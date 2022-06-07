Four-star safety has Ohio State in top 4

The Ohio State football team is in the midst of a very busy summer. Monday marked the start of the Buckeyes’ summer camp schedule. With this, the Buckeyes played host to a handful of targets, and a 2026 wide receiver, whose name you may recognize, left with a scholarship. Not to be lost in the shuffle, the Buckeyes also made the top four schools for a four-star safety.

Four-star safety has Ohio State in top schools

Ohio State’s 2023 recruiting class is off to a quick start. The team has a total of 10 verbal commitments, which has them at the No. 5 spot in the 247Sports Class Rankings. While this is already an impressive haul, the Buckeyes will continue to look to add to the class.

On Monday, the Buckeyes learned they inched one step closer to adding a new member to the class, as four-star safety Joenel Aguero (Lynn, MA / St. John’s Prep) listed the team in his top schools.

Alongside Ohio State, Aguero also included Miami, Georgia and Florida in his top schools. While the news is certainly positive for the Buckeyes, the Bulldogs are viewed as the favorites to land him at this point in his recruitment. Georgia holds all four of the predictions in the 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions with an above-average confidence score of six.

While Georgia is the current favorite, Aguero’s recruitment is still open and the Buckeyes still have a chance at securing a commitment from one of the nation’s top prospects. He currently has three official visits scheduled for Ohio State, Georgia and Miami. The Buckeyes are currently slated to have the last-impression, with an official visit scheduled for Nov. 25 — a date you may otherwise recognize as ‘The Game.’

The atmosphere will certainly be electric for Aguero’s visit, and may provide the Buckeyes with the edge they need to steal him from the south. However, if he were to spurn Ohio State, the Buckeyes already hold commitments from two defensive backs in four-star safety Malik Hartford and four-star cornerback Dijon Johnson.

Aguero is the No. 3 safety in his class and is the No. 43 overall prospect. He is also the No. 2 prospect from Massachusetts.

Ohio State hosts its first summer camp of 2022

Monday was the start of the summer camp schedule for Ohio State. The event brought out handfuls of the nation’s top prospects. Below are just a few of those who attended the event, including one who left with a scholarship offer.

Four-star DL target Nigel Smith

Class: 2024

Hometown: Melissa, TX / Melissa

Size: 6-foot-5, 260 pounds

Nigel Smith, a top-50 overall prospect in the recruiting class of 2024 who already has an Ohio State offer, is among the players working out at Ohio State camp today. Here he is running the 40-yard dash. pic.twitter.com/JQRPFyD8Oa — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) June 6, 2022

Nigel Smith on workout with Larry Johnson: “I don’t understand why some guys think that camping is just for no reason. With a dude like that, there’s no reason to not to come out here and get better. All you can do is learn. His knowledge is just so deep.” https://t.co/EFKxpxpNiE — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) June 6, 2022

Three-star TE target Luca Puccinelli

Class: 2024

Hometown: Richmond, VA / Benedectine

Size: 6-foot-7, 225 pounds

Four-star DE target Dylan Stewart

Class: 2024

Hometown: Washington DC / Friendship Collegiate Academy

Size: 6-foot-4, 220 pounds

Four-star 2024 edge prospect Dylan Stewart (@Dylan1Stewart_) is camping with Ohio State today. pic.twitter.com/0lZEV2RpL6 — Garrick Hodge (@Garrick_Hodge) June 6, 2022

Dylan Stewart says OSU coaches have compared him to Chase Young. The four-star DE says his interest level in OSU is at “a 10.” pic.twitter.com/XE80QzIfGa — Griffin Strom (@GriffinStrom3) June 6, 2022

Four-star DL commit Will Smith Jr.

Class: 2023

Hometown: Dublin, OH / Dublin Coffman

Size: 6-foot-3, 260 pounds

Ohio State commit Will Smith Jr. (@iwillsmithjr) is back out for another camp. Smith Jr. said last week he will attend all of OSU’s camps this summer. pic.twitter.com/iyoUEscFuR — Garrick Hodge (@Garrick_Hodge) June 6, 2022

DL target Austin Alexander

Class: 2025

Hometown: Burlington, KY / Cooper High School

Size: 6-foot-3, 219 pounds

2025 defensive lineman Austin Alexander (@AAlexander2025) runs through drills with Larry Johnson, Ryan Day and Mark Pantoni watching. pic.twitter.com/cq1JwEhPDn — Garrick Hodge (@Garrick_Hodge) June 6, 2022

“(Larry Johnson) truly seemed like he was invested in me, and that’s what I really love.”

-2025 DE Austin Alexander pic.twitter.com/RK7N6MhCIu — Griffin Strom (@GriffinStrom3) June 6, 2022

TE target Ryan Ghea

Class: 2025

Hometown: Alpharetta, GA / Milton

Size: 6-foot-5, 220 pounds

TE Ryan Ghea from Georgia at Ohio State camp. pic.twitter.com/A68hE3X0tj — Bill Kurelic (@Bill_Kurelic) June 6, 2022

WR target Chris Henry Jr.

Class: 2026

Hometown: Cincinnati, OH / West Clermont

Size: 6-foot-3, 170 pounds