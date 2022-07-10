BOOOOM! Four-star DL Jason Moore commits to Ohio State

Already blessed with one of the top overall 2023 recruiting classes, Ryan Day and the Ohio State football program have once again locked up a verbal pledge from another highly sought after senior prospect. Landing their 18th overall commitment of the 2023 cycle on Sunday evening, four-star defensive lineman Jason Moore has now joined the next group of soon-to-be-Buckeyes.

Always had dreams, now it’s time to fulfill them. Buckeye Nation Let’s Get Active‼️ #KAO #NewTrap✈️ pic.twitter.com/65kJVElFYl — Jason Moore (@jayymoneyy32_) July 10, 2022

Choosing to call Ohio State his future home over a long list of of reported scholarship offers from the likes of Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, and Maryland, the 6-foot-6, 255-pound Moore adds another big, but athletic defensive lineman to Larry Johnson’s already stacked depth chart once he arrives in Columbus. Still searching the recruiting trail for more pieces to the class of 2023 puzzle, the DeMatha Catholic (MD) standout joins Dublin Coffman and OSU legacy Will Smith as the current pass rushers in the Buckeyes class.

Not just looked as one of the top defenders, but also overall athletes in his class, Brown is currently looked as the fifth defensive lineman, and 53rd overall prospect in the entire class of 2023, according to the latest 247Sports Composite Rankings.

More familiar with what exactly he brings to the table 247Sports Recruiting analyst Brian Dohn had the following to say on Jason Moore’s game:

“Ideal frame with length. Already has mass and can easily add size and strength to play inside on line of scrimmage. Dual sport athlete played basketball until junior season but stopped to concentrate on football. Saw Moore play early in 2021 season. Toughness factor in place after hobbling through game following first-quarter ankle roll. Strong at point of attack. Can anchor, stack and shed. Locates ball carrier well. Showed improved get-off and explosion at snap early in junior season. Is powerful and can sink hips to explode up and into offensive lineman. Shows ability to collapse pocket. Does not get frustrated and keeps working hard against double teams. Has lower body flexibility to dip his shoulder and get around edge and explode into backfield. Improved ability to chase down the line of scrimmage in offseason and his change of direction got better but has to continue to develop. Has to continue to evolve his technique, which should take place given full-time commitment to football. Relies heavily on strength and lower body power to push back offensive lineman. Has to work on hand quickness and ability to disengage. Must develop move sets to counter when initial move does not work. Multi-year starter at high-level college program. First day NFL draft potential.”

DeMatha Catholic was the home of former Buckeye and current NFL standout Chase Young. Will Jason Moore be the next Stag to get drafted out of Columbus? We’ll have to wait and see. In the meantime check out these highlights of the future Ohio State defensive lineman in action: