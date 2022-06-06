Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for June 6, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
Ohio State believes it needs $13 million in NIL money to keep its football roster together
Doug Lesmerises, cleveland.com
Ohio State Hosts Name, Image, Likeness Company Event
Ohio State Athletics
Ohio State launches corporate ambassador program for NIL opportunities
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
Look: Ohio State football, basketball freshmen arrive on campus to begin Buckeye careers
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Welcome Home! Time to Get to Work!
welcome home, Buckeyes ‼️ pic.twitter.com/HDnDLqO4oC— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) June 5, 2022
Five veteran Buckeyes who are stepping into larger roles this fall
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Ohio State’s ‘safety-driven defense’ remains a ‘work in progress’
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Austin Novosad lands Ohio State offer — has Ryan Day found his Class of 2023 QB? (paywall)
Bill Landis, The Athletic
Ryan Day Says C.J. Stroud Has a “A Bull’s-Eye on His Chest” This Season, Doesn’t Want Quarterback Resting on Laurels in Second Year as Starter
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
#QBU
Best passer rating by a Big 10 QB in a season since 2014:— PFF College (@PFF_College) June 5, 2022
Justin Fields (2019) - 131.0
CJ Stroud (2021) - 130.8
Dwayne Haskins (2018) - 122.9 pic.twitter.com/qrzby9kvUg
Buckeye Pipelines: Glenville Has Been a Geyser of Talent for Ohio State Throughout the 21st Century
Matt Gutridge, Eleven Warriors
A.J. Hawk on Ohio State’s Ryan Day asking boosters for $13 million in NIL money: ‘This is fundraising season’
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
In just one NFL season, Pete Werner flashed potential to be Ohio State’s most productive NFL linebacker since A.J. Hawk or James Laurinaitis
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land
B1G Thoughts: Five running backs to watch in 2022
Jordan Williams, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Ohio State women’s basketball adds forward Eboni Walker from Syracuse University
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
New Buckeyes: Nigerian native Okpara to provide center depth for Ohio State
Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts
Ohio State’s TikTok King Will Be Playing in TBT This Summer
HUGE addition for the Ex-Pats in Jimmy Sotos. In 2020, Sotos led @Bucknell_MBB in both points and assists before transferring to @OhioStateHoops for his final two seasons. With time in both the Patriot League and Big Ten, Jimmy is bringing a ton of experience to this Ex-Pats team pic.twitter.com/LSQcxbuvyr— EX-PATS (@EXPATS21) June 5, 2022
Five things to know about Ohio State’s five-man freshman class
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Incoming Women’s Basketball Freshman Cotie McMahon Selected to U18 National Team
Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
You’re Nuts: Which team do you want to see Ohio State men’s basketball schedule a home-and-home with?
Connor Lemons and Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land
Future Ohio State players encouraged by Malaki Branham’s path to success
Colin Gay, Scarlet and Gray Report
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Men’s Volleyball: MIVA Announces 17 Buckeyes Make Academic All League
Ohio State Buckeyes
