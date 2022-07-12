Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for July 12, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
On the Gridiron
Gary Moeller, former Ohio State football player turned Michigan coach, dies at 81
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
You’re Nuts: Biggest Ohio State burning question
Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land
Film Study: Paris Johnson Jr. finally gets to show off his full arsenal of skills
Blake Brockermeyer, 247Sports
Ohio State listed as early favorite in five critical regular-season games
Matt Parker, Lettermen Row
Black Out vs. the Badgers!
ℙ ℝ— Ohio State Buckeyes (@OhioStAthletics) July 11, 2022
: College Gameday ➕
: Scarlet and Gray Game ➕
: Alumni Band
: Wear Black
Ohio State records TreVeyon Henderson could break in 2022
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Ohio State to honor 2002 national championship team against Notre Dame
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
Big moments in Ohio State football history: Tressel Ball
David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land
Five Questions as Buckeyes aim to reclaim elite status in secondary
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Did you get your slushie on Monday?
7 ➡️ 11...— Ohio State Buckeyes (@OhioStAthletics) July 11, 2022
Open 24/7 pic.twitter.com/7P7DHdOSdb
Ohio State back to No. 1 in recruiting rankings (paywall)
Bill Landis, The Athletic
You’re Nuts: What If the Big Ten goes to 20 teams? What would that look like?
Matt Tamanini and Jami Jurich, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
EJ Liddell injured in New Orleans Pelicans NBA Summer League game, report says
Nick Kosko, 247Sports
Liddell hurt this knee earlier and then checked back in. It looks like it’s more severe than they thought. Fuck man https://t.co/rHJGcrFfHE— Justin Golba (@justin_golba) July 11, 2022
Ohio State women to face Louisville in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
With plenty of new faces, will Ohio State’s defense step up this season?
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
Trey Burke Was “Very Impressed” with Brice Sensabaugh After Stellar Kingdom League Performance, Says Ohio State “Has a Gem” in the Freshman
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
#DevelopedHere
@MalakiBranham pic.twitter.com/frwqdac7TR— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) July 11, 2022
Nick Kellogg ‘thrilled’ to be newest assistant with Buckeyes hoops program
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Wrestling: Three Buckeyes Claim Gold Medals at 2022 U20 Pan American Championships
Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Women’s Golf: McGinty, Seumanutafa, Bourdage Excel
Ohio State Athletics
Men’s Hockey: Buckeyes at NHL Development Camps
Ohio State Athletics
