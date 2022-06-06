Ohio State welcomes football, basketball signees to campus

While it was a bit of a slower news weekend on the recruiting trail for Ohio State, the program was able to welcome a host of signees on both the gridiron and the hardwood as they get set to kick off their respective careers in Columbus. Plus, a top underclassman from Georgia raved about his experience with the Buckeyes at their camp.

OSU basketball, football signees arrive

It was a great Sunday for the likes of Ryan Day and Chris Holtmann, as the two head coaches saw a host of their signees finally make their way to Columbus for good.

After welcoming the other members of the 2022 recruiting class back in January, the football Buckeyes saw the likes of four-star defensive end Omari Abor, four-star wide receiver Kojo Antwi, four-star wide receiver Kaleb Brown, four-star running back Dallan Hayden, three-star offensive tackle Avery Henry, four-star interior offensive lineman Carson Hinzman, four-star defensive end Kenyatta Jackson, four-star defensive tackle Hero Kanu, five-star safety Sonny Styles and four-star offensive tackle Tegra Tshabola arrive on campus.

With all members now accounted for and ready to roll in Columbus, the Buckeyes officially receive an added boost of talent on the roster with the No. 4 overall recruiting class in the country in the fold for good.

As for Holtmann and the hoops program, it was three-star shooting guard Bowen Hardman, four-star center Felix Okpara, four-star small forward Brice Sensabaugh and four-star point guard Bruce Thornton that made their way to their new home and are now in the process of getting settled in with the scarlet and gray.

One notable omission from the arrivals on Sunday was four-star shooting guard Roddy Gayle, the Buckeyes top overall signee of the group. According to Adam Jardy of the Columbus Dispatch, Gayle departed from Wasatch Academy (UT) and is currently finishing out high school at Lewiston-Porter (NY) where he was reportedly at previously.

Atkinson praises camp stop in Columbus

Making his way up from the state of Georgia last week to take part in a Buckeye camp was 2026 defensive end Tyler Atkinson of Grayson (GA). The Loganville native made his way to Columbus to put his skills on display and departed with praise for his experience at Ohio State.

“I really loved it,” the 6-foot-3, 190-pounder told Bill Kurelic of Bucknuts about the time he spent at the Buckeyes camp.

Atkinson already held an offer from Ohio State prior to the camp display, as they offered him back on the 11th of May. Nonetheless, the praise that the coveted defensive end relayed about his stop on campus should not be taken likely.

The Georgia standout will unsurprisingly be among the very best prospects in his class, and any opportunity that the Buckeyes have to further strengthen their chances in this race will be gladly taken. Aside from Ohio State, Atkinson is also already being courted by the likes of Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, and more.

Quick Hits