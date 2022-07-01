Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for July 1, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

For your Earholes...

Business is Back to BOOOOOMing...

Four-star cornerback Calvin Simpson-Hunt commits to Ohio State

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOM!

What Calvin Simpson-Hunt’s Commitment Means for Ohio State’s 2023 Recruiting Class

Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors

Calvin Simpson-Hunt a Buckeye: The impact

Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts

Analyzing impact as four-star cornerback Calvin Simpson-Hunt commits to Ohio State

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Twitter reacted after 4-star DB Calvin Simpson-Hunt flipped his commitment to Ohio State

Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts

Times, They Are A-Changin’...

USC, UCLA accepted as applicants to join Big Ten Conference, per report

Robbie Weinstein, 247Sports

University Statement: Big Ten Conference

Ohio State Athletics

The More the Merrier!

Several schools - most of them from the Pac-12 - have contacted the Big Ten about joining the conference, sources tells @SINow.



The Big Ten, as they did USC and UCLA, will review and study potential options, but nothing is expected soon/imminent. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) June 30, 2022

Big Ten planning to add USC and UCLA explained: How it could happen, when and what it means (paywall)

The Athletic College Football Staff

USC, UCLA will help Ohio State, bring Hollywood to Big Ten (paywall)

Rob Oller, The Columbus Dispatch

What potential Big Ten expansion would mean for Ohio State

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

SHOW ME THE MONEY!

Apple told the Big Ten that it wants to reengage in media talks after it heard about USC and UCLA joining the conference.



My story with @SmittySBJ.https://t.co/jNo9oLocFF — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) June 30, 2022

How the move for USC, UCLA could impact the Big Ten, Ohio State

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Road trips will get longer in Big Ten

Chris Pugh, The Columbus Dispatch

On the Gridiron

Unpopular Opinion: Don’t expect an elite defense from the Buckeyes this year

David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State football’s Kaleb Brown undergoes ‘smooth surgery’ to repair loose knee cartilage

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

J.T. Tuimoloau taking full advantage of first offseason with Buckeyes

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Couldn’t be happier for Scary Terry!

Ohio State football’s receiver renaissance synching up with NFL’s salary explosion for wideouts

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Unpopular Opinion: Ohio State’s game day experience and home field advantage are overrated

Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Report: Jae’Sean Tate agrees to three-year deal, $22.1 million deal with Houston Rockets

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Good god...

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Women’s Swimming & Diving: Olympic Bronze Medalist Hentschel Signs With the Buckeyes

Ohio State Athletics

Swimming and Diving: Trace Joins Coaching Staff, Hulme Promoted

Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

While NIL is good for college athletics, some areas of it are sketchy

Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

And now for something completely different...

“I don’t have friends, I have family.”