Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for July 12, 2022

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Gary Moeller, former Ohio State football player turned Michigan coach, dies at 81

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

You’re Nuts: Biggest Ohio State burning question

Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

Film Study: Paris Johnson Jr. finally gets to show off his full arsenal of skills

Blake Brockermeyer, 247Sports

Ohio State listed as early favorite in five critical regular-season games

Matt Parker, Lettermen Row

Black Out vs. the Badgers!

ℙ ℝ



: College Gameday ➕

: Scarlet and Gray Game ➕

: Alumni Band

: Wear Black — Ohio State Buckeyes (@OhioStAthletics) July 11, 2022

Ohio State records TreVeyon Henderson could break in 2022

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Ohio State to honor 2002 national championship team against Notre Dame

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Big moments in Ohio State football history: Tressel Ball

David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land

Five Questions as Buckeyes aim to reclaim elite status in secondary

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Did you get your slushie on Monday?

7 ➡️ 11...

Open 24/7 pic.twitter.com/7P7DHdOSdb — Ohio State Buckeyes (@OhioStAthletics) July 11, 2022

Ohio State back to No. 1 in recruiting rankings (paywall)

Bill Landis, The Athletic

You’re Nuts: What If the Big Ten goes to 20 teams? What would that look like?

Matt Tamanini and Jami Jurich, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

EJ Liddell injured in New Orleans Pelicans NBA Summer League game, report says

Nick Kosko, 247Sports

Liddell hurt this knee earlier and then checked back in. It looks like it’s more severe than they thought. Fuck man https://t.co/rHJGcrFfHE — Justin Golba (@justin_golba) July 11, 2022

Ohio State women to face Louisville in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

With plenty of new faces, will Ohio State’s defense step up this season?

Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Trey Burke Was “Very Impressed” with Brice Sensabaugh After Stellar Kingdom League Performance, Says Ohio State “Has a Gem” in the Freshman

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

#DevelopedHere

Nick Kellogg ‘thrilled’ to be newest assistant with Buckeyes hoops program

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Wrestling: Three Buckeyes Claim Gold Medals at 2022 U20 Pan American Championships

Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Women’s Golf: McGinty, Seumanutafa, Bourdage Excel

Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Hockey: Buckeyes at NHL Development Camps

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

Well, I loved this more than “The Book of Boba Fett” and a large part of “Obi-Wan Kenobi”: