Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for June 8, 2022

On the Gridiron
Buckeye Football Legends James Laurinaitis and Chris Ward Make 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot
Kevin Harrish, Eleven Warriors
Film Study: What makes C.J. Stroud among the best players in college football
Blake Brockermeyer, 247Sports
Hmmmm, I wonder which Buckeye group will be in there...
College football's most-talented position groups in 2022 (FREE)https://t.co/wZpAzlgCb9 pic.twitter.com/PrnRLZi0E7— Bucknuts (@Bucknuts247) June 8, 2022
How TreVeyon Henderson ‘turned a corner’ this offseason for Buckeyes (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Ohio State’s Gee Scott Jr. speaks to local HS football team about importance of ‘perseverance’
Dave Biddle, Bucknuts
Ohio State’s Roster Dotted with Seasoned Veteran Presence, Especially on Defense, Heading into 2022
Chris Lauderback, Eleven Warriors
I’ll take the over. I don’t know what Ohio State’s number is, but I’m taking the over anyway.
Predicted win totals for college football's preseason top-25 teams (FREE)https://t.co/ditJUnSn0G pic.twitter.com/aGD5aaNTa2— Bucknuts (@Bucknuts247) June 8, 2022
Succession: Ohio State’s future plan for linebacker
Colin Gay, Scarlet and Gray Report
On the Hardwood
The WNBA Buckeye Report: Week 4
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Coach got game!
Mic’d Up with @coachcarla18 - They don’t call her C-Money for nothing! pic.twitter.com/Zxj8GcerLn— Ohio State WBB (@OhioStateWBB) June 7, 2022
Carmen’s Crew will not participate in 2022’s TBT
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Now what am I gonna obsess over in July?
@CarmensCrew @thetournament pic.twitter.com/5J0fKZpAGC— Jared Sullinger Sr. (@Jared_Sully0) June 7, 2022
‘New type of guy’: Meet OSU basketball recruit Bowen Hardman (paywall)
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Jesse Owens inducted into Collegiate Athlete Hall of Fame
Staff Reports, The Columbus Dispatch
Men’s Tennis: Five Ohio State players earn tennis All-America honors
Staff Reports, The Columbus Dispatch
Women’s Tennis: Irina Cantos Siemers Earns Second All-America Honor
Ohio State Athletics
Richard Strauss abuse scandal coming to HBO
Dave Biddle, Bucknuts
You’re Nuts: Outside of Ohio State events, what is the best sporting event in Ohio?
Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land
And now for something completely different...
The G.O.A.T.
Prince Rogers Nelson was born 64 years ago today in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and would go on to inspire entire generations with his unparalleled musical excellence and fearlessly independent spirit. "I'm a musician," he once said, "and I am music."— Prince (@prince) June 7, 2022
Photo by @RobertWhitmanNY pic.twitter.com/pEtG3PqhAn
