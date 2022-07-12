Ohio State four-star TE target set commitment date

Ohio State’s 2023 recruiting class is quickly coming together. The program has earned 18 verbal commitments thus far, good for the top class in the 247Sports Class Rankings. However, the team is not done adding to the haul, and on Monday they learned they may soon be adding a second tight end to the class.

Four-star TE to commit this month

As mentioned above, the Buckeyes have hold of the nation’s top recruiting class. With limited spots remaining, the team will put more of a focus on the defensive side of the ball, mainly at linebacker and along the defensive line.

Despite focusing on the defense for filling out the remainder of the class, the Buckeyes next commitment may be another offensive skill player. On Monday, the team learned four-star tight end target Jelani Thurman (Fairburn, GA / Langston Hughes) will be making his decision known to the public this weekend on July 17th.

Thurman has not released a top schools list, but judging by his official visits, Ohio State, Alabama, Auburn and Michigan State look to be the contenders to earn his commitment. No team sticks out from the others as the favorite, but the Buckeyes were the most recent visit he completed, with him on campus June 24-26, and should be the freshest in his memory.

Ohio State has already earned a commitment at the position in four-star TE Ty Lockwood but adding a second tight end has always been the plan, making Thurman more of a priority than a desire. Additionally, Lockwood took to Twitter Monday to share that not only is he on board with adding another commitment at the position to this class, but he is excited for Thurman especially.

Lockwood was not the only future Buckeye to try and sway Thurman to choose the Buckeyes. Ohio State 2024 five-star quarterback commit Dylan Raiola (Chandler, AZ / Chandler) showed Thurman some love on Monday.

Ohio State 2023 five-star wide receiver commit Brandon Innis (Fort Lauderdale, FL / American Heritage) also showed Thurman some love on Monday.

As Thurman has kept his recruitment pretty close to the vest, his decision Sunday will be one for Buckeye Nation to keep a close eye on. It is obvious that Ohio State’s coaching staff and current commitments have Thurman at the top of their list, and they are doing everything they can to land him. Thurman is the No. 9 TE in the 2023 class and he is the No. 135 overall prospect. He is also the No. 11 recruit from the talent-rich state of Georgia.

Gabe Brooks of 247Sports has more information on what Ohio State could be getting in Thurman, if he were to choose the Buckeyes:

Great height and elite frame with long arms and a large catch radius. Varied snaps flexed out, attached, and as an H-back. Owns the body to stay personnel-flexible for the long run. Generally catches the ball away from his body and shows above-average plucking ability. Dangerous in contested situations as a ball winner whose physical tools overwhelm defenders. Multi-sport athlete who plays basketball and transfers that functional athleticism to the gridiron. Shows encouraging conviction as a blocker. Flashes pop in his hands and makes disengaging difficult for opposing defenders. Also has played defensive end to add another valuable layer to strong overall athletic profile. A bit high-cut and can improve pad level as a blocker. Tight-ankled at times, resulting in rounded-off routes. Natural football player but raw technically relative to position-specific technique. On-the-rise tight end prospect who could become one of the better at the position in the 2023 class. Projects to the high-major level with a ton of potential that could ultimately lead to playing beyond college.

