Ohio State quarterback target from Texas delays anticipated decision

The pursuit for a quarterback for head coach Ryan Day and quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis in the Buckeyes No. 1 ranked recruiting class remains alive and well, as one potential outcome at the position hits the pause button and will instead slow things down. Plus, with another linebacker target headed elsewhere, it sure seems as if Ohio State has their eyes locked in on a select few at the position.

Novosad taking a step back

Back in June, the Buckeyes set their sights on a Texas blue-chipper as they were actively looking to fill the quarterback spot in their class by offering 2023 four-star quarterback Austin Novosad of Dripping Springs (TX). All things considered, interest from the 6-foot-3, 185-pounder in Ohio State developed rather quickly.

Novosad, currently a Baylor commit, would go on to take an official visit to the Buckeyes’ campus just nine days after being awarded the scholarship opportunity from the program, and things certainly felt as if they were trending in favor of the scarlet and gray. But Novosad didn’t jump at the chance to suit up in Columbus, and left all options on the table — including remaining a Bears pledge — and before the month concluded, he also saw another program enter the picture in Texas A&M.

Nonetheless, it seemed as if last week was gonna be when Novosad decided to cross the finish line in his recruitment. After stating that he was planning on making a decision before the conclusion of last week, Novosad is now pushing the pause button for now, and told Eleven Warriors on Tuesday that the timeframe has been pushed back.

“I wanted to get it done, but we talked about it and I just wasn’t sure. When you don’t feel comfortable, you don’t want to pull the trigger and regret something. So it’s just best to wait until you’re sure, so that’s kind of where we’re at. We’re getting no pressure from the schools, so I think we can wait until we’re ready,” Novosad told Garrick Hodge.

Who knows, maybe an offer from Notre Dame that Novosad secured on Monday could be the driving force to the delayed decision. However, the safe and likely unsurprising bet would be that the Texas signal-caller is having a tougher time than he would have expected in deciding between Baylor, Ohio State, and Texas A&M.

With Novosad now taking a step back to make sure he is making the choice he is comfortable with, it will be interesting to monitor the Buckeyes action going forward. Will another quarterback target emerge as a potential option, or will Day gear up for a battle with the Aggies and Bears in hopes of landing the No. 13 ranked quarterback in the country? Stay tuned.

2023 LB target off the board

Ohio State and first year defensive coordinator Jim Knowles have to be pleased with the recruiting success on defense in the 2023 recruiting class. The current haul features seven prospects on that side of the ball in the fold already, with six of them being blue-chip prospects. However, none of the seven pledges come from the linebacker position and on Tuesday, one potential option at the position announced his pledge elsewhere.

2023 four-star linebacker Raul Aguirre of Whitewater (GA) revealed his commitment to Miami (FL) yesterday, and the Fayetteville native choose the Hurricanes over offers from the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan State, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, and more.

While the announcement came as no surprise, despite the Buckeyes having Aguirre on campus back in April, it does prove to make one thing very clear for the program — Troy Bowles of Jesuit (FL), Tackett Curtis of Many (LA), and Arvell Reese of Glenville (OH) are the clear-cut top targets at the position, and have been for quite some time now.

Both Bowles and Curtis currently look to be nearing the end of their respective recruitments, and the Buckeyes are a finalist for both as we head down the stretch. As for Reese, the in-state prospect has yet to narrow down his list of suitors, but it is Ohio State who stands as the odds on favorite to secure his pledge whenever that time comes.

While the pledge of Aguirre for the Canes is certainly a nice addition with the 6-foot-2, 220-pounder being graded as a top ten prospect at his position and inside of the state of Georgia, the focus for the Buckeyes remains unchanged.

