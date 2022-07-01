BOOOOM! Ohio State flips four-star cornerback Calvin Simpson-Hunt from Texas Tech

It certainly hasn’t felt like a dead period for the Buckeyes. New offers were announced by players earlier this week, and Ohio State is even adding to their 2023 class as well with not just one commitment, but two. The upcoming Fourth of July supplies it’s own fireworks, but Ohio State is having some fireworks of their own at the moment and it’s making for a big time party in Columbus.

Ohio State adds another defender to 2023 class

While much of the recruiting buzz surrounding Ohio State lately has been on offense thanks to the epic receiver haul just over a week ago, the Buckeyes’ defensive side of the ball is really starting to get the momentum going too.

The recent commitment of cornerback Kayin Lee on Monday was just the start, as on Thursday the Buckeyes were able to double-dip by adding Texas native and four-star prospect Calvin Simpson-Hunt to the fold. The No. 173 player nationally and the 22nd best corner in the class per the 247Sports Composite, Simpson-Hunt has nearly 30 offers to his name from the likes of Alabama, Florida, Texas, and more. Certainly a major addition, Ohio State adds their fifth defensive back in the 2023 cycle, and the third cornerback in this current haul.

A player with a more interesting backstory, Simpson-Hunt committed to Texas Tech back in November of 2021, but the interesting piece here was the chance Ohio State had of flipping his commitment after offering in May and really coming on strong in his recruitment. He took to his Twitter account yesterday to share that he had re-opened his recruitment and de-committed from his Texas Tech pledge, and shortly thereafter he made it official that he was committing to Ohio State.

Following his official visit to see the Buckeyes on June 17, it really seemed like all momentum was in favor of Ohio State and the potential flip. His official visit to Texas Tech the next weekend had several minds believing that while Ohio State was still in the mix, many thought enough was done to maybe even keep him at Texas Tech.

All of that said, it seemed to be a rollercoaster of ups and downs trying to determine where Calvin would end up, and after seeing a flurry of 247Sports Crystal Ball buzz this week by both Director of Recruiting for 247Sports, Steve Wiltfong, and Bill Kurelic of Bucknuts, it really only seemed like a matter of time before the news broke.

With Simpson-Hunt now officially in the 2023 class, the Buckeyes can continue to focus on their remaining defensive back targets to round off what looks to be an incredible haul under first year coaches, Tim Walton and Perry Eliano. Safe to say these new coaches can recruit with the best of them, and Ohio State’s secondary looks to be in great shape moving forward.

In addition, while Notre Dame surpassed Ohio State for the top class on Thursday per the 247Sports rankings, it was only for a moment, as the Buckeyes once again are back in front with now their 15th member of the class. The beat rolls on for the Bucks!

Quick Hits

Tony Alford may still be working for the more current classes at the running back position, but that hasn’t stopped him from getting an early start on the 2025 cycle. Zeroing in on IMG Academy’s Donovan Johnson, the Buckeyes are looking to make an impact ahead of schedule and build a lasting relationship with what will be one of the nation’s best players when the class rankings are released.

Per Garrick Hodge of Eleven Warriors, Johnson has stated that he speaks with Alford daily and has raved about the family atmosphere surrounding Ohio State’s program. The 6-foot-1, 190 pound running back already has offers from the likes of Georgia, USC, Oklahoma, Florida State, Texas A&M, and several more, but the Buckeyes are hoping they can start to distance themselves in this recruitment even with his class being two years away.