Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for June 6, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Ohio State believes it needs $13 million in NIL money to keep its football roster together

Doug Lesmerises, cleveland.com

Ohio State Hosts Name, Image, Likeness Company Event

Ohio State Athletics

Ohio State launches corporate ambassador program for NIL opportunities

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Look: Ohio State football, basketball freshmen arrive on campus to begin Buckeye careers

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Welcome Home! Time to Get to Work!

welcome home, Buckeyes ‼️ pic.twitter.com/HDnDLqO4oC — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) June 5, 2022

Five veteran Buckeyes who are stepping into larger roles this fall

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Ohio State’s ‘safety-driven defense’ remains a ‘work in progress’

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Austin Novosad lands Ohio State offer — has Ryan Day found his Class of 2023 QB? (paywall)

Bill Landis, The Athletic

Ryan Day Says C.J. Stroud Has a “A Bull’s-Eye on His Chest” This Season, Doesn’t Want Quarterback Resting on Laurels in Second Year as Starter

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

#QBU

Best passer rating by a Big 10 QB in a season since 2014:



Justin Fields (2019) - 131.0

CJ Stroud (2021) - 130.8

Dwayne Haskins (2018) - 122.9 pic.twitter.com/qrzby9kvUg — PFF College (@PFF_College) June 5, 2022

Buckeye Pipelines: Glenville Has Been a Geyser of Talent for Ohio State Throughout the 21st Century

Matt Gutridge, Eleven Warriors

A.J. Hawk on Ohio State’s Ryan Day asking boosters for $13 million in NIL money: ‘This is fundraising season’

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

In just one NFL season, Pete Werner flashed potential to be Ohio State’s most productive NFL linebacker since A.J. Hawk or James Laurinaitis

Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

B1G Thoughts: Five running backs to watch in 2022

Jordan Williams, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Ohio State women’s basketball adds forward Eboni Walker from Syracuse University

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

New Buckeyes: Nigerian native Okpara to provide center depth for Ohio State

Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts

Ohio State’s TikTok King Will Be Playing in TBT This Summer

HUGE addition for the Ex-Pats in Jimmy Sotos. In 2020, Sotos led @Bucknell_MBB in both points and assists before transferring to @OhioStateHoops for his final two seasons. With time in both the Patriot League and Big Ten, Jimmy is bringing a ton of experience to this Ex-Pats team pic.twitter.com/LSQcxbuvyr — EX-PATS (@EXPATS21) June 5, 2022

Five things to know about Ohio State’s five-man freshman class

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Incoming Women’s Basketball Freshman Cotie McMahon Selected to U18 National Team

Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

You’re Nuts: Which team do you want to see Ohio State men’s basketball schedule a home-and-home with?

Connor Lemons and Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

Future Ohio State players encouraged by Malaki Branham’s path to success

Colin Gay, Scarlet and Gray Report

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Men’s Volleyball: MIVA Announces 17 Buckeyes Make Academic All League

Ohio State Buckeyes

And now for something completely different...

STICK IT STRAIGHT INTO MY VEINS!