Recruits walk away from Ohio State football camps highly impressed with the Buckeyes

It’s that time of the year again. Camp season. Trying to catch the eye of the Ohio State coaching staff in hopes of earning a scholarship offer from the Big Ten Conference power, many top notch prospects have flocked to Columbus in the last week or so to show their talents off to the Buckeyes.

Playing host to a large group of talented recruits, many have left the 614 with a chance to call it their college home.

Want to see what some of the recent campers had to say about their time with the Ohio State coaching staff? Land-Grant Holy Land caught up with the following prospects and grabbed their thoughts on their experience with the Buckeyes:

Class: 2023

Town: Detroit, MI/Cass Tech

Size: 6-foot-3, 245 pounds

Offers: Ohio State, Cincinnati, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, etc

Thoughts: “It was great, and really everything like hands and feet movement, pointing your toe to bend corners, and hand drills. But the thing that really stood out was the hard work they put in and the way everyone works together as one unit. [The offer] went like this: I camped at the university and after coach Johnson told me the news. They said that they want me there and hope to get me back up.”

#AGTG #GoBucks



✞



Extremely Blessed to receive an offer from The Ohio State University !!!! ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/zKWweeS7yJ — Jalen Thompson ✞ (@__4jalen) June 1, 2022

Class: 2024

Town: Cincinnati, OH/Taft

Size: 6-foot-4, 220 pounds

Offers: Ohio State, Pittsburgh, Arkansas, Cincinnati, Michigan, etc

Thoughts: “The camp went great. I liked the devolvement I received in the short period of time and I really love the energy the coaches bring and the effort they put in to make sure everything goes right. It feels great knowing what type of school this is. Knowing it’s a big time school let’s me know I’m a big time player and I still have work to put in to get better. This means that my recruitment will get a lot tougher and it will raise as time goes by. I think of Ohio State as the “Best in America.” Simply can’t be average when it comes to this school.”

After a great camp performance today, I am blessed to announce that I have earned a offer from The Ohio State University! #GoBucks @R2X_Rushmen1 @ryandaytime @CoachTy_1 Thanks for having me out pic.twitter.com/DJxv1saxYp — Elias Rudolph (@EliasRudolph6) June 1, 2022

Class: 2023

Town: Greensboro, NC/Northern Guilford

Size: 6-foot-5, 230 pounds

Offers: Duke, Maryland, Michigan State, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, etc

Thoughts: “The camp was pretty good overall. I learned how to block with the right technique and stance, which is going to be extremely beneficial for this upcoming high school season. I talked to a lot of different coaches however I never got to see Coach Day. They said they’re going to keep recruiting me the same way as they’ve been doing. Hopefully they’ll pull the trigger soon but now for I’m going to take officials to MSU, UNC, and Duke.”

Had a great time at THE Ohio State Football camp yesterday! Thanks @OSUCoachKDub @Geescottjr for coaching me, I learned so much in those few hours! I ran a 4.74 40 and jumped 10ft 1 and 1/2 inches for broad jump. @ryandaytime @Birm @Garrick_Hodge @Bill_Kurelic pic.twitter.com/sCJ5P4ngGV — vance bolyard (@vancebolyard) June 2, 2022

Class: 2024

Town: Richmond, VA/Benedictine

Size: 6-foot-7, 225 pounds

Offers: Connecticut, Duke, East Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, etc

Thoughts: “I think the camp went pretty well. I can always do better, but overall a good camp. I have a lot to improve on and get better at. Definitely how to create space and get open. As a tight end you need to be big enough to block big guys but need to be fast enough to get open on small fast guys. Coach Wilson really emphasized how to create space in the field. I was with Coach Wilson for most of the day. He was impressed with how I bend and move as a bigger guy and wants to keep in touch going forward. He expects big things from me in my junior year.”

Had an amazing time at The Ohio State University today!! Camp was great thank you to all the coaches for the great learning experience! @OSUCoachKDub @ryandaytime @OhioStateFB @OSUCoachHinton pic.twitter.com/RbPLsICLzV — lpooch22 (@LucaPooch22) June 7, 2022

Class: 2023

Town: Columbus, OH/KIPP Columbus

Size: 6-foot-8, 340 pounds

Offers: Penn State, Ball State, Marshall, Ohio, Toledo, etc

Thoughts: “The camp went great. I learned how to get to my spot better and quicker when pass blocking. That really stood out to me and playing with cleats in the ground. I got to speak with Coach Frye, the offensive line coach, and the head coach. They want to see me get faster off run block and be more intense. An offer from OSU would mean the world to me. If I got the offer they would be in my top three and it would help my recruitment pick up a lot. When I think of OSU I think of home because I lived in Columbus my whole life and have been in OSU’s back yard my whole life.”

I had a great time at camp today learning from @CoachJFrye love competing and getting better. I’ll be back at @OhioStateFB tomorrow for camp #UnfinishedBusiness pic.twitter.com/MmXXdxTbLt — Jordan Hall 3 (@JordanHall614) June 7, 2022

Class: 2025

Town: Bellefontaine, OH/Bellefontaine

Size: 6-foot-3, 190 pounds

Offers: Central Michigan, Iowa State, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Tennessee

Thoughts: “The camp went great. I loved the experiences and coaching I had from coach Dennis and coach Fitch. It made camp enjoyable. I learned that accuracy is key and without it you’re not a good quarterback. I spoke to coach Dennis and coach Day. They both said that I threw really well and the next part of the recruiting process will be to get me there for a game. Then they will come watch me play plenty of times this fall and then they will go from there. [An OSU offer] would be a dream come true.”