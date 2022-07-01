Buck Off Podcast: USC and UCLA set to join B1G, defensive back recruiting, and ACC preview

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On today’s episode of “Buck Off with Christopher Renne,” I am joined by Jordan Williams, and this is a long one with the news of USC and UCLA joining the Big Ten.

To start, we discuss just how monumental USC and UCLA joining the B1G is, with the addition of the two Los Angeles schools, there are so many stories to follow. We discuss the impact on TV negotiations and how the B1G solidified itself as the most valuable conference. We also discuss what each school brings to the conference, how their football coaches rank, and how this realignment effects College Football Playoff negotiations.

When we get back from the break, we get into a rapid fire recruiting segment where we discuss the big week on the trail. We get into the two cornerback commitments for Tim Walton and how he might land a three-peat of his own on Friday. Rounding out the recruiting talk, we discuss the latest updates for Ohio State targets Tackett Curtis and Olaus Alinen.

For the last part of the show, we get into our first conference preview featuring the ACC. We discuss who we think will be contenders and why the ACC could be a really fun conference this season due to a lot of parity. We also discuss players to watch, coaches on the hot seat, and our conference champion predicition.

