Four-star safety has Ohio State in top 4

Ohio State made the cut for a four-star safety and played host to a handful of prospects for the first summer camp, including one who left with a scholarship offer.

By Dan Hessler
2023 four-star safety Joenel Aguero via Andrew Ivins | 247Sports

The Ohio State football team is in the midst of a very busy summer. Monday marked the start of the Buckeyes’ summer camp schedule. With this, the Buckeyes played host to a handful of targets, and a 2026 wide receiver, whose name you may recognize, left with a scholarship. Not to be lost in the shuffle, the Buckeyes also made the top four schools for a four-star safety.

Four-star safety has Ohio State in top schools

Ohio State’s 2023 recruiting class is off to a quick start. The team has a total of 10 verbal commitments, which has them at the No. 5 spot in the 247Sports Class Rankings. While this is already an impressive haul, the Buckeyes will continue to look to add to the class.

On Monday, the Buckeyes learned they inched one step closer to adding a new member to the class, as four-star safety Joenel Aguero (Lynn, MA / St. John’s Prep) listed the team in his top schools.

Alongside Ohio State, Aguero also included Miami, Georgia and Florida in his top schools. While the news is certainly positive for the Buckeyes, the Bulldogs are viewed as the favorites to land him at this point in his recruitment. Georgia holds all four of the predictions in the 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions with an above-average confidence score of six.

While Georgia is the current favorite, Aguero’s recruitment is still open and the Buckeyes still have a chance at securing a commitment from one of the nation’s top prospects. He currently has three official visits scheduled for Ohio State, Georgia and Miami. The Buckeyes are currently slated to have the last-impression, with an official visit scheduled for Nov. 25 — a date you may otherwise recognize as ‘The Game.’

The atmosphere will certainly be electric for Aguero’s visit, and may provide the Buckeyes with the edge they need to steal him from the south. However, if he were to spurn Ohio State, the Buckeyes already hold commitments from two defensive backs in four-star safety Malik Hartford and four-star cornerback Dijon Johnson.

Aguero is the No. 3 safety in his class and is the No. 43 overall prospect. He is also the No. 2 prospect from Massachusetts.

Ohio State hosts its first summer camp of 2022

Monday was the start of the summer camp schedule for Ohio State. The event brought out handfuls of the nation’s top prospects. Below are just a few of those who attended the event, including one who left with a scholarship offer.

Four-star DL target Nigel Smith

Class: 2024
Hometown: Melissa, TX / Melissa
Size: 6-foot-5, 260 pounds

Three-star TE target Luca Puccinelli

Class: 2024
Hometown: Richmond, VA / Benedectine
Size: 6-foot-7, 225 pounds

Four-star DE target Dylan Stewart

Class: 2024
Hometown: Washington DC / Friendship Collegiate Academy
Size: 6-foot-4, 220 pounds

Four-star DL commit Will Smith Jr.

Class: 2023
Hometown: Dublin, OH / Dublin Coffman
Size: 6-foot-3, 260 pounds

DL target Austin Alexander

Class: 2025
Hometown: Burlington, KY / Cooper High School
Size: 6-foot-3, 219 pounds

TE target Ryan Ghea

Class: 2025
Hometown: Alpharetta, GA / Milton
Size: 6-foot-5, 220 pounds

WR target Chris Henry Jr.

Class: 2026
Hometown: Cincinnati, OH / West Clermont
Size: 6-foot-3, 170 pounds

