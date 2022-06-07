Four-star safety has Ohio State in top 4

The Ohio State football team is in the midst of a very busy summer. Monday marked the start of the Buckeyes’ summer camp schedule. With this, the Buckeyes played host to a handful of targets, and a 2026 wide receiver, whose name you may recognize, left with a scholarship. Not to be lost in the shuffle, the Buckeyes also made the top four schools for a four-star safety.
Four-star safety has Ohio State in top schools
Ohio State’s 2023 recruiting class is off to a quick start. The team has a total of 10 verbal commitments, which has them at the No. 5 spot in the 247Sports Class Rankings. While this is already an impressive haul, the Buckeyes will continue to look to add to the class.
On Monday, the Buckeyes learned they inched one step closer to adding a new member to the class, as four-star safety Joenel Aguero (Lynn, MA / St. John’s Prep) listed the team in his top schools.
Final 4 … pic.twitter.com/Bm2GUsFu7d— Joenel Aguero (@Joenel_33) June 6, 2022
Alongside Ohio State, Aguero also included Miami, Georgia and Florida in his top schools. While the news is certainly positive for the Buckeyes, the Bulldogs are viewed as the favorites to land him at this point in his recruitment. Georgia holds all four of the predictions in the 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions with an above-average confidence score of six.
While Georgia is the current favorite, Aguero’s recruitment is still open and the Buckeyes still have a chance at securing a commitment from one of the nation’s top prospects. He currently has three official visits scheduled for Ohio State, Georgia and Miami. The Buckeyes are currently slated to have the last-impression, with an official visit scheduled for Nov. 25 — a date you may otherwise recognize as ‘The Game.’
The atmosphere will certainly be electric for Aguero’s visit, and may provide the Buckeyes with the edge they need to steal him from the south. However, if he were to spurn Ohio State, the Buckeyes already hold commitments from two defensive backs in four-star safety Malik Hartford and four-star cornerback Dijon Johnson.
Aguero is the No. 3 safety in his class and is the No. 43 overall prospect. He is also the No. 2 prospect from Massachusetts.
Ohio State hosts its first summer camp of 2022
Monday was the start of the summer camp schedule for Ohio State. The event brought out handfuls of the nation’s top prospects. Below are just a few of those who attended the event, including one who left with a scholarship offer.
Four-star DL target Nigel Smith
Class: 2024
Hometown: Melissa, TX / Melissa
Size: 6-foot-5, 260 pounds
Nigel Smith, a top-50 overall prospect in the recruiting class of 2024 who already has an Ohio State offer, is among the players working out at Ohio State camp today. Here he is running the 40-yard dash. pic.twitter.com/JQRPFyD8Oa— Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) June 6, 2022
Nigel Smith on workout with Larry Johnson: “I don’t understand why some guys think that camping is just for no reason. With a dude like that, there’s no reason to not to come out here and get better. All you can do is learn. His knowledge is just so deep.” https://t.co/EFKxpxpNiE— Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) June 6, 2022
Three-star TE target Luca Puccinelli
Class: 2024
Hometown: Richmond, VA / Benedectine
Size: 6-foot-7, 225 pounds
Landed in Columbus, Ohio for camp tomorrow!! @OSUCoachKDub @ryandaytime @OSUCoachHinton @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/ymZtAOU3Ag— lpooch22 (@LucaPooch22) June 5, 2022
Luca Puccinelli (@LucaPooch22) running routes. pic.twitter.com/niQBFAmpU1— Garrick Hodge (@Garrick_Hodge) June 6, 2022
Four-star DE target Dylan Stewart
Class: 2024
Hometown: Washington DC / Friendship Collegiate Academy
Size: 6-foot-4, 220 pounds
Four-star 2024 edge prospect Dylan Stewart (@Dylan1Stewart_) is camping with Ohio State today. pic.twitter.com/0lZEV2RpL6— Garrick Hodge (@Garrick_Hodge) June 6, 2022
Dylan Stewart says OSU coaches have compared him to Chase Young. The four-star DE says his interest level in OSU is at “a 10.” pic.twitter.com/XE80QzIfGa— Griffin Strom (@GriffinStrom3) June 6, 2022
Four-star DL commit Will Smith Jr.
Class: 2023
Hometown: Dublin, OH / Dublin Coffman
Size: 6-foot-3, 260 pounds
Ohio State commit Will Smith Jr. (@iwillsmithjr) is back out for another camp. Smith Jr. said last week he will attend all of OSU’s camps this summer. pic.twitter.com/iyoUEscFuR— Garrick Hodge (@Garrick_Hodge) June 6, 2022
DL target Austin Alexander
Class: 2025
Hometown: Burlington, KY / Cooper High School
Size: 6-foot-3, 219 pounds
2025 defensive lineman Austin Alexander (@AAlexander2025) runs through drills with Larry Johnson, Ryan Day and Mark Pantoni watching. pic.twitter.com/cq1JwEhPDn— Garrick Hodge (@Garrick_Hodge) June 6, 2022
“(Larry Johnson) truly seemed like he was invested in me, and that’s what I really love.”— Griffin Strom (@GriffinStrom3) June 6, 2022
-2025 DE Austin Alexander pic.twitter.com/RK7N6MhCIu
TE target Ryan Ghea
Class: 2025
Hometown: Alpharetta, GA / Milton
Size: 6-foot-5, 220 pounds
TE Ryan Ghea from Georgia at Ohio State camp. pic.twitter.com/A68hE3X0tj— Bill Kurelic (@Bill_Kurelic) June 6, 2022
WR target Chris Henry Jr.
Class: 2026
Hometown: Cincinnati, OH / West Clermont
Size: 6-foot-3, 170 pounds
2026 wide receiver Chris Henry Jr., son of former Cincinnati Bengals receiver Chris Henry, runs the 40-yard dash at Ohio State camp. pic.twitter.com/ArT2gPz1lq— Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) June 6, 2022
WOW... blessed and thank you to receive an offer from @OhioStateFB @brianhartline @ryandaytime @REALPACMAN24 @WCHSWolvesFB @CamNewton7v7 pic.twitter.com/3X0XFNkSEo— ✞ (@ChrisHenryJr) June 6, 2022
Loading comments...