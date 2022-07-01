Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for July 1, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
Business is Back to BOOOOOMing...
Four-star cornerback Calvin Simpson-Hunt commits to Ohio State
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOM!
Committed to THE Ohio State University ⭕️ #BIA pic.twitter.com/w57zl0s0z2— Calvin Simpson-Hunt (@CSimpsonHunt) June 30, 2022
What Calvin Simpson-Hunt’s Commitment Means for Ohio State’s 2023 Recruiting Class
Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors
Calvin Simpson-Hunt a Buckeye: The impact
Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts
Analyzing impact as four-star cornerback Calvin Simpson-Hunt commits to Ohio State
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Twitter reacted after 4-star DB Calvin Simpson-Hunt flipped his commitment to Ohio State
Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts
Times, They Are A-Changin’...
USC, UCLA accepted as applicants to join Big Ten Conference, per report
Robbie Weinstein, 247Sports
University Statement: Big Ten Conference
Ohio State Athletics
The More the Merrier!
Several schools - most of them from the Pac-12 - have contacted the Big Ten about joining the conference, sources tells @SINow.— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) June 30, 2022
The Big Ten, as they did USC and UCLA, will review and study potential options, but nothing is expected soon/imminent.
Big Ten planning to add USC and UCLA explained: How it could happen, when and what it means (paywall)
The Athletic College Football Staff
USC, UCLA will help Ohio State, bring Hollywood to Big Ten (paywall)
Rob Oller, The Columbus Dispatch
What potential Big Ten expansion would mean for Ohio State
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
SHOW ME THE MONEY!
Apple told the Big Ten that it wants to reengage in media talks after it heard about USC and UCLA joining the conference.— John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) June 30, 2022
My story with @SmittySBJ.https://t.co/jNo9oLocFF
How the move for USC, UCLA could impact the Big Ten, Ohio State
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Road trips will get longer in Big Ten
Chris Pugh, The Columbus Dispatch
On the Gridiron
Unpopular Opinion: Don’t expect an elite defense from the Buckeyes this year
David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State football’s Kaleb Brown undergoes ‘smooth surgery’ to repair loose knee cartilage
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
J.T. Tuimoloau taking full advantage of first offseason with Buckeyes
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Couldn’t be happier for Scary Terry!
June 30, 2022
Ohio State football’s receiver renaissance synching up with NFL’s salary explosion for wideouts
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Unpopular Opinion: Ohio State’s game day experience and home field advantage are overrated
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Report: Jae’Sean Tate agrees to three-year deal, $22.1 million deal with Houston Rockets
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Good god...
ANKLES TAKEN— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 30, 2022
(via @IndianaFever)pic.twitter.com/HT11yVG70A
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Women’s Swimming & Diving: Olympic Bronze Medalist Hentschel Signs With the Buckeyes
Ohio State Athletics
Swimming and Diving: Trace Joins Coaching Staff, Hulme Promoted
Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
While NIL is good for college athletics, some areas of it are sketchy
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land
And now for something completely different...
“I don’t have friends, I have family.”
Across Canada, five complete strangers found one another through family stories and Facebook sleuthing. Turns out they were all fathered by the same WWE wrestler—and The Rock is their half brother https://t.co/IMQK8YSfuP pic.twitter.com/2EUcIpVBAv— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 30, 2022
