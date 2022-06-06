 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for June 6, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

On the Gridiron

Ohio State believes it needs $13 million in NIL money to keep its football roster together
Doug Lesmerises, cleveland.com

Ohio State Hosts Name, Image, Likeness Company Event
Ohio State Athletics

Ohio State launches corporate ambassador program for NIL opportunities
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Look: Ohio State football, basketball freshmen arrive on campus to begin Buckeye careers
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Welcome Home! Time to Get to Work!

Five veteran Buckeyes who are stepping into larger roles this fall
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Ohio State’s ‘safety-driven defense’ remains a ‘work in progress’
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Austin Novosad lands Ohio State offer — has Ryan Day found his Class of 2023 QB? (paywall)
Bill Landis, The Athletic

Ryan Day Says C.J. Stroud Has a “A Bull’s-Eye on His Chest” This Season, Doesn’t Want Quarterback Resting on Laurels in Second Year as Starter
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

#QBU

Buckeye Pipelines: Glenville Has Been a Geyser of Talent for Ohio State Throughout the 21st Century
Matt Gutridge, Eleven Warriors

A.J. Hawk on Ohio State’s Ryan Day asking boosters for $13 million in NIL money: ‘This is fundraising season’
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

In just one NFL season, Pete Werner flashed potential to be Ohio State’s most productive NFL linebacker since A.J. Hawk or James Laurinaitis
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

B1G Thoughts: Five running backs to watch in 2022
Jordan Williams, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Ohio State women’s basketball adds forward Eboni Walker from Syracuse University
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

New Buckeyes: Nigerian native Okpara to provide center depth for Ohio State
Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts

Ohio State’s TikTok King Will Be Playing in TBT This Summer

Five things to know about Ohio State’s five-man freshman class
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Incoming Women’s Basketball Freshman Cotie McMahon Selected to U18 National Team
Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

You’re Nuts: Which team do you want to see Ohio State men’s basketball schedule a home-and-home with?
Connor Lemons and Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

Future Ohio State players encouraged by Malaki Branham’s path to success
Colin Gay, Scarlet and Gray Report

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Men’s Volleyball: MIVA Announces 17 Buckeyes Make Academic All League
Ohio State Buckeyes

And now for something completely different...

STICK IT STRAIGHT INTO MY VEINS!

More From Land-Grant Holy Land

Loading comments...