Ohio State dishes out a pair of offers on Tuesday

Another camp day is in the books for Ohio State on Tuesday, but not before the program delivered an offer to a pair of prospects across the country. Plus, are the Buckeyes now the team to beat in the race for a blue-chip defensive back from Cincinnati? One respected recruiting analyst certainly seems to believe so.

Glenn, Watkins add OSU offer

Despite the program playing host to numerous prospects on Tuesday, it was actually a player that was not on campus participating in the Buckeyes camp that kicked off the two offers yesterday. Head coach Ryan Day and quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis instead had their eyes on the state of Tennessee, as they dished out an offer to 2023 four-star quarterback Brock Glenn of Lausanne Collegiate School (TN).

The Memphis native is the latest signal-caller to emerge as a candidate to fill the program’s quarterback void in this years recruiting class. Glenn, who has now compiled over 30 offers, is currently favored on the 247Sports Crystal Ball to land with Auburn. However, it remains to be seen on how an offer from Ohio State, who has had notable success at the position in recent years, will impact the direction of his recruitment.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder is currently graded just outside of the Top 350 prospects in the class. Glenn also slots in as the No. 20 graded quarterback and comes in as the 10th-best player from the state of Tennessee.

Aside from Glenn, the Buckeyes also dropped an offer to 2025 wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr. of IMG Academy (FL) after an impressive showing at camp on Tuesday. The Fort Meyers native is currently committed to Texas A&M and has been since December of last year.

Nonetheless, Watkins has seen the likes of Akron, Florida A&M, Georgia, Jackson State, South Carolina, South Florida, Tennessee, Texas, and now Ohio State offer and actively pursuing the Florida standout since his pledge to the Aggies.

Watkins is a 5-foot-10, 172-pounder and another top tier pass-catcher to secure the attention of wide receivers coach Brian Hartline. The Buckeyes likely have time here to make up ground if they ultimately hope to pull Watkins away from College Station.

Buckeyes trending for Mathews?

It was just one week ago in which Ohio State welcomed 2023 four-star athlete Jermaine Mathews of Winston Woods (OH) to Columbus to give him the opportunity to impress the Buckeyes defensive coaching staff. Of course, the Cincinnati native did just that, as the performance at the camp allowed for Mathews to depart with an offer from the Buckeyes.

Fast forward to Tuesday, and highly-respected recruiting analyst Steve Wiltfong felt strongly enough to cast a Crystal Ball prediction in favor of the scarlet and gray to land the 6-foot, 180-pounder. While the relationship is still fresh for both parties, the vote of confidence from Wiltfong certainly rings loud as Mathews gets closer and closer to having to make his decision.

Mathews is currently graded as the No. 8 best prospect from the state of Ohio. The Warriors defensive back also holds offers from Cincinnati, Boston College, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Washington, and many more.

