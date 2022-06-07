Play Like a Girl Podcast: Is Steph Curry the GOAT? And why is everyone so dramatic in CFB?

On LGHL’s Play Like a Girl podcast, Megan and Meredith talk everything from Ohio State sports to advocacy for women in sports and all the happenings in between.

Check out the podcast below, and make sure to subscribe wherever you get your podcasts:

Welcome back to the show! This week on Play Like a Girl, Megan and Meredith dive into the chaos of the college football offseason since, for some reason, no one seems to be able to keep the drama at bay. Between NIL, the transfer portal and the seemingly out-of-nowhere feud between Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher, the offseason has been anything but restful.

But, there are actually in-season sports, and the pair couldn’t neglect a quick preview of the NBA Finals and a healthy debate over if Steph Curry has managed to surpass LeBron as the GOAT (it’s closer than we ever thought possible).

Contact Megan Husslein

Twitter: @meganhusslein

Contact Meredith Hein

Twitter: @MeredithHein