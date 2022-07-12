Ohio State will travel to Louisville for the 2022 ACC/B1G Challenge

On June 16, the Ohio State Buckeyes learned their home and away conference opponents for the upcoming 2022-23 basketball season. Monday, a small piece of the remaining schedule was announced, when the ACC/Big Ten Challenge announced its schedule of games between Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 of 2022. The defending B1G Conference Champion Buckeyes travel south to face the University of Louisville on Nov. 30.

The 2022 season marks the 15th time the two predominantly eastern United States conferences have competed in a mid-season competition, with ACC winning 10 of the previous 14 seasons. This year also marks the second season in a row in which the Buckeyes are the away team.

That Nov. 30 game is the first non-conference matchup announced for the Buckeyes, and it's hard to imagine them getting more difficult than Louisville. Last season, the Cardinals went 29-5, beating ranked teams like UConn, the University of Kentucky, and Notre Dame. Louisville also beat the University of Michigan twice — once in the regular season by 22 points and in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament by 12 points — before falling to the South Carolina Gamecocks, the eventual tournament champions.

However, the Buckeyes had a season that surpassed what many in college basketball expected. Also, Ohio State has Challenge history on its side when it comes to facing Louisville. In 2019, Ohio State beat the Cardinals 67-60.

In 2021-22, the Scarlet & Gray traveled to Syracuse, New York to face the Orange. It was the first non-conference game away from the Schottenstein Center, and the Buckeyes and Orange battled to a 97-91 Syracuse victory.

During the offensive battle, guards Jacy Sheldon and Taylor Mikesell led Ohio State with 23 and 21 points, respectively. Also, forward Rebeka Mikulášiková contributed 16 points and seven rebounds. But the Buckeye’s collective effort wasn’t enough to stop guard Teisha Hyman, who scored 30 points, playing every minute for Syracuse in the win.

Overall, in the challenge’s history, Ohio State has a tough record. In 14 games, the Scarlet & Gray have only four wins, but on the bright side, two of the four have been in the last three years where the challenge has taken place. The only year the ACC and B1G haven’t scheduled this midseason event was 2020, when COVID-19 put a halt to normal scheduling of games.

Elsewhere around the 2022-23 challenge are other exciting matchups. On Dec. 1, the Maryland Terrapins travel to South Bend to face Notre Dame, even though some shine is lost with Maryland stars Angel Reese and Ashley Owusu transferring away from the Terrapins in the offseason.

Also, the same night, the Indiana Hoosiers welcome the North Carolina Tar Heels, the Nebraska Cornhuskers travel to Virginia Tech and the Iowa Hawkeyes and Elite Eight side NC State tip off in Iowa City, Iowa.

Here’s the full list of games over the span of two days: