talk about the reality of this thinly veiled threat and how SEC arrogance could cost everybody a lot of money in the long run.

Once we get back from the break, we discuss Ryan Day and Gene Smith’s presentation about Ohio State’s NIL expectations to businesses and donors. We talk about the slippery slope of NIL and how the Buckeyes are doing their best to stay aggressive while maintaining order.

For the last part of the show, I named my most important players on the defensive side of the ball going into fall camp, and Jordan decides if he agrees with my thoughts on the players chosen. This leads to a conversation about expectations from older players and the younger players at each position.

We close out the show with our NBA Finals predictions and paying our respect to some NFL legends who retired.

