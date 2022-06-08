Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for June 8, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Buckeye Football Legends James Laurinaitis and Chris Ward Make 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

Kevin Harrish, Eleven Warriors

Film Study: What makes C.J. Stroud among the best players in college football

Blake Brockermeyer, 247Sports

How TreVeyon Henderson ‘turned a corner’ this offseason for Buckeyes (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Ohio State’s Gee Scott Jr. speaks to local HS football team about importance of ‘perseverance’

Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

Ohio State’s Roster Dotted with Seasoned Veteran Presence, Especially on Defense, Heading into 2022

Chris Lauderback, Eleven Warriors

Predicted win totals for college football's preseason top-25 teams (FREE)https://t.co/ditJUnSn0G pic.twitter.com/aGD5aaNTa2 — Bucknuts (@Bucknuts247) June 8, 2022

Succession: Ohio State’s future plan for linebacker

Colin Gay, Scarlet and Gray Report

On the Hardwood

The WNBA Buckeye Report: Week 4

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Mic’d Up with @coachcarla18 - They don’t call her C-Money for nothing! pic.twitter.com/Zxj8GcerLn — Ohio State WBB (@OhioStateWBB) June 7, 2022

Carmen’s Crew will not participate in 2022’s TBT

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

‘New type of guy’: Meet OSU basketball recruit Bowen Hardman (paywall)

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Jesse Owens inducted into Collegiate Athlete Hall of Fame

Staff Reports, The Columbus Dispatch

Men’s Tennis: Five Ohio State players earn tennis All-America honors

Staff Reports, The Columbus Dispatch

Women’s Tennis: Irina Cantos Siemers Earns Second All-America Honor

Ohio State Athletics

Richard Strauss abuse scandal coming to HBO

Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

You’re Nuts: Outside of Ohio State events, what is the best sporting event in Ohio?

Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

The G.O.A.T.