 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for July 12, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

On the Gridiron

Gary Moeller, former Ohio State football player turned Michigan coach, dies at 81
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

You’re Nuts: Biggest Ohio State burning question
Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

Film Study: Paris Johnson Jr. finally gets to show off his full arsenal of skills
Blake Brockermeyer, 247Sports

Ohio State listed as early favorite in five critical regular-season games
Matt Parker, Lettermen Row

Black Out vs. the Badgers!

Ohio State records TreVeyon Henderson could break in 2022
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Ohio State to honor 2002 national championship team against Notre Dame
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Big moments in Ohio State football history: Tressel Ball
David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land

Five Questions as Buckeyes aim to reclaim elite status in secondary
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Did you get your slushie on Monday?

Ohio State back to No. 1 in recruiting rankings (paywall)
Bill Landis, The Athletic

You’re Nuts: What If the Big Ten goes to 20 teams? What would that look like?
Matt Tamanini and Jami Jurich, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

EJ Liddell injured in New Orleans Pelicans NBA Summer League game, report says
Nick Kosko, 247Sports

Ohio State women to face Louisville in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

With plenty of new faces, will Ohio State’s defense step up this season?
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Trey Burke Was “Very Impressed” with Brice Sensabaugh After Stellar Kingdom League Performance, Says Ohio State “Has a Gem” in the Freshman
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

#DevelopedHere

Nick Kellogg ‘thrilled’ to be newest assistant with Buckeyes hoops program
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Wrestling: Three Buckeyes Claim Gold Medals at 2022 U20 Pan American Championships
Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Women’s Golf: McGinty, Seumanutafa, Bourdage Excel
Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Hockey: Buckeyes at NHL Development Camps
Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

Well, I loved this more than “The Book of Boba Fett” and a large part of “Obi-Wan Kenobi”:

More From Land-Grant Holy Land

Loading comments...